Int-14 World Championship - Borkenstein and Dietrich take lead

Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich of Germany did what they have threatened all this week - They won a race and they take the overall lead of the International 14 World Championships.

Borkenstein and Dietrich move into the overall lead after a fautless display of power sailing in race 4 of the championship.

They are tied on 16 points with Australia's Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry, with Britain's Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald four points back in third place.

The German pair led from the start, rounding the first mark ahead of Doug Pattison and Mark Tait, and Jones and FitzGerald, with Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt of the USA in fourth.

Downwind Irwin and Perry, and Andy and Tom Partington quickly moved up, and on the second beat it was Borkenstein and Dietrich leading from Dan Holman and Alex Knight, with Jones and FitzGerald in third.

At the finish Borkenstein and Dietrich took the gun ahead of Holman and Knight with the Aussie pair Irwin and Perry in third.

Then it was Jones and FitzGerald in fourth, David Hayter and Trent Neighbour of Australia fifth and the Partingtons taking sixth.

The fleet now have a lay day to rest and recover before racing restarts on Wednesday.

Three more races are scheduled with the discard kicking in when six races have been completed.

This championship is still wide-open, the top three teams are scoring consistantly low, all avoiding double figure finishes to date, but the next three teams have drops that can change the leaderboard, especially the early leaders, Andy and Tom Partington.

International 14 World Championship - Leaders after 4 races (61 entries)

1st GER 28 Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich 3 9 3 1 - - 16T pts

2nd AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry 5 6 2 3 - - 16T pts

3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald 2 5 9 4 - - 20 pts

4th AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour 9 13 1 5 - - 28 pts

5th AUS 656 Mark Krstic and James Lanati 8 2 12 9 - - 31 pts

6th GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 1 1 25 6 - - 33 pts

7th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer 12 4 8 12 - - 36 pts

8th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait 6 10 17 7 - - 40 pts

9th USA 1162 Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt 16 11 11 8 - - 46 pts

10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig 19 12 6 14 - - 51T pts

11th GBR 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett 10 16 15 10 - - 51T pts

12th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington 13 7 22 13 - - 55 pts

13th GBR 1530 Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson 7 8 4 39 - - 58T pts

14th USA 1168 Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald 15 18 7 18 - - 58T pts

15th GBR 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman 11 17 30 15 - - 73 pts

16th GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight 4 DNF 13 2 - - 81 pts

17th CAN 621 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux 21 14 26 22 - - 83 pts

18th AUS 657 Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan DNF 3 5 16 - - 86 pts

19th GBR 1555 Martin Jones and Adam Lees 30 24 14 20 - - 88T pts

20th CAN 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers 20 21 23 24 - - 88T pts

21st AUS 665 Stewart Vickery and James Patterson 18 19 31 21 - - 89 pts

22nd USA 1186 Kirk Twardowski and Matt Skafel 25 20 18 29 - - 92 pts

23rd AUS 637 Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson 14 DNF 10 11 - - 97 pts

24th CAN 601 Peter Hayward and Birdman Koechli 27 15 29 28 - - 99 pts

25th USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik and Greg Dixon 24 26 24 27 - - 101 pts

26th AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan 17 DNF 20 17 - - 116 pts

27th USA 1195 chad freitas and Philipp Berner 32 23 37 26 - - 118 pts

28th CAN 596 Eric Tulk and Evan Young 31 30 38 32 - - 131 pts

29th USA 1203 Terence Gleeson and JP Barnes 28 DNF 19 23 - - 132 pts

30th GER 24/1509 David Schafft and Moritz Wiskemann 34 DNF 16 25 - - 137 pts

Full Results available here



Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here