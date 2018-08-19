Merlin Rocket Championship - Day 1 at Lyme Regis

Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey take a four point lead on day 1
Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey won the first two races on Sunday at Lyme Regis to get their championship off to a flying start.
Roger Gilbert and James Stewart (2,4) sit in second with Chris Jennings and Oli Wells (6,3) in third after two races.
With the forecast for the next three days having an absence of breeze, the PRO Nigel Denchfield had wisely decided to get two races completed while the conditions lasted.
In race 1 the fleet were away cleanly for the Founders Cup Race.
Those who started at the pin and got the first shift were able to cross on port with Birrell and Brearey taking a lead that they never looked like relinquishing.
Roger Gilbert and James Stewart took second with Nick Craig and Toby Lewis in third.
In Race Two, another clean start this time saw those on the right-hand side get the final startboard shift with Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby taking the lead.
They were able to hold on for two laps but Birrell and Brearey were challenging them all the time.
On the final beat, Birrell and Brearey got the upper hand and were able to sail clear to a second win, with Gould and Kilsby second and third place going to Chris Jennings and Oli Wells.
Two races are planned for Monday on the first of what looks like three days of light wind.
Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship - Day 1
1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 1 - - 2 pts
2nd 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart 2 4 - - 6 pts
3rd 3658 Chris Jennings and Oli Wells 6 3 - - 9 pts
4th 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren 5 5 - - 10 pts
5th 3739 Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane 4 8 - - 12 pts
6th 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe 7 7 - - 14 pts
7th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Peter Gray 9 6 - - 15 pts
8th 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 3 14 - - 17 pts
9th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow 8 10 - - 18 pts
10th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 19 2 - - 21 pts
11th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert 12 9 - - 21 pts
12th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford 14 12 - - 26 pts
13th 3766 Andy Dalby and Peter Horn 10 19 - - 29 pts
14th 3645 Steve Hall and James Ward 13 16 - - 29 pts
15th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker 17 15 - - 32 pts
16th 3775 Simon Blake and Tom Pygall 16 17 - - 33 pts
17th 3756 Sophie Mackley and Claire Mills 22 13 - - 35 pts
18th 3786 David Wade and Rachel Rhodes 26 11 - - 37 pts
19th 3795 Alex Jackson and Pippa Kilsby 15 23 - - 38 pts
20th 3673 Caroline Croft and Matt Lullham-Robinson 11 30 - - 41 pts
21st 3726 Will Henderson and Mary Henderson 23 21 - - 44 pts
22nd 3781 David Winder and Oliver Winder 27 18 - - 45 pts
23rd 3765 Richard Dee and Colin Anderson 18 29 - - 47 pts
24th 3746 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson 28 20 - - 48 pts
25th 3711 Sam Thompson and Leanne Thompson 25 25 - - 50 pts
26th 3670 Tim Parsons and Sarah Parsons 24 27 - - 51 pts
27th 3768 Ben Palmer and Konrad Weaver 20 35 - - 55 pts
28th 3690 Tim Harridge and Lucy Burn 35 22 - - 57 pts
29th 3740 Pat Blake and Jilly Blake 29 31 - - 60 pts
30th 3796 William Warren and Alice Rook 33 28 - - 61 pts
31st 3727 Mark Stockbridge and Neil Davies 37 26 - - 63 pts
32nd 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 21 45 - - 66 pts
33rd 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey 42 24 - - 66 pts
34th 3767 Ben Archer and Theo Harris 31 39 - - 70 pts
35th 3661 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie 38 32 - - 70 pts
36th 3769 Graham Cranford-Smith and Stephen Penfold 30 41 - - 71 pts
37th 3539 Dan Alsop and Cameron Moss 36 36 - - 72 pts
38th 3743 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones 40 34 - - 74 pts
39th 3683 Ben Jones and Helen Hilditch 34 40 - - 74 pts
40th 3772 John Cooper and Phil Emery 32 47 - - 79 pts
41st 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 46 33 - - 79 pts
42nd 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley 43 38 - - 81 pts
43rd 3779 David Lee and Sam Willis 39 42 - - 81 pts
44th 3745 Paul Dean and Szymon Matyjaszczuk 48 37 - - 85 pts
45th 3566 James Wells and Anna Aylwood 41 44 - - 85 pts
46th 3720 Fraser Earle and Katie Frost 47 43 - - 90 pts
47th 3794 Julian Harms and Timothy Harms 44 48 - - 92 pts
48th 3751 Huw Reynolds and Phil Scott 45 53 - - 98 pts
49th 3785 Robin Charles and Nick Medlicott 52 46 - - 98 pts
50th 3614 Geoff Kimber and Helen Kimber 49 52 - - 101 pts
51st 3713 Steve Harling and Eleanor Thomas 53 49 - - 102 pts
52nd 3585 John Fildes and Charlotte Fildes 54 50 - - 104 pts
53rd 3734 Phil Ashworth and Ali Ashworth 51 54 - - 105 pts
54th 3790 Colin Brockbank and Sue Brough 55 51 - - 106 pts
55th 3620 Tom Procter and Henry Hutchison 50 58 - - 108 pts
56th 3582 Tom Daniel and Tom Murphy 57 56 - - 113 pts
57th 3800 Richard Bramley and Louise Carr 56 57 - - 113 pts
58th 3668 Mark Smyth and Julie Cronshaw 59 55 - - 114 pts
59th 3561 Joe Shaw and Sel Shah 58 59 - - 117 pts
60th 3792 Alistair McDonald and Liz King 60 60 - - 120 pts
