RS Feva European Championship - Final Day Results

With seventh and sixth places in the two final races Britain's Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson took the RS Feva Europen title.

They finished with a two point lead ahead of Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne.

In third place were Will Pank and Seb Gotto, tied on points with fourth placed Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara.

Winner of the Silver fleet were Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwright, with second Moritz Dömök and Eva Klas of Germany and third Italy's Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria.

RS Feva Gold Fleet - European Championship - Final Pos (58 entries)

1st GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson - - 31 pts

2nd GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne - - 33 pts

3rd GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto - - 36 pts

4th GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara - - 36 pts

5th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley - - 60 pts

6th NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema - - 63 pts

7th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger - - 75 pts

8th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson - - 75 pts

9th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart - - 97 pts

10th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson - - 99 pts

11th GBR Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey - - 111 pts

12th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown - - 118 pts

13th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway - - 120 pts

14th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke - - 126 pts

15th EST Veronika Kuvatova and Hannah Tuulas - - 126 pts

16th GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush - - 135 pts

17th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker - - 157 pts

18th GBR Julia Barnes and Eloise Clapson McBride - - 167 pts

19th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis - - 173 pts

20th GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher - - 179 pts

21st GBR Abby Hire and Tim Hire - - 184 pts

22nd CZE Vitezslav Huk and Lukas Dadak - - 186 pts

23rd HKG Jon Crawford and Hannah Crawford - - 187 pts

24th GBR Blake Tudor and Brett Tudor - - 189 pts

25th SWE Kettil Leke and Viktor Sönnergren - - 194 pts

26th GBR Lucy Hughes and Josh Manning - - 195 pts

27th GBR Gabriella Clifton and Daisy Weston - - 197 pts

28th SWE Filip Huljebrant and Cecilia Letalick - - 224 pts

29th GBR Kevin Farrell and Liam Farrell - - 229 pts

30th GBR Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver - - 239 pts

31st GBR Ching Wong and Elinor O’Leary - - 239 pts

32nd GBR Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis - - 242 pts

33rd GBR Katy Jenkins and Rachael Jenkins - - 246 pts

34th GBR Annie Hammett and Emma Wells - - 250 pts

35th GBR Melissa Heppell and Amelie Hiscocks - - 252 pts

36th LTU Tauras Dambrauskas and Arijus Dambrauskas - - 261 pts

37th CZE Lucie Kosatova and Eliska Richterova - - 266 pts

38th GBR Matthew Bergmann Smith and Maya Bergmann Smith - - 267 pts

39th GBR Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes - - 270 pts

40th GBR Caitlin Morley and Joe Blaker - - 279 pts

41st ITA Seneca Veronelli and Alex Veronelli - - 280 pts

42nd ITA Gentili Leonardo and Cusimano Giulio - - 287 pts

43rd ITA Arianna Botticini and Ludovica Morici - - 295 pts

44th GBR Blythe Berry and Dilly Ala - - 302 pts

45th CZE Frantisek Vitak and Vojtech Cibulka - - 305 pts

46th GBR Emma Hutchings and Eliza South - - 318 pts

47th GBR Patrick Fulton and Henry Kaplan - - 322 pts

48th GBR Ollie Bunce and Archie Baker - - 325 pts

49th GBR Ted Lane and Rupert Clapham - - 328 pts

50th NED Laura van den Acker and Femke van den Berg - - 347 pts

51st GBR Sandy Bailey and Jack Francis - - 351 pts

52nd GBR Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill - - 371 pts

53rd GBR Tess Sadowski and Frances Daubeny - - 375 pts

54th GER Helena Krauthauf and Julia Trimolt - - 378 pts

55th GBR Issy Leetch and Alex Brown - - 383 pts

56th GBR Catriona Forrest and Evie Tynan - - 390 pts

57th GBR Jorja Marshall and Alissa Marshall - - 421 pts

58th GBR Theo Aers and Rhiannon Webber - - 432 pts

RS Feva Silver Fleet - Final leaders (57 entries)

1st GBR Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwright - - 94 pts

2nd GER Moritz Dömök and Eva Klas - - 100 pts

3rd ITA Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria - - 100 pts

4th IRL Tim Norwood and Finn Cleary - - 102 pts

5th GBR Amy Boyle and Matthew Hill - - 103 pts

6th GBR Patrick Whelan and Liam Whelan - - 132 pts

7th GBR Oliver Johnson and Nathan Clark - - 138 pts

8th GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith and Josh Bowers - - 142 pts

9th GBR Joseph Warwicker and Luka Franklin - - 142 pts

10th GBR Joe Slipper and Jordi Rodriguez - - 144 pts

Full Results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here