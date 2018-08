The RS 100, 300, 700 and 800 classes are racing up to Sunday 19 August, with the RS400 joining the party on Saturday 18 August.

Then the RS200 Nationals start on Monday 20 August and the RS500 Worlds on Tuesday 21 August.

And finally the RS600 and the Vareo will arrive for their Nationals starting on Thursday 23 August.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here