RS Tera Worlds - Day 3

In the RS Tera Sport class, now racing in gold and silver fleets, Olly Peters (4,1,3) takes a two point lead ahead of Max Steele (5,2,1) who is tied on points with William James 2,4,2).

In fourth place, two points back is Alice Davis (1,3,9), with William Bailey in fifth place and Felix Stewart sixth.

In the silver fleet Nickolas Ellis leads by 16 points from James Matchette RSA.

In the RS Tera Pro class, Ben Tuttle (1,20,12) survived his worst scoring day still with a lead of 37 points.

In second place is New Zealand's Beth Miller (2,9,16) with Luke Anstey (16,3,6) coming into podium contention, three points ahead of fourth placed Theo Stewart (4,7,5).

Oliver Johnson in in fifth and Tom Ahlheid drops to sixth overall.

Racing finishes Friday, 10 August, for this event at the RS Games in Weymouth.

RS Tera Sport - Gold Leaders after 3 final series races

1st GBR Olly Peters - - Hayling Island SC 4 1 3 19pts

2nd POL Max Steele - - Welsh Harp SC 5 2 1 21pts

3rd GBR William James - - PSC TCYC 2 4 2 21pts

4th GBR Alice Davis - - Great Moor SC 1 3 9 23pts

5th GBR William Bailey - - Ripon SC 6 8 4 28pts

6th GBR Felix Stewart - - Windermere School 3 6 11 48pts

7th GBR Max Sydenham - - Dell Quay SC 7 9 6 49pts

8th GBR Tristan Ahlheid - - FPSC 14 11 5 54pts

9th GBR Teddy Dunn - - Isle of Man YC 10 7 19 57pts

10th GBR Joeseph Blaker - - Benfleet YC 9 20 14 66pts

11th ROU Noel Matei Voinescu - - CS Stiinta Constanta 18 10 10 79pts

12th GBR Gregan Bergmann Smith - - Hayling Island SC 19 5 7 84pts

13th LTU Evelina Jokubauskaite - - TBK 11 14 16 94pts

14th GBR Akira Blackah - - Welsh Harp SC 8 25 12 99pts

15th GBR Toby Hatsell - - MIddle Nene SC 21 32 18 101pts

16th GBR Fflur Pierce - - PDSC/Rydal Penrhos 20 27 17 102pts

17th GBR Brett Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 31 15 8 109pts

18th DEN Jeppe Krat - - Sejlklubben Køge Bugt 33 19 13 112pts

19th GBR Freddie MacLaverty - - Llandudno 12 21 21 112pts

20th GBR Freddie Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 13 42 42119 pts

RS Tera Pro - Leaders after 3 final series races

1st GBR Ben Tuttle - - Hayling Island SC 1 -20 12 23pts

2nd NZL Beth Miller - - Yorkshire Dales SC 2 9 16 60pts

3rd GBR Luke Anstey - - Frensham Pond SC 16 3 6 69pts

4th GBR Theo Stewart - - Windermere School 4 7 5 72pts

5th GBR Oliver Johnson - - Alton Water SC 11 10 10 74pts

6th GBR Tom Ahlheid - - Frensham Pond SC 26 8 7 83pts

7th GBR Jake Thompson - - Frensham Pond SC 9 11 9 84pts

8th GBR Jack Oakley - - Royal Hospital School 13 14 2 88pts

9th GBR Blake Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 18 1 3 93pts

10th GBR Becky Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 7 2 4 94pts

11th GBR Abby Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 15 13 17 99pts

12th GBR James Johnson - - Windermere School 5 6 19 103pts

13th GBR Jamie Tylecote - - Rutland 20 17 15 112pts

14th GBR Tom Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 10 12 21 116pts

15th GBR Oliver Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales SC 21 21 14 123pts

16th GBR Albert Gillmore - - Paignton SC 3 -35 20 137pts

17th GBR Dylan McPherson - - Burnham SC 22 16 13 153pts

18th GBR Fergus Pye - - Draycote Water SC 24 18 11 160pts

19th GBR Felix Powell - - Orwell YC 14 4 23 161pts

20th GBR Jakey Wood - - Hayling Island SC 12 34 36 163pts

Full results available here

