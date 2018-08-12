Still racing in two flights for the qualification races, six flight races were completed on Sunday for the 114 entries.

Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (1,3,2) of Britain repeated their opening day score and take the overall lead by one point ahead of Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (6,1,1).

Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (1,1,4) move into third place a further point back, with Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (8,2,9) of Holland slipping to fourth overall.

In fifth place are Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley (4,10,1) their flight race win helping to move them up.

RS Feva - European Championship - Day 2 after 6 races, 1 discard (114 entries)

1st GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 2 -3 1 1 3 2 - - 9 pts

2nd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 1 3 4 -6 1 1 - - 10 pts

3rd GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 4 1 -5 1 1 4 - - 11 pts

4th NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 3 1 2 8 2 -9 - - 16 pts

5th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 7 2 6 4 -10 1 - - 20 pts

6th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 4 5 -12 2 5 5 - - 21 pts

7th GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 1 4 3 -12 6 9 - - 23 pts

8th GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 2 4 1 DSQ 6 12 - - 25 pts

9th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 5 7 -9 3 4 7 - - 26 pts

10th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 7 2 BFD 3 12 6 - - 30 pts

11th GBR Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 6 9 2 2 -16 13 - - 32 pts

12th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 3 10 4 -17 7 8 - - 32 pts

13th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway -9 8 8 8 5 4 - - 33 pts

14th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 6 11 3 6 8 -13 - - 34 pts

15th HKG Jon Crawford and Hannah Crawford -20 11 14 5 2 3 - - 35 pts

16th GBR Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey -21 15 8 7 3 2 - - 35 pts

17th GBR Annie Hammett and Emma Wells 10 -31 6 13 4 3 - - 36 pts

18th GBR Ching Wong and Elinor O’Leary -12 6 11 7 8 5 - - 37 pts

19th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson 5 -19 5 15 7 8 - - 40 pts

20th GBR Abby Hire and Tim Hire 14 6 -28 4 20 10 - - 54 pts

21st GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush 10 12 9 11 15 -21 - - 57 pts

22nd GBR Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver 8 14 12 12 13 -16 - - 59 pts

23rd EST Veronika Kuvatova and Hannah Tuulas 8 17 -24 11 15 10 - - 61 pts

24th GBR Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes 15 7 16 UFD 21 6 - - 65 pts

25th LTU Tauras Dambrauskas and Arijus Dambrauskas 9 14 -27 13 12 17 - - 65 pts

26th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 11 5 10 -29 22 18 - - 66 pts

27th GBR Kevin Farrell and Liam Farrell 14 13 17 UFD 11 15 - - 70 pts

28th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 11 10 15 19 16 -22 - - 71 pts

29th GBR Sandy Bailey and Jack Francis 13 -22 20 9 11 21 - - 74 pts

30th GBR Patrick Fulton and Henry Kaplan 15 12 16 14 23 -25 - - 80 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here