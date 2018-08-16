RS Games 2018 - RS 100, 300, 700 and 800 Championships

The RS Games continues to bring the growing international family of RS classes together with Championships for the RS 100, 300, 700 and 800 kicking off Thursday at WPNSA
With over 1,300 competitors, one of the world’s largest one design dinghy regattas is the perfect way to celebrate RS sailor’s enthusiasm and their classes growth over the last 25 years.
Over the next days racing will be held for the RS100 and RS700 European Championships and the RS300 and RS800 UK National Championships.
First results from the opening day on Thursday show Brett Aarons from Gurnard SC leading the RS100 Europeans, and Robbie Bell of Snettisham Beach SC leading the RS700 Europeans.
In the RS300 UK Nationals the day 1 leader is Steve Bolland of Bristol Corinthian YC and leading the RS800 Nationals are Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore from Hayling Island SC.
RS100 - European Championship - Day 1 (31 entries)
1st GBR 527 Brett Aarons - - 3 1 4 pts
2nd GBR 508 Huw Powell - - 6 3 9 pts
3rd GBR 410 Alistair Dickson - - 8 2 10 pts
4th GBR 140 Robert Richardson - - 5 5 10 pts
5th GBR 523 Greg Booth - - 7 4 11 pts
6th GBR 259 Ian Gregory - - 1 11 12 pts
7th GBR 509 Clive Eplett - - 4 8 12 pts
8th GBR 379 Mark Harrison - - 2 12 14 pts
9th GBR 314 Steven Lee - - 10 6 16 pts
10th GBR 503 Nick Heather - - 13 9 22 pts
RS300 - UK National Championship - Day 1 (23 entries)
1st GBR 411 Steve Bolland - - 1 1 2 pts
2nd GBR 476 Steve Sallis - - 2 5 7 pts
3rd GBR 532 Greg Bartlett - - 6 3 9 pts
4th GBR 544 David Acres - - 5 4 9 pts
5th GBR 525 Mark Cooper - - 8 2 10 pts
6th GBR 555 Jon Emmett - - 3 7 10 pts
7th GBR 490 Alistair McLaughlin - - 4 10 14 pts
8th GBR 523 Harry McVicar - - 7 8 15 pts
9th GBR 585 Richard Le Mare - - 10 6 16 pts
10th GBR 528 Paul Watson - - 9 12 21 pts
RS700 - European Championship - Day 1 (36 entries)
1st GBR 875 Robbie Bell - - 2 4 6 pts
2nd GBR 1027 Colin Dacey - - 3 3 6 pts
3rd GBR 720 Richard Wadsworth - - 7 1 8 pts
4th CZE 1059 Milan Hajek - - 1 11 12 pts
5th FRA 1017 Cedric Fraboulet - - 4 8 12 pts
6th GBR 1042 Peter Purkiss - - 8 6 14 pts
7th GBR 966 Matt Carter - - 13 2 15 pts
8th CZE 988 Michal Kotek - - 11 5 16 pts
9th NED 722 Pim Van Vugt - - 10 7 17 pts
10th GBR 1063 Theo Galyer - - 6 14 20 pts
RS800 - UK Narional Championship - Day 1 (40 entries)
1st GBR Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore - - 1 1 2pts
2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet - - 9 3 12pts
3rd GBR Maddy Anderson and Matt Reid - - 3 9 12pts
4th GBR Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins - - 7 6 13pts
5th GBR Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire - - 2 12 14pts
6th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill - - 4 14 18pts
7th GBR Simon Hiscocks and Ellie Aldridge - - 5 15 20pts
8th GBR Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall - - 8 13 21pts
9th GBR Edward Norbury and Charlie Hutchings - - 10 11 21pts
10th GBR Gilles Peeters and Heloize Baize - - 14 10 24pts
