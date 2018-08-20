Int-14 World Championship - Race 3 Changing Places

Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry of Australia are the new overall leaders after Britain's Andy and Tom Partington suffered a T-foil rudder break and capsize.

Brits Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald were the early leaders before capsizing at the gybe mark, with the Partingtons taking the lead ahead of Aussies David Hayter and Trent Neighbour.

Hayter and Neighbour took the lead on the final lap after Partingtons gear failure and held their lead to the finish.

Finishing in second place it was another Aussie pair, Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry, with Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich of Germany taking third, Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson in fourth.

Overall Irwin and Perry take a two point lead from Borkenstein and Dietrich with Jones and FitzGerald a point back in third place.

In fourth are FitzGerald and Dobson with Mark Krstic and James Lanati in fifth and in sixth the day's winners Hayter and Neighbour.

Andy and Tom Partington managed to finish in 25th and drop back to eighth overall with a 1, 1, 25, scoreline after three races and before any race discard.

Now in second place are the German pair Borkenstein and Dietrich, who in their ancient (9 nine year old) fourteen, are surviving the chaos all around them in style.

International 14 World Championship - Leaders after 3 races (61 entries)

1st AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry 5 6 2 - - 13 pts

2nd GER 28 Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich 3 9 3 - - 15 pts

3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald 2 5 9 - - 16 pts

4th GBR 1530 Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson 7 8 4 - - 19 pts

5th AUS 656 Mark Krstic and James Lanati 8 2 12 - - 22 pts

6th AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour 9 13 1 - - 23 pts

7th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer 12 4 8 - - 24 pts

8th GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 1 1 25 - - 27 pts

9th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait 6 10 17 - - 33 pts

10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig 19 12 6 - - 37 pts

11th USA 1162 Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt 16 11 11 - - 38 pts

12th USA 1168 Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald 15 18 7 - - 40 pts

13th GBR 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett 10 16 15 - - 41 pts

14th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington 13 7 22 - - 42 pts

15th GBR 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman 11 17 30 - - 58 pts

16th CAN 621 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux 21 14 26 - - 61 pts

17th USA 1186 Kirk Twardowski and Matt Skafel 25 20 18 - - 63 pts

18th CAN 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers 20 21 23 - - 64 pts

19th GBR 1555 Martin Jones and Adam Lees 30 24 14 - - 68T pts

20th AUS 665 Stewart Vickery and James Patterson 18 19 31 - - 68T pts

21st AUS 657 Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan DNF 3 5 - - 70 pts

22nd CAN 601 Peter Hayward and Birdman Koechli 27 15 29 - - 71 pts

23rd USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik and Greg Dixon 24 26 24 - - 74 pts

24th GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight 4 DNF 13 - - 79T pts

25th GBR 1527 Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton 22 29 28 - - 79T pts

26th AUS 637 Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson 14 DNF 10 - - 86 pts

27th USA 1195 chad freitas and Philipp Berner 32 23 37 - - 92 pts

28th AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan 17 DNF 20 - - 99T pts

29th CAN 596 Eric Tulk and Evan Young 31 30 38 - - 99T pts

30th USA 1203 Terence Gleeson and JP Barnes 28 DNF 19 - - 109T pts

Full Results available here



David Hayter and Trent Neighbour

