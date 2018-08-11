RS Aero Worlds - Final Day Results

Strong winds and rain hit the final day of the RS Aero Worlds at Weymouth
Despite the difficult conditions, a final race was completed for the keen, with many deciding that spectating was the sensible option.
The RS Aero 5 2018 World Champion is Ben Hutton-Penman who finished with a five point lead ahead of Liina Kolk of Estonia, with Andrew Frost in third place.
In the RS Aero 7 class Sam Whaley is the 2018 World Champion, finishing with ten wins in 11 races and 11 points ahead of Jack Hopkins, with Steve Cockerill taking third place.
And in the big rig RS Aero 9 class, Marc Jacobi of the USA is the new World Champion, finishing nine points ahead of Pete Barton with George Cousins in third place.
RS Aero 5 - World Championship Final leaders (60 entries)
1st GBR Ben Hutton-Penman - - Burnham SC 31 pts
2nd EST Liina Kolk - - Pirita SK 36 pts
3rd GBR Andrew Frost - - Sutton Bingham SC 39 pts
4th GBR Toby Schofield - - Felpham SC 43 pts
5th GBR William Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 46 pts
6th GBR Kate Sargent - - Hill Head SC 63 pts
7th EST Sander Puppart - - Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 81 pts
8th GBR Roscoe Martin - - Ogston SC 87 pts
9th GBR Ben Poe - - Sutton Bingham SC 96 pts
10th GBR Charlie Pearce - - Dabchicks SC 104 pts
RS Aero 7 - World Championship Gold Fleet Final leaders (52 entries)
1st GBR Sam Whaley - - Swanage SC 10 pts
2nd GBR Jack Hopkins - - Delph SC 21 pts
3rd GBR Stephen Cockerill - - Stokes Bay SC 24 pts
4th GBR Craig Williamson - - Staunton Harold SC 24 pts
5th GBR Alistair Goodwin - - Haversham SC 32 pts
6th GBR Richard Pye - - Draycote Water SC 44 pts
7th GBR Cameron Smith - - Chelmarsh SC 63 pts
8th GBR Steve Norbury - - Warsash SC 63 pts
9th GBR John Warburton - - Chew Valley LSC 66 pts
10th GBR Richard Kennedy - - Emsworth Slipper SC 85 pts
RS Aero 7 - Silver Fleet Final leaders (52 entries)
1st GBR Peter Craggs - - York RI SC 176 pts
2nd GBR Ben Lyons - - Lymington Town SC 181 pts
3rd GBR Dan Bird - - Lymington Town SC 187 pts
RS Aero 9 - World Championship Final leaders (43 entries)
1st USA Marc Jacobi - - Cedar Point YC, CT 12 pts
2nd GBR Peter Barton - - Lymington Town SC 21 pts
3rd GBR George Cousins - - Mounts Bay SC 26 pts
4th GBR Liam Willis - - Lymington Town SC 41 pts
5th GBR Chris Larr - - Northampton SC 48 pts
6th GBR Ben Charnley - - Snettisham Beach SC 84 pts
7th USA Madhavan Thirumalai - - Cedar Point YC, CT 85 pts
8th GBR Greg Bartlett - - Starcross YC 86 pts
9th GBR Jeff Davison - - Island Barn RSC 97 pts
10th GRE Ben Rolfe - - Peligoni Club 99 pts
Full results available here
