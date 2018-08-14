RS Feva European Championship - Day 4

Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (2,5,3) take the lead going into the final of racing for the RS Feva European Championship.

Steady scoring took Storey and Jameson into the lead as overnight leaders Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (1,17,10) drop to second after some double figure finishes, the discard taking off the worst.

Johnson and Collingbourne have also come under pressure from third placed Will Pank and Seb Gotto (3,1,5) who are able to drop their UFD, and with three good races jump from 16th to third overall.

Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (16,6,1) move into fourth place and in fifth are Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (10,9,7) of the Netherlands.

In the Silver fleet, Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwrigh (1,12,2) increase their lead to six points ahead of Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria (19,2,5) of Italy.

Tim Norwood and Finn Cleary of Ireland are in third place.

Racing finishes Wednesday.

RS Feva Gold Fleet - European Championship - Pos + 6 races (58 entries)

1st GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 3 -10 1 4 2 5 3 - - 18 pts

2nd GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 1 1 9 2 1 -17 10 - - 24 pts

3rd GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 7 UFD 8 1 3 1 5 - - 25 pts

4th GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 2 6 14 3 -16 6 1 - - 32 pts

5th NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 4 2 3 -12 10 9 7 - - 35 pts

6th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 6 3 6 5 -24 8 18 - - 46 pts

7th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 5 7 7 -18 18 14 2 - - 53 pts

8th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 12 17 15 -19 5 3 6 - - 58 pts

9th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson 19 5 16 13 7 -22 8 - - 68 pts

10th GBR Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey 16 20 10 7 8 -26 14 - - 75 pts

11th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 26 -23 4 8 12 20 9 - - 79 pts

12th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway 13 8 13 14 4 -38 32 - - 84 pts

13th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 9 36 5 6 9 -39 19 - - 84 pts

14th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 14 25 17 20 -34 2 11 - - 89 pts

15th GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush 21 11 -28 11 17 13 22 - - 95 pts

16th EST Veronika Kuvatova and Hannah Tuulas 23 14 23 17 -31 7 15 - - 99 pts

17th GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 8 16 30 -39 37 11 12 - - 114 pts

18th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 28 12 11 16 25 -30 24 - - 116 pts

19th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 10 32 19 30 -33 4 33 - - 128 pts

20th GBR Gabriella Clifton and Daisy Weston 32 4 24 32 27 10 -34 - - 129 pts

RS Feva Silver Fleet - European Championship - Pos + 6 races (57 entries)

1st GBR Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwright 67 2 11 1 1 -12 2 - - 84 pts

2nd ITA Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria 61 5 8 9 -19 2 5 - - 90 pts

3rd IRL Tim Norwood and Finn Cleary 65 3 -17 4 2 7 13 - - 94 pts

4th GER Moritz Dömök and Eva Klas 60 -31 6 2 8 14 4 - - 94 pts

5th GBR Amy Boyle and Matthew Hill 68 -15 12 5 4 4 6 - - 99 pts

6th GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith and Josh Bowers 66 9 4 6 15 13 UFD - - 113 pts

7th GBR Patrick Whelan and Liam Whelan 83 8 5 -16 5 5 10 - - 116 pts

8th GBR Oliver Johnson and Nathan Clark 62 12 10 -26 3 23 11 - - 121 pts

9th GBR Joseph Warwicker and Luka Franklin 81 17 7 -35 6 6 9 - - 126 pts

10th HKG Ulysse Ha Thuc and Maddalena Di Salvo 70 19 -28 17 12 3 7 - - 128 pts

11th GBR Joe Slipper and Jordi Rodriguez 82 6 -52 19 11 10 1 - - 129 pts

12th GBR Millie Irish and Tas Green 91 1 1 UFD 9 1 27 - - 130 pts

13th GBR Alice Lucy and Fred Gwinnett 63 14 -21 10 18 9 20 - - 134 pts

14th NED Luisa de Marez Oyens and Isabelle van Mourik 78 4 13 7 22 17 -23 - - 141 pts

15th GBR Blake Latta and Alice Smith 59 16 14 21 -25 8 25 - - 143 pts

16th GER Julian Mannel and Tim Lutz 64 24 -32 3 13 30 18 - - 152 pts

17th GBR Marnie Aers and Ellie Shelter 72 10 -27 27 14 19 12 - - 154 pts

18th CZE Patrik Skvaril and Sarah Buchtova 75 13 18 14 -35 15 22 - - 157 pts

19th GBR Tom Hobbs and Matt Jayasekara 99 12.0 TP 9 18 7 -26 16 - - 161 pts

20th NED Hilbrand Rustema and Tom Piena 73 11 15 8 28 39 -41 - - 174 pts

Full Results available here

