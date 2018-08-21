RS200 UK National Championship - Day 1

After the first day of racing Edd Whitehead and Emma Clarke (1,3) top the RS200 Championship leaderboard, tied on four points with Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson (2,2).

In third place are Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe (6,1) with fourth Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage (6,1), fifth Stephen Videlo and Maddie Harris (9,5) and sixth Tom and Charlie Darling (10,9).

With no splitting of the 115 strong fleet into flights, it was a good old Gate start with just one DSQ for hitting the gate boat – a sure-fire Duckham’s nomination!

RS200 - UK National Championship - Leaders after 2 races (115 entries)

1st 1626 Edd Whitehead and Emma Clarke Parkstone YC 1 3 4 pts

2nd 1642 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson Itchenor SC 2 2 4 pts

3rd 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth 6 1 7 pts

4th 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage Itchenor SC 4 4 - - 8 pts

5th 1447 Stephen Videlo and Maddie Harris Waldringfield SC 9 5 - - 14 pts

6th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling Hayling Island SC 10 9 - - 19 pts

7th 1362 Greg Hall and Honor Fell Itchenor SC 8 13 - - 21 pts

8th 1436 Josh Flack and Paris Thomas Parkstone YC 15 8 - - 23 pts

9th 1331 Tom Ballantine and Maddy Anderson Salcombe YC 17 7 - - 24 pts

10th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb SC TBC 13 11 - - 24 pts

11th 1631 Martin Penty and Sam Waller Beaver SC 5 23 - - 28 pts

12th 1633 Tom Hewitson and Lucy Hewitson Hayling Island SC 18 10 - - 28 pts

13th 91 Jack Holden and Amelia Hewitson HSC/Itchenor 3 26 - - 29 pts

14th 154 Dan Vickers and Georgie Vickers Parkstone YC 7 22 - - 29 pts

15th 1348 Elliott Wells and Ben Todd Hayling Island SC 11 19 - - 30 pts

16th 1337 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker Lymington Town SC 19 17 - - 36 pts

17th 1175 Matt Reid and Amy Sparks Spinnaker SC 26 15 - - 41 pts

18th 1621 Morgan Peach and Katie Davies Royal Torbay YC 29 18 - - 47 pts

19th 452 Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton Wessex SC 44 6 - - 50 pts

20th 1445 Pete Vincent and Victoria Upton Bristol Corinthain YC 20 32 - - 52 pts

21st 626 Will Taylor and Madeleine Watkins Brighlingsea SC 27 25 - - 52 pts

22nd 1179 Archie Penn and Rob Giardelli Waldringfield SC 21 36 - - 57 pts

23rd 1568 Rhos Hawes and Izi Davies Itchenor SC 33 24 - - 57 pts

24th 1440 Matt Shorrock and Jo Kalderon Frensham Pond SC 16 42 - - 58 pts

25th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear Grafham Water SC 42 21 - - 63 pts

26th 1675 Arran Holman and Kirstie Urwin Hollowell 52 12 - - 64 pts

27th 1617 Andy Hadfield and Lucy Tyler Parkstone YC 23 41 - - 64 pts

28th 1536 Ben Hutton-Penman and Nathan Clark Corinthian Otters 22 44 - - 66 pts

29th 1262 Josh Adams and Cat Wallace Oxford SC 28 40 - - 68 pts

30th 1652 Stewart Bowen and Jack Bowen Parkstone YC 38 30 - - 68 pts

Full Results available here

