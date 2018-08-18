RS Games 2018 - RS 100, 300, 700, 800 Day 3

Considerable change at the top of the RS100 European Championship leaderboard with Alistair Dickson (2,2,2,2) taking a three point lead ahead of Huw Powell (1,1,1,1), and with former leader Brett Aarons (4,3,4,5) dropping to third overall.

In the RS700 European Championship Robbie Bell consolidated his lead with three back-to-back race wins to open his lead to ten points from Richard Wadsworth (13,3,2).

Colin Dacey (11,4,3) moves into third place, five points ahead of Milan Hajek (2,21,DNF).

In the RS300 UK Nationals Steve Bolland of Bristol Corinthian YC has an 11 point lead after stretching his race win score to eight. Behind him Paul Watson (2,3,2,2) moves into second place, one point ahead of David Acres (3,2,3,3).

It is game-on in the RS800 UK Nationals where leaders Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore shrugged off yesterday's come-back by Luke and Emma McEwen, with three race wins, extending their lead to seven points.

Luke and Emma McEwen (2,3,7) remain in second place, four points ahead of Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton (4,2,2), and the taking the podium place battle into the final day, Sunday.

RS100 - European Championship - Day 3 (31 entries)

1st GBR 410 Alistair Dickson -8 2 1 -9 2 2 2 2 2 - - 13 pts

2nd GBR 508 Huw Powell -6 3 -5 5 4 1 1 1 1 - - 16 pts

3rd GBR 527 Brett Aarons 3 1 -7 1 -6 4 3 4 5 - - 21 pts

4th GBR 314 Steven Lee -10 -6 2 3 1 3 4 5 3 - - 21 pts

5th GBR 140 Robert Richardson 5 5 -6 6 5 5 -7 3 4 - - 33 pts

6th GBR 523 Greg Booth 7 4 3 -11 -10 6 5 6 7 - - 38 pts

7th GBR 503 Nick Heather -13 9 8 10 3 8 6 -15 6 - - 50 pts

8th GBR 130 Steve Jones -15 10 -24 7 13 10 9 8 13 - - 70 pts

9th GBR 259 Ian Gregory 1 11 13 8 -21 RET 12 7 19 - - 71 pts

10th GBR 441 John Richardson 14 -16 14 -18 8 9 11 10 9 - - 75 pts

RS300 - UK National Championship - Day 3 (23 entries)

1st GBR 411 Steve Bolland -1 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 1 - - 7 pts

2nd GBR 528 Paul Watson -9 -12 6 1 2 2 3 2 2 - - 18 pts

3rd GBR 544 David Acres -5 -4 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 - - 19 pts

4th GBR 585 Richard Le Mare -10 6 8 -15 4 4 6 4 6 - - 38 pts

5th GBR 532 Greg Bartlett 6 3 -13 4 5 8 -14 6 11 - - 43 pts

6th GBR 331 James Phare 12 -18 3 -16 9 5 5 9 4 - - 47 pts

7th GBR 523 Harry McVicar 7 8 4 6 -11 -9 9 5 8 - - 47 pts

8th GBR 525 Mark Cooper 8 2 7 5 -17 TAL -12 12 7 - - 52 pts

9th GBR 555 Jon Emmett 3 7 5 8 10 12 -18 -13 12 - - 57 pts

10th GBR 527 Ian Clark 11 -16 12 -13 7 11 7 7 5 - - 60 pts

RS700 - European Championship - Day 3 (36 entries)

1st GBR 875 Robbie Bell -2 -4 2 2 1 1 1 1 - - 8 pts

2nd GBR 720 Richard Wadsworth -7 1 6 4 2 -13 3 2 - - 18 pts

3rd GBR 1027 Colin Dacey 3 3 -11 6 6 -11 4 3 - - 25 pts

4th CZE 1059 Milan Hajek 1 11 1 1 14 2 -21 DNF - - 30 pts

5th GBR 1042 Peter Purkiss -8 6 5 3 8 6 7 -16 - - 35 pts

6th CZE 988 Michal Kotek -11 5 3 9 4 7 -14 9 - - 37 pts

7th GBR 1023 Ian Nolan -14 12 7 -14 3 4 5 7 - - 38 pts

8th GBR 1063 Theo Galyer 6 -14 10 8 7 10 2 -11 - - 43 pts

9th NED 722 Pim Van Vugt 10 7 8 -20 10 8 6 -26 - - 49 pts

10th GBR 966 Matt Carter 13 2 14 12 5 -20 -19 6 - - 52 pts

RS800 - UK Narional Championship - Day 2 (40 entries)

1st 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 1 1 -3 -5 1 1 1 1 - - 6 pts

2nd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen BFD 4 1 1 2 2 3 -7 - - 13 pts

3rd 961 Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton BFD 2 -7 2 5 4 2 2 - - 17 pts

4th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather DNC DNC 4 9 8 3 4 4 - - 32 pts

5th 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 7 6 -14 4 4 -8 5 6 - - 32 pts

6th 1221 John Gimson and Anna Burnet 9 3 -11 -12 9 6 7 5 - - 39 pts

7th 1219 Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch BFD 7 8 3 -12 5 8 8 - - 39 pts

8th 1132 Simon Hiscocks and Ellie Aldridge 5 -15 -20 10 6 15 6 3 - - 45 pts

9th 1131 Maddy Anderson and Matt Reid 3 9 -25 -17 10 14 10 10 - - 56 pts

10th 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire 2 12 2 14 -22 9 19 -27 - - 58 pts

