RS Aero World Championship - Roundup

A whopping 206 RS Aeros - on only the RS Aero’s 4th birthday! - opened the RS Games at Weymouth
The RS Aero, alongside 170 RS Teras, opened the RS Games Regatta (4 to 25 August) at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Association.
Having 50 international visitors was fantastic and the championship was blessed with having a steadily increasing wind through the week, providing some variety and ultimately a final climax!
Having over 200 RS Aeros on one race area required a detailed course to minimise traffic and retaine flexibility whilst our PRO Bob ‘Arky’ Wainwright stayed true to World Championship ideals without compromise.
RS Sailing’s support was fantastic from charters, equipment and servicing, to the wonderful atmosphere created by the RS Chillout Zone and main stage.
RS Aero World Championship Winners:
RS Aero 9
1st Youth RS Aero 9 - Liam Willis GBR
1st Master RS Aero 9 - Jeff Davison GBR
1st Grand Master RS Aero 9 - Christer Bath SWE
Bronze - 3rd RS Aero 9 - George Cousins GBR
Silver - 2nd RS Aero 9 - Peter Barton GBR
Gold - 1st RS Aero 9 - Marc Jacobi USA
RS Aero 7
1st Lady RS Aero 7 - Juliane Barthel GER
1st Junior RS Aero 7 - Patrick Fulton GBR
1st Youth RS Aero 7 - Noah Rees GBR
1st Youth Lady RS Aero 7 - Caitlin Atkin GBR
1st Master RS Aero 7 - Stephen Cockerill GBR
1st Grand Master RS Aero 7 - Peter Stephinson AUS
1st in Silver Fleet - Peter Craggs GBR
Bronze - 3rd RS Aero 7 - Stephen Cockerill GBR
Silver - 2nd RS Aero 7 - Jack Hopkins GBR
Gold - 1st RS Aero 7 - Sam Whaley GBR
RS Aero 5
1st Lady RS Aero 5 - Liina Kolk EST
1st Junior RS Aero 5 - Ben Hutton-Penman GBR
1st Junior Lady RS Aero 5 - Caitlin Morley GBR
1st Youth RS Aero 5 - Ben Hutton-Penman GBR
1st Youth Lady RS Aero 5 - Caitlin Morley GBR
1st Master RS Aero 5 - Phillip McDonald GBR
1st Master Lady RS Aero 5 - Catherine Hemsley GBR
1st Grand Master RS Aero 5 - Maggie Dunn GBR
Bronze - 3rd RS Aero 5 - Andrew Frost GBR
Silver - 2nd RS Aero 5 - Liina Kolk EST
Gold - 1st RS Aero 5 - Ben Hutton-Penman GBR
RS Aero Family Champs
3rd - Richard & Tom Kennedy GBR
2nd - Stephen & Sarah Cockerill GBR
1st - Ben & James Hutton-Penman GBR
[Best two family combined scores at the end of Wednesday. No parents & siblings here, it is all bruvers and luvers!]
Best RS Aero Buddy - Ben Hutton-Penman GBR
[Swapping his RS Aero 5 with a tired RS Aero 7 sailor on a long windy beat home!]
The 3rd RS Aero World Championship ventures downunder, taking place from 17-22 December 2019 at Port Stephens, NSW, Australia - just 2 hours north of Sydney.
A large charter fleet will be available. Put it in your diary now and plan a nice Christmas break in AUS afterwards!
RS Aero World Championship Daily Reports:
RS Aero Worlds - Final Day Results
RS Aero Worlds - Day 4 Results
RS Aero Worlds - Day 3 Results
RS Aero Worlds - Day 2 Update
RS Aero Worlds - Day 1
