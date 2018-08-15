International 14 Worlds Team Racing Finals

Team Race Finals for Australia, Germany, Great Britain and USA.
The ‘GBR Shake n Bake Off’ team (aka Itchenor SC and Hayling Island SC) dominated at the starts and punished the rest of the nations with a convincing 2-0 final.
Will they be so fast in the International 14 World Championships 2018 at Richmond Yacht Club, San Francisco?
Racing for the World Championship starts with a Practice race Thursday and the first championship race Friday 17 August, continuing to the final race Friday 24 August.
A total of 61 entries are registered for the event, including 14 from Britain.
Video Producer: VR Sport Media
Team Race Series:
1st GBR 1 - Team GBR (Shake n Bake Off)
2nd AUS 1 - Team Australia
3rd USA 1 - Team USA
4th GER 1 - Team Germany
5th GER 2 - Team Berlin
6th Can 1 - Team Canada
