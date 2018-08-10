RS Aero Worlds - Day 4 Results

The RS Aero 5 fleet has a new leader in Ben Hutton-Penman (1,4,5) who takes a three point lead going into the final day.

In second place is Liina Kolk (BFD,1,3) of Estonia, making up for a Black Flag (BFD) in the first race of the day with a win in the second.

Third is Andrew Frost (2,6,2), with Toby Schofield (3,3,1) moving into fourth after taking his first win of the week.

In the biggest class, the Aero 7 now racing in gold and silver fleets, Sam Whaley extended his run of race wins to ten wins in 11 races!

He leads the gold fleet by 11 points ahead of second placed Jack Hopkins (3,2,3) with Craig Williamson (2,3,4) moving up into third place.

Both Steve Cockerill (BFD,6,2) and Alistair Goodwin (BFD,4,5) drop back after their BFD disqualifications.

Peter Craggs leads the Silver Aero 7 fleet.

Major upset in the Aero 9 fleet where Marc Jacobi of the USA suffered his first race defeats of the week.

Pete Barton (1,1,1,) was in his element in the conditions and took all three race wins, with Jacobi having to take second place.

Overall Jacobi now leads by ten points from Barton, with George Cousins (6,3,3) in third place.

Let's see if Barton can repeat the effort again today - the final day of RS Aero Championship racing.

RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (60 entries)

1st GBR Ben Hutton-Penman - - - 3 2 -14 3 3 -9 4 3 1 4 5 28pts

2nd EST Liina Kolk - - - 6 10 2 DNC 2 4 2 1 BFD 1 3 31pts

3rd GBR Andrew Frost - - - -9 -14 8 5 1 5 1 5 2 6 2 35pts

4th GBR Toby Schofield - - - 12 -13 -23 6 5 7 3 2 3 3 1 42pts

5th GBR William Caiger - - - 11 1 1 1 8 1 8 DNC 9 -12 4 44pts

6th GBR Kate Sargent - - - 7 3 3 13 10 2 -18 6 4 2 -15 50pts

7th EST Sander Puppart - - - 1 12 6 -16 6 DSQ 6 7 13 8 11 70pts

8th GBR Roscoe Martin - - - -14 9 5 9 -12 6 12 9 12 5 12 79pts

9th GBR Ben Poe - - - 10 8 16 2 15 -24 7 -17 7 11 6 82pts

10th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson - - - 4 11 -20 -24 11 17 10 14 5 16 7 95pts

RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (103 entries)

1st GBR Sam Whaley - - - -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10pts

2nd GBR Jack Hopkins - - - 1 2 -3 2 2 1 3 2 3 2 3 21pts

3rd GBR Craig Williamson - - - 2 3 2 -6 2 2 2 2 2 3 4 24pts

4th GBR Richard Pye - - - 3 3 2 3 -7 4 4 3 5 8 9 44pts

5th GBR Cameron Smith - - - 6 1 7 7 4 5 DNC 5 16 5 7 63pts

6th GBR Steve Norbury - - - 8 8 4 -11 5 7 3 6 7 7 8 63pts

7th GBR Stephen Cockerill - - - 1 5 -8 1 1 2 1 3 BFD 6 2 75pts

8th GBR Alistair Goodwin - - - -6 6 1 4 3 3 2 1 BFD 4 5 82pts

9th GBR Noah Rees - - - 5 4 9 7 6 9 -11 11 6 20 20 97pts

10th GBR Pierce Seward - - - 9 7 7 6 11 5 -12 7 4 22 25 103pts

RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (43 entries)

1st USA Marc Jacobi - - - 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 -2 2 10pts

2nd GBR Peter Barton - - - -5 -6 4 3 3 2 2 3 1 1 1 20pts

3rd GBR George Cousins - - - 3 -5 3 2 2 3 3 2 -6 3 3 24pts

4th GBR Liam Willis - - - 2 3 6 4 -7 6 5 4 3 5 -10 38pts

5th GBR Chris Larr - - - 6 -10 2 5 6 5 4 6 -12 4 6 44pts

6th GBR Greg Bartlett - - - 7 13 -14 7 -17 4 10 8 8 7 8 72pts

7th GBR Ben Charnley - - - 4 -14 12 6 -23 7 8 5 4 14 14 74pts

8th USA Madhavan Thirumalai - - - 9 9 7 -11 9 9 9 -12 7 8 7 74pts

9th GBR Jeff Davison - - - 14 12 8 10 5 8 -22 7 -15 11 9 84pts

10th GRE Ben Rolfe - - - 10 7 11 8 -18 11 -14 13 10 10 5 85pts

