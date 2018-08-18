Int-14 World Championship - Day 1 to Partingtons

The father and son crew of Andy and Tom Partington, from Hayling Island SC, drove their International 14 at sonic speed to take the opening race win.

Itchenor Sailing Club sailors Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald took second with the classic 'double gybe drop' at the last leeward mark.

Third were the German duo, Georg Borkenstein and 'Big Eike' Dietrich, after pipping Britain's Dan Holman and Alex Knight who had lead for most of the race.

Holman and Knight, from Netley SC, needed to complete a 720 penalty after a tap with Jones and Fitzgerald following their decisive 'DGD' manoeuvre, which dropped them to fourth.

First placed Australian crew were Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry, of the Black Rock YC, in fifth place.

Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald of the USA finished in 15th, one place ahead of countrymen Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt.

Top Canadian pair were Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers in 20th place.

Among the DNF teams was the top Aussie pair of Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan.

International 14 World Championship - Leaders after 1 race (61 entries)

1st GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 1 1pts

2nd GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald 2 2pts

3rd GER 28 Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich 3 3pts

4th GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight 4 4 pts

5th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry 5 5pts

6th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Douglas Pattison 6 6pts

7th GBR 1530 Andy FitzGErald and Rich Dobson 7 7pts

8th AUS 656 Mark Krstic and James Lanati 8 8pts

9th AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour 9 9pts

10th GBR 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett 10 10pts

11th GBR 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman 11 11pts

12th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer 12 12pts

13th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington 13 13pts

14th AUS 637 Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson 14 14pts

15th USA 1168 Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald 15 15pts

16th USA 1162 Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt 16 16pts

17th AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan 17 17pts

18th AUS 665 Stewart Vickery and James Patterson 18 18pts

19th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig 19 19pts

20th CAN 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers 20 20pts

Full Results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here