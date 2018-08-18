RS Games 2018 - RS 100, 300, 700, 800 Day 3

Third day of racing for the RS 100, 300, 700 and 800 classes at Weymouth and challenging sea conditions in the bay
Considerable change at the top of the RS100 European Championship leaderboard with Alistair Dickson (2,2,2,2) taking a three point lead ahead of Huw Powell (1,1,1,1), and with former leader Brett Aarons (4,3,4,5) dropping to third overall.
In the RS700 European Championship Robbie Bell consolidated his lead with three back-to-back race wins to open his lead to ten points from Richard Wadsworth (13,3,2).
Colin Dacey (11,4,3) moves into third place, five points ahead of Milan Hajek (2,21,DNF).
In the RS300 UK Nationals Steve Bolland of Bristol Corinthian YC has an 11 point lead after stretching his race win score to eight. Behind him Paul Watson (2,3,2,2) moves into second place, one point ahead of David Acres (3,2,3,3).
It is game-on in the RS800 UK Nationals where leaders Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore shrugged off yesterday's come-back by Luke and Emma McEwen, with three race wins, extending their lead to seven points.
Luke and Emma McEwen (2,3,7) remain in second place, four points ahead of Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton (4,2,2), and the taking the podium place battle into the final day, Sunday.
RS100 - European Championship - Day 3 (31 entries)
1st GBR 410 Alistair Dickson -8 2 1 -9 2 2 2 2 2 - - 13 pts
2nd GBR 508 Huw Powell -6 3 -5 5 4 1 1 1 1 - - 16 pts
3rd GBR 527 Brett Aarons 3 1 -7 1 -6 4 3 4 5 - - 21 pts
4th GBR 314 Steven Lee -10 -6 2 3 1 3 4 5 3 - - 21 pts
5th GBR 140 Robert Richardson 5 5 -6 6 5 5 -7 3 4 - - 33 pts
6th GBR 523 Greg Booth 7 4 3 -11 -10 6 5 6 7 - - 38 pts
7th GBR 503 Nick Heather -13 9 8 10 3 8 6 -15 6 - - 50 pts
8th GBR 130 Steve Jones -15 10 -24 7 13 10 9 8 13 - - 70 pts
9th GBR 259 Ian Gregory 1 11 13 8 -21 RET 12 7 19 - - 71 pts
10th GBR 441 John Richardson 14 -16 14 -18 8 9 11 10 9 - - 75 pts
RS100 Full Results
RS300 - UK National Championship - Day 3 (23 entries)
1st GBR 411 Steve Bolland -1 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 1 - - 7 pts
2nd GBR 528 Paul Watson -9 -12 6 1 2 2 3 2 2 - - 18 pts
3rd GBR 544 David Acres -5 -4 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 - - 19 pts
4th GBR 585 Richard Le Mare -10 6 8 -15 4 4 6 4 6 - - 38 pts
5th GBR 532 Greg Bartlett 6 3 -13 4 5 8 -14 6 11 - - 43 pts
6th GBR 331 James Phare 12 -18 3 -16 9 5 5 9 4 - - 47 pts
7th GBR 523 Harry McVicar 7 8 4 6 -11 -9 9 5 8 - - 47 pts
8th GBR 525 Mark Cooper 8 2 7 5 -17 TAL -12 12 7 - - 52 pts
9th GBR 555 Jon Emmett 3 7 5 8 10 12 -18 -13 12 - - 57 pts
10th GBR 527 Ian Clark 11 -16 12 -13 7 11 7 7 5 - - 60 pts
RS300 Full Results
RS700 - European Championship - Day 3 (36 entries)
1st GBR 875 Robbie Bell -2 -4 2 2 1 1 1 1 - - 8 pts
2nd GBR 720 Richard Wadsworth -7 1 6 4 2 -13 3 2 - - 18 pts
3rd GBR 1027 Colin Dacey 3 3 -11 6 6 -11 4 3 - - 25 pts
4th CZE 1059 Milan Hajek 1 11 1 1 14 2 -21 DNF - - 30 pts
5th GBR 1042 Peter Purkiss -8 6 5 3 8 6 7 -16 - - 35 pts
6th CZE 988 Michal Kotek -11 5 3 9 4 7 -14 9 - - 37 pts
7th GBR 1023 Ian Nolan -14 12 7 -14 3 4 5 7 - - 38 pts
8th GBR 1063 Theo Galyer 6 -14 10 8 7 10 2 -11 - - 43 pts
9th NED 722 Pim Van Vugt 10 7 8 -20 10 8 6 -26 - - 49 pts
10th GBR 966 Matt Carter 13 2 14 12 5 -20 -19 6 - - 52 pts
RS700 Full Results
RS800 - UK Narional Championship - Day 2 (40 entries)
1st 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 1 1 -3 -5 1 1 1 1 - - 6 pts
2nd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen BFD 4 1 1 2 2 3 -7 - - 13 pts
3rd 961 Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton BFD 2 -7 2 5 4 2 2 - - 17 pts
4th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather DNC DNC 4 9 8 3 4 4 - - 32 pts
5th 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 7 6 -14 4 4 -8 5 6 - - 32 pts
6th 1221 John Gimson and Anna Burnet 9 3 -11 -12 9 6 7 5 - - 39 pts
7th 1219 Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch BFD 7 8 3 -12 5 8 8 - - 39 pts
8th 1132 Simon Hiscocks and Ellie Aldridge 5 -15 -20 10 6 15 6 3 - - 45 pts
9th 1131 Maddy Anderson and Matt Reid 3 9 -25 -17 10 14 10 10 - - 56 pts
10th 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire 2 12 2 14 -22 9 19 -27 - - 58 pts
RS800 Full Results
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here