Int-14 World Championship - After the Lay Day

Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich of Germany will go into the final three races of the Int-14 World Championship tied for the lead with Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry of Australia.

At present the leaderboard does not include the discard, which will apply if six or more races are sailed.



This is particularly relevant for the British pair, Andy and Tom Partington, who won the first two races, but then posted a 25 after their rudder foil broke.

They were back to full speed in race 4 with a sixth place, but the top four overall boats finished ahead of them, with Borkenstein and Dietrich taking their first race win.



The German teams performance is all the more remarkable in a boat referred to as, "an old leaking boat, with ancient sails and a limited budget" but their skill and enthusiasim is not in doubt.

So we look forward to some more exciting racing over the final three days and a down to the wire finish to what is shaping-up to be a great championship.

International 14 World Championship - Leaders after 4 races (61 entries)

1st GER 28 Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich 3 9 3 1 - - 16T pts

2nd AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry 5 6 2 3 - - 16T pts

3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald 2 5 9 4 - - 20 pts

4th AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour 9 13 1 5 - - 28 pts

5th AUS 656 Mark Krstic and James Lanati 8 2 12 9 - - 31 pts

6th GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 1 1 25 6 - - 33 pts

7th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer 12 4 8 12 - - 36 pts

8th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait 6 10 17 7 - - 40 pts

9th USA 1162 Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt 16 11 11 8 - - 46 pts

10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig 19 12 6 14 - - 51T pts

