RS200 UK National Championship - Day 2 at Weymouth

Day 2 of the RS200 UK National Championship saw a new leader, but it was more a case of gentle succession than a dramatic coup d'état, as Edd Whitehead and Emma Clarke dropped out of the lead with a 19, 23 scoreline.

Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson (7,1) slip into the lead ahead of Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage (2,6) with Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe (9,12) staying in third place.

Robbie King and Jamie Webb had a better day, their 5, 5, score good enough to bring them from 20th into fourth place overall.

Whitehead and Clarke eventually finished the day in fifth overall.

Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton started the day on a high, winning the first race, but them blew it with an OCS, for a nett gain of a couple of places to 16th overall.

RS200 - UK National Championship - Leaders after 5 races (115 entries)

1st 1642 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson Itchenor SC 2 2 -7 1 - - 5 pts

2nd 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage Itchenor SC 4 4 2 -6 - - 10 pts

3rd 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth SC 6 1 9 -12 - - 16 pts

4th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb SC TBC -13 11 5 5 - - 21 pts

5th 1626 Edd Whitehead and Emma Clarke Parkstone YC 1 3 19 -23 - - 23 pts

6th 1447 Stephen Videlo and Maddie Harris Waldringfield SC 9 5 10 -13 - - 24 pts

7th 1362 Greg Hall and Honor Fell Itchenor SC 8 13 -29 4 - - 25 pts

8th 1331 Tom Ballantine and Maddy Anderson Salcombe YC 17 7 3 -44 - - 27 pts

9th 91 Jack Holden and Amelia Hewitson Itchenor SC 3 -26 17 8 - - 28 pts

10th 1436 Josh Flack and Paris Thomas Parkstone YC 15 8 -44 7 - - 30 pts

11th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear Grafham Water SC -42 21 8 2 - - 31 pts

12th 1631 Martin Penty and Sam Waller Beaver SC 5 23 -30 3 - - 31 pts

13th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling Hayling Island SC 10 9 12 -40 - - 31 pts

14th 154 Dan Vickers and Georgie Vickers Parkstone YC 7 22 -62 15 - - 44 pts

15th 1562 Sam Whaley and Sophie Dawson Corinthian Otters DNF 14 6 27 - - 47 pts

16th 452 Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton Wessex SC 44 6 1 OCS - - 51 pts

17th 1621 Morgan Peach and Katie Davies Royal Torbay YC -29 18 23 10 - - 51 pts

18th 1634 Cam Stewart and Tom Harrison Hayling Island SC DSQ 20 4 28 - - 52 pts

19th 1348 Elliott Wells and Ben Todd Hayling Island SC 11 19 22 -39 - - 52 pts

20th 1633 Tom Hewitson and Lucy Hewitson Hayling Island SC 18 10 28 -55 - - 56 pts

21st 1337 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker Lymington Town SC 19 17 -47 20 - - 56 pts

22nd 1568 Rhos Hawes and Izi Davies Itchenor SC -33 24 14 19 - - 57 pts

23rd 1179 Archie Penn and Rob Giardelli Waldringfield SC 21 -36 13 24 - - 58 pts

24th 1314 Nick Devereux and Sarah Jarman Budworth SC 36 -37 15 11 - - 62 pts

25th 626 Will Taylor and Madeleine Watkins Brighlingsea SC 27 25 26 -56 - - 78 pts

26th 1504 Gilles Peeters and Heloize Baize SN Larmor Plage -65 16 25 38 - - 79 pts

27th 1536 Ben Hutton-Penman and Nathan Clark Corinthian Otters 22 44 16 -50 - - 82 pts

28th 1617 Andy Hadfield and Lucy Tyler Parkstone YC 23 41 DNF 18 - - 82 pts

29th 1675 Arran Holman and Kirstie Urwin Hollowell 52 12 DSQ 21 - - 85 pts

30th 1383 Tom Goody and Imogen Cagewhite Broadstairs SC 12 DSQ 45 30 - - 87 pts

Full Results available here

