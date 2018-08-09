RS Tera Worlds - Podium Battle on penultimate day

In the RS Tera Sport class,in the gold fleet, Alice Davis (4,3,3) jumps into the lead to tie on 24 points with Olly Peters (3,2,5).

William James (2,6,2) in now clear third with 25 points, setting up a grandstand final day of racing for the podium places.

William Bailey (1,10,8) moves into fourth place and in fifth is Max Steele (13,9,35), all still in the mix for the final day.

In the silver Sport fleet Nickolas Ellis' lead is cut to just seven points from James Matchette RSA, with Harry West four points back in third place.

In the RS Tera Pro class, Ben Tuttle (1,2,14) increases his lead to 37 points, ahead of New Zealand's Beth Miller (3,8,9).

Luke Anstey (14,3,5) is now tied on points with Theo Stewart (7,10,6) for third place.

Abby Hire is now in fifth overall and in sixth place is Tom Ahlheid.

RS Tera Sport - Gold Leaders after 6 final series races - 3 Thu + nett pts

1st GBR Alice Davis - - Great Moor SC 4 3 3 24pts

2nd GBR Olly Peters - - Hayling Island SC 3 2 -5 24pts

3rd GBR William James - - PSC TCYC 2 -6 2 25pts

4th GBR William Bailey - - Ripon SC 1 -10 8 37pts

5th POL Max Steele - - Welsh Harp SC 13 9 -35 43pts

6th GBR Max Sydenham - - Dell Quay SC 6 5 4 55pts

7th GBR Tristan Ahlheid - - FPSC 5 8 6 59pts

8th GBR Felix Stewart - - Windermere School 10 4 10 61pts

9th GBR Teddy Dunn - - Isle of Man YC -20 11 7 75pts

10th GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith - - Hayling Island SC 9 14 1 89pts

11th GBR Joeseph Blaker - - Benfleet YC 15 20 12 93pts

12th ROU Noel Matei Voinescu - - CS Stiinta Constanta -19 16 11 106pts

13th GBR Freddie MacLaverty - - Llandudno 11 1 16 119pts

14th GBR Brett Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 14 17 13 122pts

15th GBR Toby Hatsell - - MIddle Nene SC 25 7 27 128pts

16th LTU Evelina Jokubauskaite - - TBK -31 19 15 128pts

17th GBR Freddie Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 7 23 36 134.5pts

18th GBR Akira Blackah - - Welsh Harp SC 24 12 25 135pts

19th GBR Fflur Pierce - - PDSC/Rydal Penrhos 29 -41 17 149pts

20th DEN Jeppe Krat - - Sejlklubben Køge Bugt 28 18 26 151pts

RS Tera Pro - Leaders after 12 races - 3 Thu + nett pts

1st GBR Ben Tuttle - - Hayling Island SC 1 2 -14 26pts

2nd NZL Beth Miller - - Yorkshire Dales SC 8 8 9 67pts

3rd GBR Luke Anstey - - Frensham Pond SC 14 3 5 71pts

4th GBR Theo Stewart - - Windermere School 7 10 6 71pts

5th GBR Abby Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 2 1 2 86pts

6th GBR Tom Ahlheid - - Frensham Pond SC 13 9 10 89pts

7th GBR James Johnson - - Windermere School 4 4 3 90pts

8th GBR Jake Thompson - - Frensham Pond SC 11 5 15 95pts

9th GBR Blake Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 5 15 4 96pts

10th GBR Oliver Johnson - - Alton Water SC -27 12 19 105pts

11th GBR Jack Oakley - - Royal Hospital School 20 -41 8 116pts

12th GBR Becky Caiger - - Sevenoaks School -26 13 13 120pts

13th GBR Tom Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 21 7 23 135pts

14th GBR Sophie Johnson - - SC TBA 3 14 1 140pts

15th GBR Albert Gillmore - - Paignton SC / RDYC 12 11 16 144pts

16th GBR Oliver Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales SC 10 -26 20 154pts

17th GBR Jamie Tylecote - - Rutland -30 25 17 155pts

18th NZL James Russell - - Royal Harwich YC 17 20 7 165pts

19th GBR Felix Powell - - Orwell YC 6 16 29 167pts

20th GBR Esme Barraclough - - Yorkshire Dales SC 9 6 12 170pts

A href="https://www.rsaerosailing.org/rsgames/rsgames.asp?clselect=Results&eid=1586" target="_blank">Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here