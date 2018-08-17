The Practice Race for the International 14 Worlds, taking place at the Richmond Yacht Club, California, USA, won by the British pair, Andy and Tom Partington.

Second were Britain's Neale Joones and Ed Fitzgerald, and in third place Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan of Australia.

Racing for the championship starts Friday 17 August with seven races scheduled, finishing Friday 24 August.

International 14 Worlds - Practice Race

1st GBR 1559 Andy and Tom Partington

2nd GBR 1553 Neale Joones and Ed Fitzgerald

3rd AUS 657 Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan

4th GBR 1561 Doug Pattinson and Mark Tait

5th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer

6th AUS 663 Lindsay Urwin and Andrew Perry

7th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington

8th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig

9th AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and DanVaughan

10th USA 1168 Paul Galvev and Cameron McDonald

The results service kick-in once the full-off racing starts . . .

