Int-14 World Championship - Partingtons take second win

Andy and Tom Partington of Britain survived another tough race that took its toll on the leaders.

This second race win extends their lead to five points ahead of Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald, with Mark Krstic and James Lanati of Australia climbing from eighth to third place overall place.

Race Two started with Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald leading to the windward mark, closely pursued by the Partingtons, the Australians and Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich of Germany.

Jones and Fitzgerald ditched going down wind giving the lead to Andy and Tom who never looked back.

The Aussie teams were in their element with Krstic and Lanati taking second, Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan in third and Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer taking fourth place.

Jones and Fitzgerald recovered to finish fifth with another Aussie pair, Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry, taking sixth and Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington seventh.

Australia's Blasse and Gilligan move to 27th overall with their third in this race, but still counting a DNF from the first race.

Over half the fleet were scored DNF for this race.

Britain's Dan Holman and Alex Knight, fourth after race 1 drop to 28th, Australia's Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson drop to 31st and Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan to 33rd.

International 14 World Championship - Leaders after 2 races (61 entries)

1st GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 1 1 - - 2 pts

2nd GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald 2 5 - - 7 pts

3rd AUS 656 Mark Krstic and James Lanati 8 2 - - 10 pts

4th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry 5 6 - - 11 pts

5th GER 28 Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich 3 9 - - 12 pts

6th GBR 1530 Andy FitzGErald and Rich Dobson 7 8 - - 15 pts

7th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer 12 4 - - 16T pts

8th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait 6 10 - - 16T pts

9th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington 13 7 - - 20 pts

10th AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour 9 13 - - 22 pts

11th GBR 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett 10 16 - - 26 pts

12th USA 1162 Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt 16 11 - - 27 pts

13th GBR 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman 11 17 - - 28 pts

14th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig 19 12 - - 31 pts

15th USA 1168 Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald 15 18 - - 33 pts

16th CAN 621 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux 21 14 - - 35 pts

17th AUS 665 Stewart Vickery and James Patterson 18 19 - - 37 pts

18th Can 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers 20 21 - - 41 pts

19th CAN 601 Peter Hayward and Birdman Koechli 27 15 - - 42 pts

20th USA 1186 Kirk Twardowski and Matt Skafel 25 20 - - 45 pts

Full Results available here



