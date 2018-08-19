Merlin Rocket Championship - Day 1 at Lyme Regis

Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey won the first two races on Sunday at Lyme Regis to get their championship off to a flying start.

Roger Gilbert and James Stewart (2,4) sit in second with Chris Jennings and Oli Wells (6,3) in third after two races.

With the forecast for the next three days having an absence of breeze, the PRO Nigel Denchfield had wisely decided to get two races completed while the conditions lasted.

In race 1 the fleet were away cleanly for the Founders Cup Race.

Those who started at the pin and got the first shift were able to cross on port with Birrell and Brearey taking a lead that they never looked like relinquishing.

Roger Gilbert and James Stewart took second with Nick Craig and Toby Lewis in third.

In Race Two, another clean start this time saw those on the right-hand side get the final startboard shift with Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby taking the lead.

They were able to hold on for two laps but Birrell and Brearey were challenging them all the time.

On the final beat, Birrell and Brearey got the upper hand and were able to sail clear to a second win, with Gould and Kilsby second and third place going to Chris Jennings and Oli Wells.

Two races are planned for Monday on the first of what looks like three days of light wind.



Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship - Day 1

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 1 - - 2 pts

2nd 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart 2 4 - - 6 pts

3rd 3658 Chris Jennings and Oli Wells 6 3 - - 9 pts

4th 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren 5 5 - - 10 pts

5th 3739 Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane 4 8 - - 12 pts

6th 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe 7 7 - - 14 pts

7th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Peter Gray 9 6 - - 15 pts

8th 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 3 14 - - 17 pts

9th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow 8 10 - - 18 pts

10th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 19 2 - - 21 pts

11th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert 12 9 - - 21 pts

12th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford 14 12 - - 26 pts

13th 3766 Andy Dalby and Peter Horn 10 19 - - 29 pts

14th 3645 Steve Hall and James Ward 13 16 - - 29 pts

15th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker 17 15 - - 32 pts

16th 3775 Simon Blake and Tom Pygall 16 17 - - 33 pts

17th 3756 Sophie Mackley and Claire Mills 22 13 - - 35 pts

18th 3786 David Wade and Rachel Rhodes 26 11 - - 37 pts

19th 3795 Alex Jackson and Pippa Kilsby 15 23 - - 38 pts

20th 3673 Caroline Croft and Matt Lullham-Robinson 11 30 - - 41 pts

21st 3726 Will Henderson and Mary Henderson 23 21 - - 44 pts

22nd 3781 David Winder and Oliver Winder 27 18 - - 45 pts

23rd 3765 Richard Dee and Colin Anderson 18 29 - - 47 pts

24th 3746 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson 28 20 - - 48 pts

25th 3711 Sam Thompson and Leanne Thompson 25 25 - - 50 pts

26th 3670 Tim Parsons and Sarah Parsons 24 27 - - 51 pts

27th 3768 Ben Palmer and Konrad Weaver 20 35 - - 55 pts

28th 3690 Tim Harridge and Lucy Burn 35 22 - - 57 pts

29th 3740 Pat Blake and Jilly Blake 29 31 - - 60 pts

30th 3796 William Warren and Alice Rook 33 28 - - 61 pts

31st 3727 Mark Stockbridge and Neil Davies 37 26 - - 63 pts

32nd 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 21 45 - - 66 pts

33rd 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey 42 24 - - 66 pts

34th 3767 Ben Archer and Theo Harris 31 39 - - 70 pts

35th 3661 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie 38 32 - - 70 pts

36th 3769 Graham Cranford-Smith and Stephen Penfold 30 41 - - 71 pts

37th 3539 Dan Alsop and Cameron Moss 36 36 - - 72 pts

38th 3743 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones 40 34 - - 74 pts

39th 3683 Ben Jones and Helen Hilditch 34 40 - - 74 pts

40th 3772 John Cooper and Phil Emery 32 47 - - 79 pts

41st 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 46 33 - - 79 pts

42nd 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley 43 38 - - 81 pts

43rd 3779 David Lee and Sam Willis 39 42 - - 81 pts

44th 3745 Paul Dean and Szymon Matyjaszczuk 48 37 - - 85 pts

45th 3566 James Wells and Anna Aylwood 41 44 - - 85 pts

46th 3720 Fraser Earle and Katie Frost 47 43 - - 90 pts

47th 3794 Julian Harms and Timothy Harms 44 48 - - 92 pts

48th 3751 Huw Reynolds and Phil Scott 45 53 - - 98 pts

49th 3785 Robin Charles and Nick Medlicott 52 46 - - 98 pts

50th 3614 Geoff Kimber and Helen Kimber 49 52 - - 101 pts

51st 3713 Steve Harling and Eleanor Thomas 53 49 - - 102 pts

52nd 3585 John Fildes and Charlotte Fildes 54 50 - - 104 pts

53rd 3734 Phil Ashworth and Ali Ashworth 51 54 - - 105 pts

54th 3790 Colin Brockbank and Sue Brough 55 51 - - 106 pts

55th 3620 Tom Procter and Henry Hutchison 50 58 - - 108 pts

56th 3582 Tom Daniel and Tom Murphy 57 56 - - 113 pts

57th 3800 Richard Bramley and Louise Carr 56 57 - - 113 pts

58th 3668 Mark Smyth and Julie Cronshaw 59 55 - - 114 pts

59th 3561 Joe Shaw and Sel Shah 58 59 - - 117 pts

60th 3792 Alistair McDonald and Liz King 60 60 - - 120 pts

