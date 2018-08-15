RS Feva European Championship - Final Day Results

Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson are the 2018 RS Feva European Champions
With seventh and sixth places in the two final races Britain's Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson took the RS Feva Europen title.
They finished with a two point lead ahead of Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne.
In third place were Will Pank and Seb Gotto, tied on points with fourth placed Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara.
Winner of the Silver fleet were Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwright, with second Moritz Dömök and Eva Klas of Germany and third Italy's Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria.
RS Feva Gold Fleet - European Championship - Final Pos (58 entries)
1st GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson - - 31 pts
2nd GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne - - 33 pts
3rd GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto - - 36 pts
4th GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara - - 36 pts
5th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley - - 60 pts
6th NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema - - 63 pts
7th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger - - 75 pts
8th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson - - 75 pts
9th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart - - 97 pts
10th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson - - 99 pts
11th GBR Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey - - 111 pts
12th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown - - 118 pts
13th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway - - 120 pts
14th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke - - 126 pts
15th EST Veronika Kuvatova and Hannah Tuulas - - 126 pts
16th GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush - - 135 pts
17th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker - - 157 pts
18th GBR Julia Barnes and Eloise Clapson McBride - - 167 pts
19th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis - - 173 pts
20th GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher - - 179 pts
21st GBR Abby Hire and Tim Hire - - 184 pts
22nd CZE Vitezslav Huk and Lukas Dadak - - 186 pts
23rd HKG Jon Crawford and Hannah Crawford - - 187 pts
24th GBR Blake Tudor and Brett Tudor - - 189 pts
25th SWE Kettil Leke and Viktor Sönnergren - - 194 pts
26th GBR Lucy Hughes and Josh Manning - - 195 pts
27th GBR Gabriella Clifton and Daisy Weston - - 197 pts
28th SWE Filip Huljebrant and Cecilia Letalick - - 224 pts
29th GBR Kevin Farrell and Liam Farrell - - 229 pts
30th GBR Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver - - 239 pts
31st GBR Ching Wong and Elinor O’Leary - - 239 pts
32nd GBR Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis - - 242 pts
33rd GBR Katy Jenkins and Rachael Jenkins - - 246 pts
34th GBR Annie Hammett and Emma Wells - - 250 pts
35th GBR Melissa Heppell and Amelie Hiscocks - - 252 pts
36th LTU Tauras Dambrauskas and Arijus Dambrauskas - - 261 pts
37th CZE Lucie Kosatova and Eliska Richterova - - 266 pts
38th GBR Matthew Bergmann Smith and Maya Bergmann Smith - - 267 pts
39th GBR Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes - - 270 pts
40th GBR Caitlin Morley and Joe Blaker - - 279 pts
41st ITA Seneca Veronelli and Alex Veronelli - - 280 pts
42nd ITA Gentili Leonardo and Cusimano Giulio - - 287 pts
43rd ITA Arianna Botticini and Ludovica Morici - - 295 pts
44th GBR Blythe Berry and Dilly Ala - - 302 pts
45th CZE Frantisek Vitak and Vojtech Cibulka - - 305 pts
46th GBR Emma Hutchings and Eliza South - - 318 pts
47th GBR Patrick Fulton and Henry Kaplan - - 322 pts
48th GBR Ollie Bunce and Archie Baker - - 325 pts
49th GBR Ted Lane and Rupert Clapham - - 328 pts
50th NED Laura van den Acker and Femke van den Berg - - 347 pts
51st GBR Sandy Bailey and Jack Francis - - 351 pts
52nd GBR Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill - - 371 pts
53rd GBR Tess Sadowski and Frances Daubeny - - 375 pts
54th GER Helena Krauthauf and Julia Trimolt - - 378 pts
55th GBR Issy Leetch and Alex Brown - - 383 pts
56th GBR Catriona Forrest and Evie Tynan - - 390 pts
57th GBR Jorja Marshall and Alissa Marshall - - 421 pts
58th GBR Theo Aers and Rhiannon Webber - - 432 pts
RS Feva Silver Fleet - Final leaders (57 entries)
1st GBR Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwright - - 94 pts
2nd GER Moritz Dömök and Eva Klas - - 100 pts
3rd ITA Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria - - 100 pts
4th IRL Tim Norwood and Finn Cleary - - 102 pts
5th GBR Amy Boyle and Matthew Hill - - 103 pts
6th GBR Patrick Whelan and Liam Whelan - - 132 pts
7th GBR Oliver Johnson and Nathan Clark - - 138 pts
8th GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith and Josh Bowers - - 142 pts
9th GBR Joseph Warwicker and Luka Franklin - - 142 pts
10th GBR Joe Slipper and Jordi Rodriguez - - 144 pts
