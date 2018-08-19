The RS400 class joined the four other RS classes already populating the waters off Weymouth and Portland for their European & National Championships.

The opening day went to James Downer and Jack Holden who won both their yellow flight races, with Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin (2,1) taking second overall and Francisco and Teresa Lobato (1,3) in third place.

Between them these three crews scooped the four flight wins on offer, but things are still tight overall at this early stage.

Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon (3,2) are in fourth, Alex Barry and Richard Leonar (4,2) fifth, Stewart and Sarah Robertson (2,4) sixth, Sam and John Knight (4,3) seventh and eighth are Mark Oakey and Dan Martin (3,4).

All this leading group are still in single figures on the overall championship leaderboard with both fights well represented.

After a second day of racing the fleet will split into gold and silver fleets for the serious end of the championships which finish on Wednesday 22 August.

RS400 European & National Championship - Day 1 - Leaders after 2 races (74 entries)

1st Yellow GBR 1385 James Downer and Jono Price/Jack Holden 1 1 - - 2 pts

2nd Blue GBR 1454 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin 2 1 - - 3 pts

3rd Blue GBR 1480 Francisco Lobato and Teresa Lobato 1 3 - - 4 pts

4th Yellow GBR 1377 Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon 3 2 - - 5 pts

5th Blue GBR 1144 Alex Barry and Richard Leonard 4 2 - - 6 pts

6th Yellow GBR 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 2 4 - - 6 pts

7th Yellow GBR 1202 Sam Knight and John Knight 4 3 - - 7 pts

8th Blue GBR 539 Mark Oakey and Dan Martin 3 4 - - 7 pts

9th Yellow GBR 1477 Ian Walker and James Stagg 6 5 - - 11 pts

10th Blue GBR 1355 Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock 6 5 - - 11 pts

11th Blue GBR 1460 Dave Exley and Mark Lunn 5 6 - - 11 pts

12th Yellow GBR 1465 Ben Williamson and Richard Brameld 5 8 - - 13 pts

13th Yellow GBR 669 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts 7 6 - - 13 pts

14th Blue GBR 506 Stephen Janering and Rob Janering 7 9 - - 16 pts

15th Yellow GBR 963 Adam Whitehouse and Chris Bownes 10 7 - - 17 pts

16th Yellow GBR 1481 Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken 9 9 - - 18 pts

17th Blue GBR 1429 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens 9 11 - - 20 pts

18th Blue GBR 844 Richard Bolton and Martin Booth 10 10 - - 20 pts

19th Yellow GBR 717 Jonathan Moss and Alastair Moppett 8 13 - - 21 pts

20th Blue GBR 934 David Swift and Rob Burgess 8 14 - - 22 pts

21st Yellow GBR 1441 Paul Oakey and Jamie Piddock 11 11 - - 22 pts

22nd Yellow GBR 1280 Iain Horlock and Charlotte Horlock 13 10 - - 23 pts

23rd Blue GBR 1414 Caroline Whitehouse and Tony Cliff 11 13 - - 24 pts

24th Blue GBR 1467 Paul Ridgway and Andy Dawson 19 7 - - 26 pts

25th Yellow GBR 1435 Matt Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan 14 12 - - 26 pts

26th Blue GBR 1363 Ross Ryan and Oliver Ryan-Moore 15 15 - - 30 pts

27th Blue GBR 1007 Nick Daniels and Mark Aitken 14 17 - - 31 pts

28th Yellow GBR 1228 Sam Neale and Andrew Johnson 12 21 - - 33 pts

29th Blue GBR 1272 Andrew Wilcox and Hannah Wilcox 13 20 - - 33 pts

30th Yellow GBR 1181 Bruce Mills and Andrea Jarman 15 19 - - 34 pts

