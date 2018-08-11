RS Aero Worlds - Final Day Results

Despite the difficult conditions, a final race was completed for the keen, with many deciding that spectating was the sensible option.



The RS Aero 5 2018 World Champion is Ben Hutton-Penman who finished with a five point lead ahead of Liina Kolk of Estonia, with Andrew Frost in third place.

In the RS Aero 7 class Sam Whaley is the 2018 World Champion, finishing with ten wins in 11 races and 11 points ahead of Jack Hopkins, with Steve Cockerill taking third place.

And in the big rig RS Aero 9 class, Marc Jacobi of the USA is the new World Champion, finishing nine points ahead of Pete Barton with George Cousins in third place.

RS Aero 5 - World Championship Final leaders (60 entries)

1st GBR Ben Hutton-Penman - - Burnham SC 31 pts

2nd EST Liina Kolk - - Pirita SK 36 pts

3rd GBR Andrew Frost - - Sutton Bingham SC 39 pts

4th GBR Toby Schofield - - Felpham SC 43 pts

5th GBR William Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 46 pts

6th GBR Kate Sargent - - Hill Head SC 63 pts

7th EST Sander Puppart - - Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 81 pts

8th GBR Roscoe Martin - - Ogston SC 87 pts

9th GBR Ben Poe - - Sutton Bingham SC 96 pts

10th GBR Charlie Pearce - - Dabchicks SC 104 pts

RS Aero 7 - World Championship Gold Fleet Final leaders (52 entries)

1st GBR Sam Whaley - - Swanage SC 10 pts

2nd GBR Jack Hopkins - - Delph SC 21 pts

3rd GBR Stephen Cockerill - - Stokes Bay SC 24 pts

4th GBR Craig Williamson - - Staunton Harold SC 24 pts

5th GBR Alistair Goodwin - - Haversham SC 32 pts

6th GBR Richard Pye - - Draycote Water SC 44 pts

7th GBR Cameron Smith - - Chelmarsh SC 63 pts

8th GBR Steve Norbury - - Warsash SC 63 pts

9th GBR John Warburton - - Chew Valley LSC 66 pts

10th GBR Richard Kennedy - - Emsworth Slipper SC 85 pts

RS Aero 7 - Silver Fleet Final leaders (52 entries)

1st GBR Peter Craggs - - York RI SC 176 pts

2nd GBR Ben Lyons - - Lymington Town SC 181 pts

3rd GBR Dan Bird - - Lymington Town SC 187 pts

RS Aero 9 - World Championship Final leaders (43 entries)

1st USA Marc Jacobi - - Cedar Point YC, CT 12 pts

2nd GBR Peter Barton - - Lymington Town SC 21 pts

3rd GBR George Cousins - - Mounts Bay SC 26 pts

4th GBR Liam Willis - - Lymington Town SC 41 pts

5th GBR Chris Larr - - Northampton SC 48 pts

6th GBR Ben Charnley - - Snettisham Beach SC 84 pts

7th USA Madhavan Thirumalai - - Cedar Point YC, CT 85 pts

8th GBR Greg Bartlett - - Starcross YC 86 pts

9th GBR Jeff Davison - - Island Barn RSC 97 pts

10th GRE Ben Rolfe - - Peligoni Club 99 pts

