James Downer and Jono Price are now tied for the overall lead on nine points with Francisco and Teresa Lobato, with Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson a further point back in third place.

The fleet will now split into gold and silver fleets for the ramainf series of races. Racing continues until Wednesday.

RS400 European & National Championship - Day 3 - Leaders after 6 races (74 entries)

1st 1385 James Downer and Jono Price 1 1 1 1 5 -8 9pts

2nd 1480 Francisco Lobato and Teresa Lobato 1 -3 3 1 3 1 9pts

3rd 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 2 4 1 -8 1 2 10pts

4th 1454 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin 2 1 -7 3 5 2 13pts

5th 1144 Alex Barry and Richard Leonard 4 2 2 2 4 -5 14pts

6th 1465 Ben Williamson and Richard Brameld 5 -8 4 5 1 3 18pts

7th 1202 Sam Knight and John Knight 4 3 4 2 6 -9 19pts

8th 539 Mark Oakey and Dan Martin 3 4 RET 3 2 8 20pts

9th 1460 Dave Exley and Mark Lunn 5 6 2 4 BFD 3 20pts

10th 1377 Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon 3 2 DNC 6 6 4 21pts

11th 1477 Ian Walker and James Stagg -6 5 3 4 4 5 21pts

12th 1481 Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken -9 9 5 8 3 1 26pts

13th 1355 Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock 6 5 5 5 8 -12 29pts

14th 963 Adam Whitehouse and Chris Bownes -10 7 8 6 9 4 34pts

15th 669 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts 7 6 7 9 -12 10 39pts

16th 1467 Paul Ridgway and Andy Dawson -19 7 6 7 13 16 49pts

17th 1414 Caroline Whitehouse and Tony Cliff 11 13 11 12 -15 6 53pts

18th 770 Thomas Broatch and Ancel Davison RET 8 11 10 8 16 53pts

19th 1280 Iain Horlock and Charlotte Horlock 13 10 9 7 17 -18 56pts

20th 1429 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens 9 11 -14 12 12 13 57pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here