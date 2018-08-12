Three more races completed at the RS Games in Weymouth on Sunday
Still racing in two flights for the qualification races, six flight races were completed on Sunday for the 114 entries.
Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (1,3,2) of Britain repeated their opening day score and take the overall lead by one point ahead of Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (6,1,1).
Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (1,1,4) move into third place a further point back, with Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (8,2,9) of Holland slipping to fourth overall.
In fifth place are Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley (4,10,1) their flight race win helping to move them up.
RS Feva - European Championship - Day 2 after 6 races, 1 discard (114 entries)
1st GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 2 -3 1 1 3 2 - - 9 pts
2nd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 1 3 4 -6 1 1 - - 10 pts
3rd GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 4 1 -5 1 1 4 - - 11 pts
4th NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 3 1 2 8 2 -9 - - 16 pts
5th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 7 2 6 4 -10 1 - - 20 pts
6th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 4 5 -12 2 5 5 - - 21 pts
7th GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 1 4 3 -12 6 9 - - 23 pts
8th GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 2 4 1 DSQ 6 12 - - 25 pts
9th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 5 7 -9 3 4 7 - - 26 pts
10th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 7 2 BFD 3 12 6 - - 30 pts
11th GBR Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 6 9 2 2 -16 13 - - 32 pts
12th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 3 10 4 -17 7 8 - - 32 pts
13th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway -9 8 8 8 5 4 - - 33 pts
14th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 6 11 3 6 8 -13 - - 34 pts
15th HKG Jon Crawford and Hannah Crawford -20 11 14 5 2 3 - - 35 pts
16th GBR Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey -21 15 8 7 3 2 - - 35 pts
17th GBR Annie Hammett and Emma Wells 10 -31 6 13 4 3 - - 36 pts
18th GBR Ching Wong and Elinor O’Leary -12 6 11 7 8 5 - - 37 pts
19th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson 5 -19 5 15 7 8 - - 40 pts
20th GBR Abby Hire and Tim Hire 14 6 -28 4 20 10 - - 54 pts
21st GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush 10 12 9 11 15 -21 - - 57 pts
22nd GBR Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver 8 14 12 12 13 -16 - - 59 pts
23rd EST Veronika Kuvatova and Hannah Tuulas 8 17 -24 11 15 10 - - 61 pts
24th GBR Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes 15 7 16 UFD 21 6 - - 65 pts
25th LTU Tauras Dambrauskas and Arijus Dambrauskas 9 14 -27 13 12 17 - - 65 pts
26th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 11 5 10 -29 22 18 - - 66 pts
27th GBR Kevin Farrell and Liam Farrell 14 13 17 UFD 11 15 - - 70 pts
28th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 11 10 15 19 16 -22 - - 71 pts
29th GBR Sandy Bailey and Jack Francis 13 -22 20 9 11 21 - - 74 pts
30th GBR Patrick Fulton and Henry Kaplan 15 12 16 14 23 -25 - - 80 pts
