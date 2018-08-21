With runaway leaders Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey reduced to the sidelines, Andy Davis and Alex Warren won Race 5, with Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby second and Roger Gilbert and James Stewart third.

This left Birrell and Brearey with a reduced, seven point lead ahead of Gilbert and Stewart, with the Calverts in third place.

The win for Davis and Warren moved them into fourth place, tied on points with Chris Jennings and Oli Wells (also BFD for this race) and Jon Turner and Richard Parslow in sixth.

The forecast for Wednesday looks like more of the same and with two races scheduled.

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship - Day 3 leaders (60 entries)

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 1 1 2 (BFD) - - 5 pts

2nd 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart 2 4 -11 3 3 - - 12 pts

3rd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert -12 9 2 1 4 - - 16 pts

4th 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren 5 5 -26 13 1 - - 24 pts

5th 3658 Chris Jennings and Oli Wells 6 3 8 7 (BFD) - - 24 pts

6th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow 8 10 4 -22 5 - - 27 pts

7th 3739 Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane 4 8 -9 9 7 - - 28 pts

8th 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe 7 7 10 -26 8 - - 32 pts

9th 3673 Caroline Croft and Matt Lullham-Robinson 11 -30 7 6 9 - - 33 pts

10th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 19 2 19 -21 2 - - 42 pts

