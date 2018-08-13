RS Feva European Championship - Day 3

Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (1,9,2) maintain their lead after the first three races of the final series.

They lead by five points ahead of Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (10,1,4) with in third place Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson (3,6,5).

In fourth are Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (2,3,12) of the Netherlands, with Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekarad (6,14,3) dropping to fifth overall.

In the Silver fleet, Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwrigh (2,11,1) lead by two points from Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria (5,8,9) of Italy.

Racing finishes Wednesday.

RS Feva Gold Fleet - European Championship - Pos + 3 races (58 entries)

1st GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 1 1 9 2 - - 13 pts

2nd GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 3 10 1 4 - - 18 pts

3rd GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 6 3 6 5 - - 20 pts

4th NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 4 2 3 12 - - 21 pts

5th GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 2 6 14 3 - - 25 pts

6th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 5 7 7 18 - - 37 pts

7th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway 13 8 13 14 - - 48 pts

8th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson 19 5 16 13 - - 53 pts

9th GBR Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey 16 20 10 7 - - 53 pts

10th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 9 36 5 6 - - 56 pts

11th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 26 23 4 8 - - 61 pts

12th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 12 17 15 19 - - 63 pts

13th HKG Jon Crawford and Hannah Crawford 15 41 2 9 - - 67 pts

14th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 28 12 11 16 - - 67 pts

15th GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush 21 11 28 11 - - 71 pts

16th GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 7 UFD 8 1 - - 75 pts

17th GBR Annie Hammett and Emma Wells 17 9 26 23 - - 75 pts

18th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 14 25 17 20 - - 76 pts

19th EST Veronika Kuvatova and Hannah Tuulas 23 14 23 17 - - 77 pts

20th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 10 32 19 30 - - 91 pts

RS Feva Silver Fleet - European Championship - Pos + 3 races (57 entries)

1st GBR Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwright 67 2 11 1 - - 81 pts

2nd ITA Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria 61 5 8 9 - - 83 pts

3rd GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith and Josh Bowers 66 9 4 6 - - 85 pts

4th IRL Tim Norwood and Finn Cleary 65 3 17 4 - - 89 pts

5th GER Moritz Dömök and Eva Klas 60 32 6 2 - - 100 pts

6th GBR Amy Boyle and Matthew Hill 68 15 12 5 - - 100 pts

7th NED Luisa de Marez Oyens and Isabelle van Mourik 78 4 13 7 - - 102 pts

8th NED Hilbrand Rustema and Tom Piena 73 11 15 8 - - 107 pts

9th GBR Alice Lucy and Fred Gwinnett 63 14 21 10 - - 108 pts

10th GBR Oliver Johnson and Nathan Clark 62 12 10 26 - - 110 pts

11th GBR Blake Latta and Alice Smith 59 16 14 21 - - 110 pts

12th GBR Patrick Whelan and Liam Whelan 83 8 5 16 - - 112 pts

13th CZE Dominik Ostry and Agnes Buchtova 76 18 3 23 - - 120 pts

14th CZE Patrik Skvaril and Sarah Buchtova 75 13 18 14 - - 120 pts

15th GER Julian Mannel and Tim Lutz 64 25 32 3 - - 124 pts

16th GBR Libby Petit and Issy Heller-Janes 74 19 20 15 - - 128 pts

17th HKG Ulysse Ha Thuc and Maddalena Di Salvo 70 20 28 17 - - 135 pts

18th GBR Marnie Aers and Ellie Shelter 72 10 27 27 - - 136 pts

19th GBR Tom Hobbs and Matt Jayasekara 99 12.0 TP 9 18 - - 138 pts

20th GBR Joseph Warwicker and Luka Franklin 81 17 7 35 - - 140 pts

