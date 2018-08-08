RS Tera Worlds - Day 3

Three more races for the two RS Tera fleets, the Pro and Sport rigs at Weymouth, now in their final series races
In the RS Tera Sport class, now racing in gold and silver fleets, Olly Peters (4,1,3) takes a two point lead ahead of Max Steele (5,2,1) who is tied on points with William James 2,4,2).
In fourth place, two points back is Alice Davis (1,3,9), with William Bailey in fifth place and Felix Stewart sixth.
In the silver fleet Nickolas Ellis leads by 16 points from James Matchette RSA.
In the RS Tera Pro class, Ben Tuttle (1,20,12) survived his worst scoring day still with a lead of 37 points.
In second place is New Zealand's Beth Miller (2,9,16) with Luke Anstey (16,3,6) coming into podium contention, three points ahead of fourth placed Theo Stewart (4,7,5).
Oliver Johnson in in fifth and Tom Ahlheid drops to sixth overall.
Racing finishes Friday, 10 August, for this event at the RS Games in Weymouth.
RS Tera Sport - Gold Leaders after 3 final series races
1st GBR Olly Peters - - Hayling Island SC 4 1 3 19pts
2nd POL Max Steele - - Welsh Harp SC 5 2 1 21pts
3rd GBR William James - - PSC TCYC 2 4 2 21pts
4th GBR Alice Davis - - Great Moor SC 1 3 9 23pts
5th GBR William Bailey - - Ripon SC 6 8 4 28pts
6th GBR Felix Stewart - - Windermere School 3 6 11 48pts
7th GBR Max Sydenham - - Dell Quay SC 7 9 6 49pts
8th GBR Tristan Ahlheid - - FPSC 14 11 5 54pts
9th GBR Teddy Dunn - - Isle of Man YC 10 7 19 57pts
10th GBR Joeseph Blaker - - Benfleet YC 9 20 14 66pts
11th ROU Noel Matei Voinescu - - CS Stiinta Constanta 18 10 10 79pts
12th GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith - - Hayling Island SC 19 5 7 84pts
13th LTU Evelina Jokubauskaite - - TBK 11 14 16 94pts
14th GBR Akira Blackah - - Welsh Harp SC 8 25 12 99pts
15th GBR Toby Hatsell - - MIddle Nene SC 21 32 18 101pts
16th GBR Fflur Pierce - - PDSC/Rydal Penrhos 20 27 17 102pts
17th GBR Brett Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 31 15 8 109pts
18th DEN Jeppe Krat - - Sejlklubben Køge Bugt 33 19 13 112pts
19th GBR Freddie MacLaverty - - Llandudno 12 21 21 112pts
20th GBR Freddie Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 13 42 42119 pts
RS Tera Pro - Leaders after 3 final series races
1st GBR Ben Tuttle - - Hayling Island SC 1 -20 12 23pts
2nd NZL Beth Miller - - Yorkshire Dales SC 2 9 16 60pts
3rd GBR Luke Anstey - - Frensham Pond SC 16 3 6 69pts
4th GBR Theo Stewart - - Windermere School 4 7 5 72pts
5th GBR Oliver Johnson - - Alton Water SC 11 10 10 74pts
6th GBR Tom Ahlheid - - Frensham Pond SC 26 8 7 83pts
7th GBR Jake Thompson - - Frensham Pond SC 9 11 9 84pts
8th GBR Jack Oakley - - Royal Hospital School 13 14 2 88pts
9th GBR Blake Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 18 1 3 93pts
10th GBR Becky Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 7 2 4 94pts
11th GBR Abby Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 15 13 17 99pts
12th GBR James Johnson - - Windermere School 5 6 19 103pts
13th GBR Jamie Tylecote - - Rutland 20 17 15 112pts
14th GBR Tom Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 10 12 21 116pts
15th GBR Oliver Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales SC 21 21 14 123pts
16th GBR Albert Gillmore - - Paignton SC 3 -35 20 137pts
17th GBR Dylan McPherson - - Burnham SC 22 16 13 153pts
18th GBR Fergus Pye - - Draycote Water SC 24 18 11 160pts
19th GBR Felix Powell - - Orwell YC 14 4 23 161pts
20th GBR Jakey Wood - - Hayling Island SC 12 34 36 163pts
Full results available here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here