RS Aero Worlds - Day 4 Results

Three more races at WPNSA for the RS Aero classes, totalling 205 RS Aeros, in an increasing south westerly peaking at over 20 knots.
The RS Aero 5 fleet has a new leader in Ben Hutton-Penman (1,4,5) who takes a three point lead going into the final day.
In second place is Liina Kolk (BFD,1,3) of Estonia, making up for a Black Flag (BFD) in the first race of the day with a win in the second.
Third is Andrew Frost (2,6,2), with Toby Schofield (3,3,1) moving into fourth after taking his first win of the week.
In the biggest class, the Aero 7 now racing in gold and silver fleets, Sam Whaley extended his run of race wins to ten wins in 11 races!
He leads the gold fleet by 11 points ahead of second placed Jack Hopkins (3,2,3) with Craig Williamson (2,3,4) moving up into third place.
Both Steve Cockerill (BFD,6,2) and Alistair Goodwin (BFD,4,5) drop back after their BFD disqualifications.
Peter Craggs leads the Silver Aero 7 fleet.
Major upset in the Aero 9 fleet where Marc Jacobi of the USA suffered his first race defeats of the week.
Pete Barton (1,1,1,) was in his element in the conditions and took all three race wins, with Jacobi having to take second place.
Overall Jacobi now leads by ten points from Barton, with George Cousins (6,3,3) in third place.
Let's see if Barton can repeat the effort again today - the final day of RS Aero Championship racing.
RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (60 entries)
1st GBR Ben Hutton-Penman - - - 3 2 -14 3 3 -9 4 3 1 4 5 28pts
2nd EST Liina Kolk - - - 6 10 2 DNC 2 4 2 1 BFD 1 3 31pts
3rd GBR Andrew Frost - - - -9 -14 8 5 1 5 1 5 2 6 2 35pts
4th GBR Toby Schofield - - - 12 -13 -23 6 5 7 3 2 3 3 1 42pts
5th GBR William Caiger - - - 11 1 1 1 8 1 8 DNC 9 -12 4 44pts
6th GBR Kate Sargent - - - 7 3 3 13 10 2 -18 6 4 2 -15 50pts
7th EST Sander Puppart - - - 1 12 6 -16 6 DSQ 6 7 13 8 11 70pts
8th GBR Roscoe Martin - - - -14 9 5 9 -12 6 12 9 12 5 12 79pts
9th GBR Ben Poe - - - 10 8 16 2 15 -24 7 -17 7 11 6 82pts
10th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson - - - 4 11 -20 -24 11 17 10 14 5 16 7 95pts
RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (103 entries)
1st GBR Sam Whaley - - - -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10pts
2nd GBR Jack Hopkins - - - 1 2 -3 2 2 1 3 2 3 2 3 21pts
3rd GBR Craig Williamson - - - 2 3 2 -6 2 2 2 2 2 3 4 24pts
4th GBR Richard Pye - - - 3 3 2 3 -7 4 4 3 5 8 9 44pts
5th GBR Cameron Smith - - - 6 1 7 7 4 5 DNC 5 16 5 7 63pts
6th GBR Steve Norbury - - - 8 8 4 -11 5 7 3 6 7 7 8 63pts
7th GBR Stephen Cockerill - - - 1 5 -8 1 1 2 1 3 BFD 6 2 75pts
8th GBR Alistair Goodwin - - - -6 6 1 4 3 3 2 1 BFD 4 5 82pts
9th GBR Noah Rees - - - 5 4 9 7 6 9 -11 11 6 20 20 97pts
10th GBR Pierce Seward - - - 9 7 7 6 11 5 -12 7 4 22 25 103pts
RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (43 entries)
1st USA Marc Jacobi - - - 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 -2 2 10pts
2nd GBR Peter Barton - - - -5 -6 4 3 3 2 2 3 1 1 1 20pts
3rd GBR George Cousins - - - 3 -5 3 2 2 3 3 2 -6 3 3 24pts
4th GBR Liam Willis - - - 2 3 6 4 -7 6 5 4 3 5 -10 38pts
5th GBR Chris Larr - - - 6 -10 2 5 6 5 4 6 -12 4 6 44pts
6th GBR Greg Bartlett - - - 7 13 -14 7 -17 4 10 8 8 7 8 72pts
7th GBR Ben Charnley - - - 4 -14 12 6 -23 7 8 5 4 14 14 74pts
8th USA Madhavan Thirumalai - - - 9 9 7 -11 9 9 9 -12 7 8 7 74pts
9th GBR Jeff Davison - - - 14 12 8 10 5 8 -22 7 -15 11 9 84pts
10th GRE Ben Rolfe - - - 10 7 11 8 -18 11 -14 13 10 10 5 85pts
Full results available here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here