Two more races completed for the RS400 fleet at the RS Games in Weymouth
James Downer and Jono Price are now tied for the overall lead on nine points with Francisco and Teresa Lobato, with Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson a further point back in third place.
The fleet will now split into gold and silver fleets for the ramainf series of races. Racing continues until Wednesday.
RS400 European & National Championship - Day 3 - Leaders after 6 races (74 entries)
1st 1385 James Downer and Jono Price 1 1 1 1 5 -8 9pts
2nd 1480 Francisco Lobato and Teresa Lobato 1 -3 3 1 3 1 9pts
3rd 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 2 4 1 -8 1 2 10pts
4th 1454 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin 2 1 -7 3 5 2 13pts
5th 1144 Alex Barry and Richard Leonard 4 2 2 2 4 -5 14pts
6th 1465 Ben Williamson and Richard Brameld 5 -8 4 5 1 3 18pts
7th 1202 Sam Knight and John Knight 4 3 4 2 6 -9 19pts
8th 539 Mark Oakey and Dan Martin 3 4 RET 3 2 8 20pts
9th 1460 Dave Exley and Mark Lunn 5 6 2 4 BFD 3 20pts
10th 1377 Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon 3 2 DNC 6 6 4 21pts
11th 1477 Ian Walker and James Stagg -6 5 3 4 4 5 21pts
12th 1481 Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken -9 9 5 8 3 1 26pts
13th 1355 Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock 6 5 5 5 8 -12 29pts
14th 963 Adam Whitehouse and Chris Bownes -10 7 8 6 9 4 34pts
15th 669 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts 7 6 7 9 -12 10 39pts
16th 1467 Paul Ridgway and Andy Dawson -19 7 6 7 13 16 49pts
17th 1414 Caroline Whitehouse and Tony Cliff 11 13 11 12 -15 6 53pts
18th 770 Thomas Broatch and Ancel Davison RET 8 11 10 8 16 53pts
19th 1280 Iain Horlock and Charlotte Horlock 13 10 9 7 17 -18 56pts
20th 1429 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens 9 11 -14 12 12 13 57pts
Full results available here
