Int-14 World Championship - Day 1 to Partingtons

Brits dominated the first race with Andy and Tom Partington taking the win
The father and son crew of Andy and Tom Partington, from Hayling Island SC, drove their International 14 at sonic speed to take the opening race win.
Itchenor Sailing Club sailors Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald took second with the classic 'double gybe drop' at the last leeward mark.
Third were the German duo, Georg Borkenstein and 'Big Eike' Dietrich, after pipping Britain's Dan Holman and Alex Knight who had lead for most of the race.
Holman and Knight, from Netley SC, needed to complete a 720 penalty after a tap with Jones and Fitzgerald following their decisive 'DGD' manoeuvre, which dropped them to fourth.
First placed Australian crew were Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry, of the Black Rock YC, in fifth place.
Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald of the USA finished in 15th, one place ahead of countrymen Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt.
Top Canadian pair were Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers in 20th place.
Among the DNF teams was the top Aussie pair of Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan.
International 14 World Championship - Leaders after 1 race (61 entries)
1st GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 1 1pts
2nd GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald 2 2pts
3rd GER 28 Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich 3 3pts
4th GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight 4 4 pts
5th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry 5 5pts
6th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Douglas Pattison 6 6pts
7th GBR 1530 Andy FitzGErald and Rich Dobson 7 7pts
8th AUS 656 Mark Krstic and James Lanati 8 8pts
9th AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour 9 9pts
10th GBR 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett 10 10pts
11th GBR 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman 11 11pts
12th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer 12 12pts
13th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington 13 13pts
14th AUS 637 Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson 14 14pts
15th USA 1168 Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald 15 15pts
16th USA 1162 Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt 16 16pts
17th AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan 17 17pts
18th AUS 665 Stewart Vickery and James Patterson 18 18pts
19th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig 19 19pts
20th CAN 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers 20 20pts
