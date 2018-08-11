RS Feva European Championship - Day 1 Update

On the first day of racing the 114 strong fleet was split into two flighte, each completing three races.

Overall Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (3,1,2) of Holland are tied for the lead on six points with Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (2,3,1) of Britain.

In third place are Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher (2,4,1) with seven points.

Will Pank and Seb Gotto (1,4,3) are fourth, tied on eight points with Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (1,3,4).

In sixth place are Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (4,1,5) with ten points.

RS Feva - European Championship - Day 1 after 3 races (114 entries)

1st GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 2 3 1 6 pts

2nd NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 3 1 2 6 pts

3rd GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 2 4 1 7 pts

4th GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 1 4 3 8 pts

5th GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 1 3 4 8 pts

6th GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 4 1 5 10 pts

7th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 7 2 6 15 pts

8th GBR Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 6 9 2 17 pts

9th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 3 10 4 17 pts

10th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 6 11 3 20 pts

11th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 4 5 12 21 pts

12th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 5 7 9 21 pts

13th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway 9 8 8 25 pts

14th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 11 5 10 26 pts

15th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson 5 19 5 29 pts

16th GBR Ching Wong and Elinor O’Leary 12 6 11 29 pts

17th GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush 10 12 9 31 pts

18th GBR Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver 8 14 12 34 pts

19th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 11 10 15 36 pts

20th GBR Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes 15 7 16 38 pts

