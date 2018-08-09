RS Tera Worlds - Podium Battle on penultimate day

Three more races for the two RS Tera fleets, the Pro and Sport rigs at Weymouth on their penultimate day . . .
In the RS Tera Sport class,in the gold fleet, Alice Davis (4,3,3) jumps into the lead to tie on 24 points with Olly Peters (3,2,5).
William James (2,6,2) in now clear third with 25 points, setting up a grandstand final day of racing for the podium places.
William Bailey (1,10,8) moves into fourth place and in fifth is Max Steele (13,9,35), all still in the mix for the final day.
In the silver Sport fleet Nickolas Ellis' lead is cut to just seven points from James Matchette RSA, with Harry West four points back in third place.
In the RS Tera Pro class, Ben Tuttle (1,2,14) increases his lead to 37 points, ahead of New Zealand's Beth Miller (3,8,9).
Luke Anstey (14,3,5) is now tied on points with Theo Stewart (7,10,6) for third place.
Abby Hire is now in fifth overall and in sixth place is Tom Ahlheid.
RS Tera Sport - Gold Leaders after 6 final series races - 3 Thu + nett pts
1st GBR Alice Davis - - Great Moor SC 4 3 3 24pts
2nd GBR Olly Peters - - Hayling Island SC 3 2 -5 24pts
3rd GBR William James - - PSC TCYC 2 -6 2 25pts
4th GBR William Bailey - - Ripon SC 1 -10 8 37pts
5th POL Max Steele - - Welsh Harp SC 13 9 -35 43pts
6th GBR Max Sydenham - - Dell Quay SC 6 5 4 55pts
7th GBR Tristan Ahlheid - - FPSC 5 8 6 59pts
8th GBR Felix Stewart - - Windermere School 10 4 10 61pts
9th GBR Teddy Dunn - - Isle of Man YC -20 11 7 75pts
10th GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith - - Hayling Island SC 9 14 1 89pts
11th GBR Joeseph Blaker - - Benfleet YC 15 20 12 93pts
12th ROU Noel Matei Voinescu - - CS Stiinta Constanta -19 16 11 106pts
13th GBR Freddie MacLaverty - - Llandudno 11 1 16 119pts
14th GBR Brett Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 14 17 13 122pts
15th GBR Toby Hatsell - - MIddle Nene SC 25 7 27 128pts
16th LTU Evelina Jokubauskaite - - TBK -31 19 15 128pts
17th GBR Freddie Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 7 23 36 134.5pts
18th GBR Akira Blackah - - Welsh Harp SC 24 12 25 135pts
19th GBR Fflur Pierce - - PDSC/Rydal Penrhos 29 -41 17 149pts
20th DEN Jeppe Krat - - Sejlklubben Køge Bugt 28 18 26 151pts
RS Tera Pro - Leaders after 12 races - 3 Thu + nett pts
1st GBR Ben Tuttle - - Hayling Island SC 1 2 -14 26pts
2nd NZL Beth Miller - - Yorkshire Dales SC 8 8 9 67pts
3rd GBR Luke Anstey - - Frensham Pond SC 14 3 5 71pts
4th GBR Theo Stewart - - Windermere School 7 10 6 71pts
5th GBR Abby Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 2 1 2 86pts
6th GBR Tom Ahlheid - - Frensham Pond SC 13 9 10 89pts
7th GBR James Johnson - - Windermere School 4 4 3 90pts
8th GBR Jake Thompson - - Frensham Pond SC 11 5 15 95pts
9th GBR Blake Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 5 15 4 96pts
10th GBR Oliver Johnson - - Alton Water SC -27 12 19 105pts
11th GBR Jack Oakley - - Royal Hospital School 20 -41 8 116pts
12th GBR Becky Caiger - - Sevenoaks School -26 13 13 120pts
13th GBR Tom Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 21 7 23 135pts
14th GBR Sophie Johnson - - SC TBA 3 14 1 140pts
15th GBR Albert Gillmore - - Paignton SC / RDYC 12 11 16 144pts
16th GBR Oliver Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales SC 10 -26 20 154pts
17th GBR Jamie Tylecote - - Rutland -30 25 17 155pts
18th NZL James Russell - - Royal Harwich YC 17 20 7 165pts
19th GBR Felix Powell - - Orwell YC 6 16 29 167pts
20th GBR Esme Barraclough - - Yorkshire Dales SC 9 6 12 170pts
