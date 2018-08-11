The RS Games continue at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy with the RS Feva Europeans
On the first day of racing the 114 strong fleet was split into two flighte, each completing two races.
Overall Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (3,1) of Holland are tied for the lead on four points with Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (1,3) of Britain.
In second are Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (4,1) tied on five points with Will Pank and Seb Gotto (1,4), and Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (2,3).
In sixth place are Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher (2,4) with six points.
RS Feva - European Championship - Day 1 after 2 races (114 entries)
1st NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 3 1 4 pts
2nd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 1 3 4 pts
3rd GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 4 1 5 pts
4th GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 1 4 5 pts
5th GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 2 3 5 pts
6th GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 2 4 6 pts
7th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 7 2 9 pts
7th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 7 2 9 pts
9th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 4 5 9 pts
10th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 5 7 12 pts
11th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 3 10 13 pts
12th GBR Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 6 9 15 pts
13th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 11 5 16 pts
14th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 6 11 17 pts
15th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway 9 8 17 pts
16th GBR Ching Wong and Elinor O’Leary 12 6 18 pts
17th GBR Abby Hire and Tim Hire 14 6 20 pts
18th CZE Vitezslav Huk and Lukas Dadak 12 9 21 pts
19th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 11 10 21 pts
20th GBR Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes 15 7 22 pts
