RS Aero Worlds - Day 3 Results

In the Aero 5 class Liina Kolk (4,2,1) of Estonia had the best scoreline of the day to take the overall lead, tied on 27 points with Ben Hutton-Penman (9,4,3).
Will Caiger (1,8,DNC) added another win to his score but drops to third overall, with Andy Frost (5,1,5) in fourth and Kate Sargent (2,18,6) fifth.
In the Aero 7 event Sam Whaley keeps his lead with three more wins and now has a six point advantage over second placed Jack Hopkins (1,3,2).
In third place is Steve Cockerill (2,1,3), one point behind Hopkins and one point ahead of Craig Williamson (2,2,2).
In the big rig Aero 9 Marc Jacobi of the USA stretched his race win streak to eight, and has an 11 point lead from George Cousins (2,3,3).
Pete Barton (2,2,3) move into third place, with Liam Willis (6,5,4) now fourth.
RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (60 entries)
1st EST Liina Kolk 6 10 2 DNC 2 4 2 1 27pts
2nd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman 3 2 -14 3 3 9 4 3 27pts
3rd GBR William Caiger 11 1 1 1 8 1 8 DNC 31pts
4th GBR Andrew Frost 9 -14 8 5 1 5 1 5 34pts
5th GBR Kate Sargent 7 3 3 13 10 2 -18 6 44pts
6th GBR Toby Schofield 12 13 -23 6 5 7 3 2 48pts
7th EST Sander Puppart 1 12 6 16 6 DNQ 6 7 54pts
8th GBR Roscoe Martin -14 9 5 9 12 6 12 9 62pts
9th GBR Jonathan Bailey 5 4 4 4 23 11 19 -26 70pts
10th GBR Ben Poe 10 8 16 2 15 -24 7 17 75pts
RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (103 entries)
1st GBR Sam Whaley -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 7pts
2nd GBR Jack Hopkins 1 2 -3 2 2 1 3 2 13pts
3rd GBR Stephen Cockerill 1 5 -8 1 1 2 1 3 14pts
4th GBR Craig Williamson 2 3 2 -6 2 2 2 2 15pts
5th GBR Alistair Goodwin -6 6 1 4 3 3 2 1 20pts
6th GBR Richard Pye 3 3 2 3 -7 4 4 3 22pts
7th GBR Cameron Smith 6 1 7 7 4 5 DNC 5 35pts
8th GBR John Warburton -16 9 6 4 7 3 6 4 39pts
9th GBR Steve Norbury 8 8 4 -11 5 7 3 6 41pts
10th EST Ants Haavel 7 4 BFD 5 4 6 5 13 44pts
RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (43 entries)
1st USA Marc Jacobi -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 7pts
2nd GBR George Cousins 3 -5 3 2 2 3 3 2 18pts
3rd GBR Peter Barton 5 -6 4 3 3 2 2 3 22pts
4th GBR Liam Willis 2 3 6 4 -7 6 5 4 30pts
5th GBR Chris Larr 6 -10 2 5 6 5 4 6 34pts
6th GBR Ben Charnley 4 14 12 6 -23 7 8 5 56pts
7th GBR Greg Bartlett 7 13 14 7 -17 4 10 8 63pts
8th USA Madhavan Thirumalai 9 9 7 11 9 9 9 -12 63pts
9th GBR Jeff Davison 14 12 8 10 5 8 -22 7 64pts
10th GRE Ben Rolfe 10 7 11 8 -18 11 14 13 74pts
Full results available here
