International 14 Worlds Team Racing Finals

The ‘GBR Shake n Bake Off’ team (aka Itchenor SC and Hayling Island SC) dominated at the starts and punished the rest of the nations with a convincing 2-0 final.

Will they be so fast in the International 14 World Championships 2018 at Richmond Yacht Club, San Francisco?

Racing for the World Championship starts with a Practice race Thursday and the first championship race Friday 17 August, continuing to the final race Friday 24 August.

A total of 61 entries are registered for the event, including 14 from Britain.

Video Producer: VR Sport Media

Team Race Series:

1st GBR 1 - Team GBR (Shake n Bake Off)

2nd AUS 1 - Team Australia

3rd USA 1 - Team USA

4th GER 1 - Team Germany

5th GER 2 - Team Berlin

6th Can 1 - Team Canada

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here