RS Feva European Championship - Day 1 Update

The RS Games continue at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy with the RS Feva Europeans
On the first day of racing the 114 strong fleet was split into two flighte, each completing three races.
Overall Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (3,1,2) of Holland are tied for the lead on six points with Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (2,3,1) of Britain.
In third place are Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher (2,4,1) with seven points.
Will Pank and Seb Gotto (1,4,3) are fourth, tied on eight points with Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (1,3,4).
In sixth place are Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (4,1,5) with ten points.
RS Feva - European Championship - Day 1 after 3 races (114 entries)
1st GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 2 3 1 6 pts
2nd NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 3 1 2 6 pts
3rd GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 2 4 1 7 pts
4th GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 1 4 3 8 pts
5th GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 1 3 4 8 pts
6th GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 4 1 5 10 pts
7th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 7 2 6 15 pts
8th GBR Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 6 9 2 17 pts
9th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 3 10 4 17 pts
10th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 6 11 3 20 pts
11th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 4 5 12 21 pts
12th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 5 7 9 21 pts
13th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway 9 8 8 25 pts
14th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 11 5 10 26 pts
15th GBR Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson 5 19 5 29 pts
16th GBR Ching Wong and Elinor O’Leary 12 6 11 29 pts
17th GBR Katheryn Byne and Ellie Rush 10 12 9 31 pts
18th GBR Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver 8 14 12 34 pts
19th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 11 10 15 36 pts
20th GBR Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes 15 7 16 38 pts
Full results available here
