RS Feva European Championship - Day 4

New Gold Fleet leader on the penultimate day of racing at Weymouth
Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (2,5,3) take the lead going into the final of racing for the RS Feva European Championship.
Steady scoring took Storey and Jameson into the lead as overnight leaders Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (1,17,10) drop to second after some double figure finishes, the discard taking off the worst.
Johnson and Collingbourne have also come under pressure from third placed Will Pank and Seb Gotto (3,1,5) who are able to drop their UFD, and with three good races jump from 16th to third overall.
Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (16,6,1) move into fourth place and in fifth are Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (10,9,7) of the Netherlands.
In the Silver fleet, Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwrigh (1,12,2) increase their lead to six points ahead of Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria (19,2,5) of Italy.
Tim Norwood and Finn Cleary of Ireland are in third place.
Racing finishes Wednesday.
RS Feva Gold Fleet - European Championship - Pos + 6 races (58 entries)
1st GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 3 -10 1 4 2 5 3 - - 18 pts
2nd GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 1 1 9 2 1 -17 10 - - 24 pts
3rd GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 7 UFD 8 1 3 1 5 - - 25 pts
4th GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 2 6 14 3 -16 6 1 - - 32 pts
5th NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 4 2 3 -12 10 9 7 - - 35 pts
6th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 6 3 6 5 -24 8 18 - - 46 pts
7th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 5 7 7 -18 18 14 2 - - 53 pts
8th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 12 17 15 -19 5 3 6 - - 58 pts
9th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson 19 5 16 13 7 -22 8 - - 68 pts
10th GBR Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey 16 20 10 7 8 -26 14 - - 75 pts
11th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 26 -23 4 8 12 20 9 - - 79 pts
12th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway 13 8 13 14 4 -38 32 - - 84 pts
13th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 9 36 5 6 9 -39 19 - - 84 pts
14th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 14 25 17 20 -34 2 11 - - 89 pts
15th GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush 21 11 -28 11 17 13 22 - - 95 pts
16th EST Veronika Kuvatova and Hannah Tuulas 23 14 23 17 -31 7 15 - - 99 pts
17th GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 8 16 30 -39 37 11 12 - - 114 pts
18th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 28 12 11 16 25 -30 24 - - 116 pts
19th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 10 32 19 30 -33 4 33 - - 128 pts
20th GBR Gabriella Clifton and Daisy Weston 32 4 24 32 27 10 -34 - - 129 pts
RS Feva Silver Fleet - European Championship - Pos + 6 races (57 entries)
1st GBR Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwright 67 2 11 1 1 -12 2 - - 84 pts
2nd ITA Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria 61 5 8 9 -19 2 5 - - 90 pts
3rd IRL Tim Norwood and Finn Cleary 65 3 -17 4 2 7 13 - - 94 pts
4th GER Moritz Dömök and Eva Klas 60 -31 6 2 8 14 4 - - 94 pts
5th GBR Amy Boyle and Matthew Hill 68 -15 12 5 4 4 6 - - 99 pts
6th GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith and Josh Bowers 66 9 4 6 15 13 UFD - - 113 pts
7th GBR Patrick Whelan and Liam Whelan 83 8 5 -16 5 5 10 - - 116 pts
8th GBR Oliver Johnson and Nathan Clark 62 12 10 -26 3 23 11 - - 121 pts
9th GBR Joseph Warwicker and Luka Franklin 81 17 7 -35 6 6 9 - - 126 pts
10th HKG Ulysse Ha Thuc and Maddalena Di Salvo 70 19 -28 17 12 3 7 - - 128 pts
11th GBR Joe Slipper and Jordi Rodriguez 82 6 -52 19 11 10 1 - - 129 pts
12th GBR Millie Irish and Tas Green 91 1 1 UFD 9 1 27 - - 130 pts
13th GBR Alice Lucy and Fred Gwinnett 63 14 -21 10 18 9 20 - - 134 pts
14th NED Luisa de Marez Oyens and Isabelle van Mourik 78 4 13 7 22 17 -23 - - 141 pts
15th GBR Blake Latta and Alice Smith 59 16 14 21 -25 8 25 - - 143 pts
16th GER Julian Mannel and Tim Lutz 64 24 -32 3 13 30 18 - - 152 pts
17th GBR Marnie Aers and Ellie Shelter 72 10 -27 27 14 19 12 - - 154 pts
18th CZE Patrik Skvaril and Sarah Buchtova 75 13 18 14 -35 15 22 - - 157 pts
19th GBR Tom Hobbs and Matt Jayasekara 99 12.0 TP 9 18 7 -26 16 - - 161 pts
20th NED Hilbrand Rustema and Tom Piena 73 11 15 8 28 39 -41 - - 174 pts
