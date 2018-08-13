RS Feva European Championship - Day 3

For day 3 the fleet was split into Gold and Silver Fleets
Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (1,9,2) maintain their lead after the first three races of the final series.
They lead by five points ahead of Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (10,1,4) with in third place Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson (3,6,5).
In fourth are Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (2,3,12) of the Netherlands, with Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekarad (6,14,3) dropping to fifth overall.
In the Silver fleet, Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwrigh (2,11,1) lead by two points from Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria (5,8,9) of Italy.
Racing finishes Wednesday.
RS Feva Gold Fleet - European Championship - Pos + 3 races (58 entries)
1st GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 1 1 9 2 - - 13 pts
2nd GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 3 10 1 4 - - 18 pts
3rd GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 6 3 6 5 - - 20 pts
4th NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 4 2 3 12 - - 21 pts
5th GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 2 6 14 3 - - 25 pts
6th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 5 7 7 18 - - 37 pts
7th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway 13 8 13 14 - - 48 pts
8th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson 19 5 16 13 - - 53 pts
9th GBR Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey 16 20 10 7 - - 53 pts
10th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 9 36 5 6 - - 56 pts
11th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 26 23 4 8 - - 61 pts
12th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 12 17 15 19 - - 63 pts
13th HKG Jon Crawford and Hannah Crawford 15 41 2 9 - - 67 pts
14th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 28 12 11 16 - - 67 pts
15th GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush 21 11 28 11 - - 71 pts
16th GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 7 UFD 8 1 - - 75 pts
17th GBR Annie Hammett and Emma Wells 17 9 26 23 - - 75 pts
18th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 14 25 17 20 - - 76 pts
19th EST Veronika Kuvatova and Hannah Tuulas 23 14 23 17 - - 77 pts
20th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 10 32 19 30 - - 91 pts
RS Feva Silver Fleet - European Championship - Pos + 3 races (57 entries)
1st GBR Theo Bell and Hugo Cartwright 67 2 11 1 - - 81 pts
2nd ITA Sofia Delfina Gabricci and Sampieri Vittoria 61 5 8 9 - - 83 pts
3rd GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith and Josh Bowers 66 9 4 6 - - 85 pts
4th IRL Tim Norwood and Finn Cleary 65 3 17 4 - - 89 pts
5th GER Moritz Dömök and Eva Klas 60 32 6 2 - - 100 pts
6th GBR Amy Boyle and Matthew Hill 68 15 12 5 - - 100 pts
7th NED Luisa de Marez Oyens and Isabelle van Mourik 78 4 13 7 - - 102 pts
8th NED Hilbrand Rustema and Tom Piena 73 11 15 8 - - 107 pts
9th GBR Alice Lucy and Fred Gwinnett 63 14 21 10 - - 108 pts
10th GBR Oliver Johnson and Nathan Clark 62 12 10 26 - - 110 pts
11th GBR Blake Latta and Alice Smith 59 16 14 21 - - 110 pts
12th GBR Patrick Whelan and Liam Whelan 83 8 5 16 - - 112 pts
13th CZE Dominik Ostry and Agnes Buchtova 76 18 3 23 - - 120 pts
14th CZE Patrik Skvaril and Sarah Buchtova 75 13 18 14 - - 120 pts
15th GER Julian Mannel and Tim Lutz 64 25 32 3 - - 124 pts
16th GBR Libby Petit and Issy Heller-Janes 74 19 20 15 - - 128 pts
17th HKG Ulysse Ha Thuc and Maddalena Di Salvo 70 20 28 17 - - 135 pts
18th GBR Marnie Aers and Ellie Shelter 72 10 27 27 - - 136 pts
19th GBR Tom Hobbs and Matt Jayasekara 99 12.0 TP 9 18 - - 138 pts
20th GBR Joseph Warwicker and Luka Franklin 81 17 7 35 - - 140 pts
