RS Games 2018 - RS 100, 300, 700 and 800

Racing is taking place for the RS100 and RS700 European Championships and the RS300 and RS800 UK National Championships.

After day 2 no change for the European Championships, with Brett Aarons from Gurnard SC leading the RS100 Europeans, and Robbie Bell of Snettisham Beach SC leading the RS700 Europeans.

In the RS300 UK Nationals the day 1 leader Steve Bolland of Bristol Corinthian YC keeps his lead after day 2.

And in the RS800 Nationals Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore from Hayling Island SC keep their lead, but come under serious pressure from Luke and Emma McEwen from the Royal Lymington YC, who took back to back wins and move into second place.

RS100 - European Championship - Day 2 (31 entries)

1st GBR 527 Brett Aarons 3 1 -7 1 6 - - 11 pts

2nd GBR 314 Steven Lee -10 6 2 3 1 - - 12 pts

3rd GBR 410 Alistair Dickson 8 2 1 -9 2 - - 13 pts

4th GBR 508 Huw Powell -6 3 5 5 4 - - 17 pts

5th GBR 379 Mark Harrison 2 -12 4 4 9 - - 19 pts

6th GBR 140 Robert Richardson 5 5 -6 6 5 - - 21 pts

7th GBR 509 Clive Eplett 4 8 9 2 -11 - - 23 pts

8th GBR 523 Greg Booth 7 4 3 -11 10 - - 24 pts

9th GBR 503 Nick Heather -13 9 8 10 3 - - 30 pts

10th GBR 259 Ian Gregory 1 11 13 8 -21 - - 33 pts

RS100 Full Results

RS300 - UK National Championship - Day 2 (23 entries)

1st GBR 411 Steve Bolland 1 1 1 -2 1 - - 4 pts

2nd GBR 544 David Acres -5 4 2 3 3 - - 12 pts

3rd GBR 528 Paul Watson 9 -12 6 1 2 - - 18 pts

4th GBR 532 Greg Bartlett 6 3 -13 4 5 - - 18 pts

5th GBR 525 Mark Cooper 8 2 7 5 -17 - - 22 pts

6th GBR 555 Jon Emmett 3 7 5 8 -10 - - 23 pts

7th GBR 523 Harry McVicar 7 8 4 6 -11 - - 25 pts

8th GBR 585 Richard Le Mare 10 6 8 -15 4 - - 28 pts

9th GBR 476 Steve Sallis 2 5 15 UFD 13 - - 35 pts

10th GBR 490 Alistair McLaughlin 4 10 9 14 -16 - - 37 pts

RS300 Full Results

RS700 - European Championship - Day 2 (36 entries)

1st GBR 875 Robbie Bell 2 -4 2 2 1 - - 7 pts

2nd GBR 720 Richard Wadsworth -7 1 6 4 2 - - 13 pts

3rd CZE 1059 Milan Hajek 1 11 1 1 -14 - - 14 pts

4th GBR 1027 Colin Dacey 3 3 -11 6 6 - - 18 pts

5th CZE 988 Michal Kotek -11 5 3 9 4 - - 21 pts

6th GBR 1042 Peter Purkiss -8 6 5 3 8 - - 22 pts

7th GBR 1022 Ian Swann 5 -19 4 7 11 - - 27 pts

8th GBR 1063 Theo Galyer 6 -14 10 8 7 - - 31 pts

9th GBR 966 Matt Carter 13 2 -14 12 5 - - 32 pts

10th NED 722 Pim Van Vugt 10 7 8 -20 10 - - 35 pts

RS700 Full Results

RS800 - UK Narional Championship - Day 2 (40 entries)

1st GBR Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 1 1 3 -5 1 - - 6 pts

2nd GBR Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen BFD 4 1 1 2 - - 8 pts

3rd GBR Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton BFD 2 7 2 5 - - 16 pts

4th GBR Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 7 6 -14 4 4 - - 21 pts

5th GBR Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire 2 12 2 14 -22 - - 30 pts

6th GBR Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch BFD 7 8 3 12 - - 30 pts

7th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 9 3 11 -12 9 - - 32 pts

8th GBR Simon Hiscocks and Ellie Aldridge 5 15 -20 10 6 - - 36 pts

9th GBR Maddy Anderson and Matt Reid 3 9 -25 17 10 - - 39 pts

10th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 4 14 -24 6 15 - - 39 pts

RS800 Full Results

