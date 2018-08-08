RS Aero Worlds - Day 3 Results

In the Aero 5 class Liina Kolk (4,2,1) of Estonia had the best scoreline of the day to take the overall lead, tied on 27 points with Ben Hutton-Penman (9,4,3).

Will Caiger (1,8,DNC) added another win to his score but drops to third overall, with Andy Frost (5,1,5) in fourth and Kate Sargent (2,18,6) fifth.

In the Aero 7 event Sam Whaley keeps his lead with three more wins and now has a six point advantage over second placed Jack Hopkins (1,3,2).

In third place is Steve Cockerill (2,1,3), one point behind Hopkins and one point ahead of Craig Williamson (2,2,2).

In the big rig Aero 9 Marc Jacobi of the USA stretched his race win streak to eight, and has an 11 point lead from George Cousins (2,3,3).

Pete Barton (2,2,3) move into third place, with Liam Willis (6,5,4) now fourth.

RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (60 entries)

1st EST Liina Kolk 6 10 2 DNC 2 4 2 1 27pts

2nd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman 3 2 -14 3 3 9 4 3 27pts

3rd GBR William Caiger 11 1 1 1 8 1 8 DNC 31pts

4th GBR Andrew Frost 9 -14 8 5 1 5 1 5 34pts

5th GBR Kate Sargent 7 3 3 13 10 2 -18 6 44pts

6th GBR Toby Schofield 12 13 -23 6 5 7 3 2 48pts

7th EST Sander Puppart 1 12 6 16 6 DNQ 6 7 54pts

8th GBR Roscoe Martin -14 9 5 9 12 6 12 9 62pts

9th GBR Jonathan Bailey 5 4 4 4 23 11 19 -26 70pts

10th GBR Ben Poe 10 8 16 2 15 -24 7 17 75pts

RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (103 entries)

1st GBR Sam Whaley -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 7pts

2nd GBR Jack Hopkins 1 2 -3 2 2 1 3 2 13pts

3rd GBR Stephen Cockerill 1 5 -8 1 1 2 1 3 14pts

4th GBR Craig Williamson 2 3 2 -6 2 2 2 2 15pts

5th GBR Alistair Goodwin -6 6 1 4 3 3 2 1 20pts

6th GBR Richard Pye 3 3 2 3 -7 4 4 3 22pts

7th GBR Cameron Smith 6 1 7 7 4 5 DNC 5 35pts

8th GBR John Warburton -16 9 6 4 7 3 6 4 39pts

9th GBR Steve Norbury 8 8 4 -11 5 7 3 6 41pts

10th EST Ants Haavel 7 4 BFD 5 4 6 5 13 44pts

RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st USA Marc Jacobi -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 7pts

2nd GBR George Cousins 3 -5 3 2 2 3 3 2 18pts

3rd GBR Peter Barton 5 -6 4 3 3 2 2 3 22pts

4th GBR Liam Willis 2 3 6 4 -7 6 5 4 30pts

5th GBR Chris Larr 6 -10 2 5 6 5 4 6 34pts

6th GBR Ben Charnley 4 14 12 6 -23 7 8 5 56pts

7th GBR Greg Bartlett 7 13 14 7 -17 4 10 8 63pts

8th USA Madhavan Thirumalai 9 9 7 11 9 9 9 -12 63pts

9th GBR Jeff Davison 14 12 8 10 5 8 -22 7 64pts

10th GRE Ben Rolfe 10 7 11 8 -18 11 14 13 74pts

Full results available here

