Held in ideal sailing conditions on San Francisco Bay overlooked by the Golden Gate Bridge.
The Practice Race for the International 14 Worlds, taking place at the Richmond Yacht Club, California, USA, won by the British pair, Andy and Tom Partington.
Second were Britain's Neale Joones and Ed Fitzgerald, and in third place Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan of Australia.
Racing for the championship starts Friday 17 August with seven races scheduled, finishing Friday 24 August.
International 14 Worlds - Practice Race
1st GBR 1559 Andy and Tom Partington
2nd GBR 1553 Neale Joones and Ed Fitzgerald
3rd AUS 657 Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan
4th GBR 1561 Doug Pattinson and Mark Tait
5th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer
6th AUS 663 Lindsay Urwin and Andrew Perry
7th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington
8th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig
9th AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and DanVaughan
10th USA 1168 Paul Galvev and Cameron McDonald
The results service kick-in once the full-off racing starts . . .
