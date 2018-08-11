On the first day of racing the 114 strong fleet was split into two flighte, each completing two races.

Overall Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema (3,1) of Holland are tied for the lead on four points with Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (1,3) of Britain.

In second are Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (4,1) tied on five points with Will Pank and Seb Gotto (1,4), and Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne (2,3).

In sixth place are Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher (2,4) with six points.

RS Feva - European Championship - Day 1 after 2 races (114 entries)

1st NED Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 3 1 4 pts

2nd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 1 3 4 pts

3rd GBR Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 4 1 5 pts

4th GBR Will Pank and Seb Gotto 1 4 5 pts

5th GBR Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 2 3 5 pts

6th GBR Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 2 4 6 pts

7th GBR Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 7 2 9 pts

7th GBR Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 7 2 9 pts

9th GBR Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 4 5 9 pts

10th GBR Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 5 7 12 pts

11th GBR William Caiger and Becky Caiger 3 10 13 pts

12th GBR Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 6 9 15 pts

13th GBR Alice Davis and Alastair Brown 11 5 16 pts

14th GBR Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 6 11 17 pts

15th GBR Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway 9 8 17 pts

16th GBR Ching Wong and Elinor O’Leary 12 6 18 pts

17th GBR Abby Hire and Tim Hire 14 6 20 pts

18th CZE Vitezslav Huk and Lukas Dadak 12 9 21 pts

19th GBR Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 11 10 21 pts

20th GBR Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes 15 7 22 pts

Full results available here

