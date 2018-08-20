Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey left the rest of the Merlin Rocket fleet in their wake as they increasd their lead from 4 to 15 points.

A win in the first race of the day, the Clyde Quaich, with Roger Gilbert and James Stewart down in 11th set the scene for the day.

Alex Jackson and Pippa Kilsby took third, with fourth Jon Turner and Richard Parslow, and fifth Roger Phillips and Will Crocker.

But the lighter breeze also worked for Mike and Jane Calvert who matched the Birrell and Brearey 1, 2, scoreline with their own 2, 1, puttng them in third place overall, although 19 points of the leaders.

Behind the Calverts in the second race, for West Country Trophy, were Birrell and Brearey, and then in third Gilbert and Stewart to stay in contention.

Finishing in fourth were Simon and Ally Potts to record their best score following a sixth in the day's first race, and starting the long climb back from Sunday's DNF, DNC.

Also posting their best score were Will and Mary Henderson with a fifth place.

Tuesday is looking decidedly sketchy with minimal breeze struggling to make the 5 knot cut off. Not only is the fifth race in jeopardy but also the crews race.

If conditions continue to remain light, Christian and Sam may become the first team to win a championships with four days to spare.

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship - Day 2 after 4 races

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 1 1 2 - - 5 pts

2nd 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart 2 4 11 3 - - 20 pts

3rd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert 12 9 2 1 - - 24 pts

4th 3658 Chris Jennings and Oli Wells 6 3 8 7 - - 24 pts

5th 3739 Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane 4 8 9 9 - - 30 pts

6th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow 8 10 4 22 - - 44 pts

7th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker 17 15 5 11 - - 48 pts

8th 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren 5 5 26 13 - - 49 pts

9th 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe 7 7 10 26 - - 50 pts

10th 3673 Caroline Croft and Matt Lullham-Robinson 11 30 7 6 - - 54 pts

11th 3795 Alex Jackson and Pippa Kilsby 15 23 3 14 - - 55 pts

12th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Peter Gray 9 6 15 25 - - 55 pts

13th 3756 Sophie Mackley and Claire Mills 22 13 12 10 - - 57 pts

14th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 19 2 19 21 - - 61 pts

15th 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 3 14 28 16 - - 61 pts

16th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford 14 12 23 12 - - 61 pts

17th 3726 Will Henderson and Mary Henderson 23 21 16 5 - - 65 pts

18th 3645 Steve Hall and James Ward 13 16 14 32 - - 75 pts

19th 3711 Sam Thompson and Leanne Thompson 25 25 21 15 - - 86 pts

20th 3746 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson 28 20 20 19 - - 87 pts

21st 3786 David Wade and Rachel Rhodes 26 11 13 40 - - 90 pts

22nd 3766 Andy Dalby and Peter Horn 10 19 24 42 - - 95 pts

23rd 3743 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones 40 34 17 8 - - 99 pts

24th 3768 Ben Palmer and Konrad Weaver 20 35 25 20 - - 100 pts

25th 3796 William Warren and Alice Rook 33 28 27 18 - - 106 pts

26th 3670 Tim Parsons and Sarah Parsons 24 27 41 17 - - 109 pts

27th 3765 Richard Dee and Colin Anderson 18 29 36 31 - - 114 pts

28th 3683 Ben Jones and Helen Hilditch 34 40 18 23 - - 115 pts

29th 3740 Pat Blake and Jilly Blake 29 31 22 35 - - 117 pts

30th 3781 David Winder and Oliver Winder 27 18 39 43 - - 127 pts

31st 3769 Graham Cranford-Smith and Stephen Penfold 30 41 31 28 - - 130 pts

32nd 3727 Mark Stockbridge and Neil Davies 37 26 29 39 - - 131 pts

33rd 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 21 45 30 41 - - 137 pts

34th 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey 42 24 49 24 - - 139 pts

35th 3777 Simon Potts and Ally Potts DNF DNC 6 4 - - 140 pts

36th 3690 Tim Harridge and Lucy Burn 35 22 40 44 - - 141 pts

37th 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 46 33 37 30 - - 146 pts

38th 3772 John Cooper and Phil Emery 32 47 43 29 - - 151 pts

39th 3745 Paul Dean and Szymon Matyjaszczuk 48 37 34 34 - - 153 pts

40th 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley 43 38 32 47 - - 160 pts

41st 3767 Ben Archer and Theo Harris 31 39 47 45 - - 162 pts

42nd 3775 Simon Blake and Tom Pygall 16 17 DNC DNC - - 163 pts

43rd 3539 Dan Alsop and Cameron Moss 36 36 44 52 - - 168 pts

44th 3779 David Lee and Sam Willis 39 42 42 46 - - 169 pts

45th 3661 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie 38 32 50 50 - - 170 pts

46th 3734 Phil Ashworth and Ali Ashworth 51 54 46 27 - - 178 pts

47th 3790 Colin Brockbank and Sue Brough 55 51 35 37 - - 178 pts

48th 3585 John Fildes and Charlotte Fildes 54 50 38 38 - - 180 pts

49th 3566 James Wells and Anna Aylwood 41 44 33 DNC - - 183 pts

50th 3713 Steve Harling and Eleanor Thomas 53 49 52 33 - - 187 pts

51st 3794 Julian Harms and Timothy Harms 44 48 45 55 - - 192 pts

52nd 3720 Fraser Earle and Katie Frost 47 43 58 49 - - 197 pts

53rd 3785 Robin Charles and Nick Medlicott 52 46 48 54 - - 200 pts

54th 3668 Mark Smyth and Julie Cronshaw 59 55 55 36 - - 205 pts

55th 3614 Geoff Kimber and Helen Kimber 49 52 53 53 - - 207 pts

56th 3751 Huw Reynolds and Phil Scott 45 53 62 48 - - 208 pts

57th 3620 Tom Procter and Henry Hutchison 50 58 51 56 - - 215 pts

58th 3582 Tom Daniel and Tom Murphy 57 56 54 51 - - 218 pts

59th 3800 Richard Bramley and Louise Carr 56 57 61 60 - - 234 pts

60th 3561 Joe Shaw and Sel Shah 58 59 59 59 - - 235 pts

61st 3792 Alistair McDonald and Liz King 60 60 56 DNF - - 241 pts

62nd 3783 Miles James and Justine Mason DNC DNC 57 58 - - 245 pts

63rd 3449 Carl Whitehill and Sam Whitehill DNC DNC 60 57 - - 247 pts

