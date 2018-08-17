RS Games 2018 - RS 100, 300, 700 and 800

Second day of racing for the RS 100, 300, 700 and 800 classes at Weymouth
Racing is taking place for the RS100 and RS700 European Championships and the RS300 and RS800 UK National Championships.
After day 2 no change for the European Championships, with Brett Aarons from Gurnard SC leading the RS100 Europeans, and Robbie Bell of Snettisham Beach SC leading the RS700 Europeans.
In the RS300 UK Nationals the day 1 leader Steve Bolland of Bristol Corinthian YC keeps his lead after day 2.
And in the RS800 Nationals Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore from Hayling Island SC keep their lead, but come under serious pressure from Luke and Emma McEwen from the Royal Lymington YC, who took back to back wins and move into second place.
RS100 - European Championship - Day 2 (31 entries)
1st GBR 527 Brett Aarons 3 1 -7 1 6 - - 11 pts
2nd GBR 314 Steven Lee -10 6 2 3 1 - - 12 pts
3rd GBR 410 Alistair Dickson 8 2 1 -9 2 - - 13 pts
4th GBR 508 Huw Powell -6 3 5 5 4 - - 17 pts
5th GBR 379 Mark Harrison 2 -12 4 4 9 - - 19 pts
6th GBR 140 Robert Richardson 5 5 -6 6 5 - - 21 pts
7th GBR 509 Clive Eplett 4 8 9 2 -11 - - 23 pts
8th GBR 523 Greg Booth 7 4 3 -11 10 - - 24 pts
9th GBR 503 Nick Heather -13 9 8 10 3 - - 30 pts
10th GBR 259 Ian Gregory 1 11 13 8 -21 - - 33 pts
RS100 Full Results
RS300 - UK National Championship - Day 2 (23 entries)
1st GBR 411 Steve Bolland 1 1 1 -2 1 - - 4 pts
2nd GBR 544 David Acres -5 4 2 3 3 - - 12 pts
3rd GBR 528 Paul Watson 9 -12 6 1 2 - - 18 pts
4th GBR 532 Greg Bartlett 6 3 -13 4 5 - - 18 pts
5th GBR 525 Mark Cooper 8 2 7 5 -17 - - 22 pts
6th GBR 555 Jon Emmett 3 7 5 8 -10 - - 23 pts
7th GBR 523 Harry McVicar 7 8 4 6 -11 - - 25 pts
8th GBR 585 Richard Le Mare 10 6 8 -15 4 - - 28 pts
9th GBR 476 Steve Sallis 2 5 15 UFD 13 - - 35 pts
10th GBR 490 Alistair McLaughlin 4 10 9 14 -16 - - 37 pts
RS300 Full Results
RS700 - European Championship - Day 2 (36 entries)
1st GBR 875 Robbie Bell 2 -4 2 2 1 - - 7 pts
2nd GBR 720 Richard Wadsworth -7 1 6 4 2 - - 13 pts
3rd CZE 1059 Milan Hajek 1 11 1 1 -14 - - 14 pts
4th GBR 1027 Colin Dacey 3 3 -11 6 6 - - 18 pts
5th CZE 988 Michal Kotek -11 5 3 9 4 - - 21 pts
6th GBR 1042 Peter Purkiss -8 6 5 3 8 - - 22 pts
7th GBR 1022 Ian Swann 5 -19 4 7 11 - - 27 pts
8th GBR 1063 Theo Galyer 6 -14 10 8 7 - - 31 pts
9th GBR 966 Matt Carter 13 2 -14 12 5 - - 32 pts
10th NED 722 Pim Van Vugt 10 7 8 -20 10 - - 35 pts
RS700 Full Results
RS800 - UK Narional Championship - Day 2 (40 entries)
1st GBR Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 1 1 3 -5 1 - - 6 pts
2nd GBR Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen BFD 4 1 1 2 - - 8 pts
3rd GBR Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton BFD 2 7 2 5 - - 16 pts
4th GBR Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 7 6 -14 4 4 - - 21 pts
5th GBR Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire 2 12 2 14 -22 - - 30 pts
6th GBR Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch BFD 7 8 3 12 - - 30 pts
7th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 9 3 11 -12 9 - - 32 pts
8th GBR Simon Hiscocks and Ellie Aldridge 5 15 -20 10 6 - - 36 pts
9th GBR Maddy Anderson and Matt Reid 3 9 -25 17 10 - - 39 pts
10th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 4 14 -24 6 15 - - 39 pts
RS800 Full Results
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here