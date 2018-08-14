RS Aero World Championship - Roundup

The RS Aero, alongside 170 RS Teras, opened the RS Games Regatta (4 to 25 August) at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Association.

Having 50 international visitors was fantastic and the championship was blessed with having a steadily increasing wind through the week, providing some variety and ultimately a final climax!

Having over 200 RS Aeros on one race area required a detailed course to minimise traffic and retaine flexibility whilst our PRO Bob ‘Arky’ Wainwright stayed true to World Championship ideals without compromise.

RS Sailing’s support was fantastic from charters, equipment and servicing, to the wonderful atmosphere created by the RS Chillout Zone and main stage.

And you could be sailing in an Olympic class soon . . .Olympic Laser/Radial replacement bids revealed



RS Aero World Championship Winners:

Full Results here (pdf)

RS Aero 9

1st Youth RS Aero 9 - Liam Willis GBR

1st Master RS Aero 9 - Jeff Davison GBR

1st Grand Master RS Aero 9 - Christer Bath SWE

Bronze - 3rd RS Aero 9 - George Cousins GBR

Silver - 2nd RS Aero 9 - Peter Barton GBR

Gold - 1st RS Aero 9 - Marc Jacobi USA



RS Aero 7

1st Lady RS Aero 7 - Juliane Barthel GER

1st Junior RS Aero 7 - Patrick Fulton GBR

1st Youth RS Aero 7 - Noah Rees GBR

1st Youth Lady RS Aero 7 - Caitlin Atkin GBR

1st Master RS Aero 7 - Stephen Cockerill GBR

1st Grand Master RS Aero 7 - Peter Stephinson AUS

1st in Silver Fleet - Peter Craggs GBR

Bronze - 3rd RS Aero 7 - Stephen Cockerill GBR

Silver - 2nd RS Aero 7 - Jack Hopkins GBR

Gold - 1st RS Aero 7 - Sam Whaley GBR



RS Aero 5

1st Lady RS Aero 5 - Liina Kolk EST

1st Junior RS Aero 5 - Ben Hutton-Penman GBR

1st Junior Lady RS Aero 5 - Caitlin Morley GBR

1st Youth RS Aero 5 - Ben Hutton-Penman GBR

1st Youth Lady RS Aero 5 - Caitlin Morley GBR

1st Master RS Aero 5 - Phillip McDonald GBR

1st Master Lady RS Aero 5 - Catherine Hemsley GBR

1st Grand Master RS Aero 5 - Maggie Dunn GBR

Bronze - 3rd RS Aero 5 - Andrew Frost GBR

Silver - 2nd RS Aero 5 - Liina Kolk EST

Gold - 1st RS Aero 5 - Ben Hutton-Penman GBR



RS Aero Family Champs

3rd - Richard & Tom Kennedy GBR

2nd - Stephen & Sarah Cockerill GBR

1st - Ben & James Hutton-Penman GBR

[Best two family combined scores at the end of Wednesday. No parents & siblings here, it is all bruvers and luvers!]

Best RS Aero Buddy - Ben Hutton-Penman GBR

[Swapping his RS Aero 5 with a tired RS Aero 7 sailor on a long windy beat home!]

The 3rd RS Aero World Championship ventures downunder, taking place from 17-22 December 2019 at Port Stephens, NSW, Australia - just 2 hours north of Sydney.

A large charter fleet will be available. Put it in your diary now and plan a nice Christmas break in AUS afterwards!

