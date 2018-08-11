RS Tera Worlds - Final Day Results

RS Tera Pro World Champion is Ben Tuttle, with in second place Beth Miller and third Luke Anstey.

RS Tera Sport World Champion is Olly Peters, with second Alice Davis and third William James.

Winner of the RS Tera Sport silver fleet was Nickolas Ellis, second James Matchette and third Harry West.

RS Tera Pro - Final Leaders after 12 races (66 entries)

1st GBR 2359 Ben Tuttle - - Hayling Island SC 26 pts

2nd NZL 2111 Beth Miller - - Yorkshire Dales SC 67 pts

3rd GBR 2391 Luke Anstey - - Frensham Pond SC 71 pts

4th GBR 2821 Theo Stewart - - Windermere School 71 pts

5th GBR 2025 Abby Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 86 pts

6th GBR 1880 Tom Ahlheid - - Frensham Pond SC 89 pts

7th GBR 2950 James Johnson - - Windermere School 90 pts

8th GBR 2560 Jake Thompson - - Frensham Pond SC 95 pts

9th GBR 2897 Blake Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 96 pts

10th GBR 2167 Oliver Johnson - - Alton Water SC 105 pts

11th GBR 2612 Jack Oakley - - Royal Hospital School 116 pts

12th GBR 2584 Becky Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 120 pts

13th GBR 2764 Tom Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 135 pts

14th GBR 2703 Sophie Johnson - - SC TBA 140 pts

15th GBR 2410 Albert Gillmore - - Paignton SC 144 pts

16th GBR 2602 Oliver Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales SC 154 pts

17th GBR 2037 Jamie Tylecote - - Rutland SC 155 pts

18th NZL 2086 James Russell - - Royal Harwich YC 165 pts

19th GBR 1484 Felix Powell - - Orwell YC 167 pts

20th GBR 3257 Esme Barraclough - - Yorkshire Dales SC 170 pts

RS Tera Sport - Final Gold Leaders (41 entries)

1st GBR 2287 Olly Peters - - Hayling Island SC 24 pts

2nd GBR 798 Alice Davis - - Great Moor SC 24 pts

3rd GBR 2671 William James - - PSC TCYC 25 pts

4th POL 2505 Max Steele - - Welsh Harp SC 43 pts

5th GBR 3159 William Bailey - - Ripon SC 46 pts

6th GBR 1901 Max Sydenham - - Dell Quay SC 55 pts

7th GBR 1874 Tristan Ahlheid - - FPSC 59 pts

8th GBR 2969 Felix Stewart - - Windermere School 61 pts

9th GBR 2386 Teddy Dunn - - Isle of Man YC 75 pts

10th GBR 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith - - Hayling Island SC 89 pts

11th GBR 2743 Joeseph Blaker - - Benfleet YC 93 pts

12th ROU 3582 Noel Matei Voinescu - - CS Stiinta Constanta 106 pts

13th GBR 2611 Freddie MacLaverty - - Llandudno/ Rydal School 119 pts

14th GBR 3000 Brett Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 122 pts

15th GBR 1906 Toby Hatsell - - MIddle Nene SC 128 pts

16th LTU 2853 Evelina Jokubauskaite - - TBK 128 pts

17th GBR 2162 Freddie Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 134.5 pts

18th GBR 2941 Akira Blackah - - Welsh Harp SC 135 pts

19th GBR 1922 Fflur Pierce - - PDSC/Rydal Penrhos 149 pts

20th DEN 1111 Jeppe Krat - - Sejlklubben Køge Bugt 15 pts

RS Tera Sport - Final Silver Leaders (40 entries)

1st GBR 2784 Nickolas Ellis - - Isle of Man YC 121 pts

2nd RSA 3577 James Matchette - - Imperial YC 129 pts

3rd GBR 3192 Harry West - - Royal Lymington YC 133 pts

4th GBR 3597 Josh Stokes - - Hayling Island SC 135 pts

5th NZL 3255 Alissa Marshall - - ASSC 140 pts

6th GBR 2886 James Carleton - - Papercourt SC 145 pts

7th GBR 2353 John Bridgeman - - Leigh & Lowton SC 146 pts

8th GBR 2872 Holly Mitchell - - Hayling Island SC 147 pts

9th DEN 3585 Emil Boie Jensen - - SKB 158 pts

10th RSA 3576 Ashley Layland - - Mossel Bay YC 168 pts

