Optimist National Championships - Lay Day

As the Optimist championships take their layday at Pwllheli, leading the Main Fleet is Christian Ebbin from Bermuda, with a six point lead ahead of Ireland's James Dwyer Matthews.

In the Junior Fleet Aston Smith of the USA leads with a five point advantage over Rocco Wright and Ben O'Shaughnessy, both of Irealand, who are tied on ten points.

The Regatta Fleet is led by Angus McEwen ahead of Sebastian Lyttle.

Optimist Main Fleet- Leaders after 5 races (154 entries)

1st BER1224 Christian EBBIN 8 pts

2nd IRL1586 James DWYER MATTHEWS 14 pts

3rd GBR6516 Ben MUELLER 17 pts

4th BER1010 Sebastian KEMPE 19 pts

5th GBR6304 Emily MUELLER 20 pts

6th HKG1197 Duncan GREGOR 24 pts

7th ESP2715 Alfonso MORENO 27 pts

8th NED3118 Yanne BROERS 30 pts

9th IRL1607 Johnny FLYNN 31 pts

10th USA22603 Bella SHAKESPEARE 32 pts

11th IRL1596 Justin LUCAS 33 pts

12th GBR6512 Joshua MEANS 40 pts

13th GBR6397 Florence BRELLISFORD 40 pts

14th GBR6398 Jamie GATEHOUSE 41 pts

15th GBR6521 Santiago SESTO-COSBY 41 pts

16th IRL1612 Harry TWOMEY 42 pts

17th IRL1604 Luke TURVEY 44 pts

18th USA21699 Ian FOX 46 pts

19th BEL1194 Lasse-finn SERGEYS 47 pts

20th GBR6520 Kuba STAITE 47 pts

Optimist Junior Fleet- Leaders after 5 races (120 entries)

1st USA22425 Aston SMITH 5 pts

2nd IRL1608 Rocco WRIGHT 10 pts

3rd IRL1614 Ben O'SHAUGHNESSY 10 pts

4th GBR6470 Charlie GATEHOUSE 19 pts

5th ESP1077 Ona GARCÍA PARÉS 20 pts

6th GBR6352 Josh LYTTLE 21 pts

7th GBR6098 George CREASY 22 pts

8th USA21833 Pearse DOWD 22 pts

9th IRL1502 Russell BOLGER 24 pts

10th GBR6156 Rory GIFFORD 26 pts

11th USA21855 Umi NORITAKE 27 pts

12th IRL1598 Clementine VAN STEENBERGE 27 pts

13th IRL1547 George PRITCHARD 28 pts

14th ESP2912 Rafael DE TOMAS 29 pts

15th GBR6244 Oscar MORGAN-HARRIS 29 pts

16th GBR6229 Henry MEANS 30 pts

17th FRA2630 Jasper ANDERSON 32 pts

18th GBR6400 Henry KEEGAN 34 pts

19th USA22581 Fynn OLSEN 35 pts

20th IRL1528 Peter WILLIAMS 40 pts

Optimist Regatta Fleet- Leaders after 8 races (57 entries)

1st GBR 5995 Angus MCEWEN Papercourt SC 14 pts

2nd GBR 5618 Sebastian LYTTLE Datchet 36 pts

3rd GBR 6327 Joseph JONES Burghfield 38 pts

4th GBR 5901 Jack DONOVAN Datchet SC 39 pts

5th GBR 6063 Hennie BURLTON Royal Southern YC 40 pts

6th GBR 5943 Edith INGRAM Dell Quay 41 pts

7th GBR 6402 William FLETCHER Royal Southern YC 46 pts

8th GBR 6084 Eliana EDWARDS Parkstone YC 47 pts

9th GBR 6376 Charlie HOWARD Burghfield 48 pts

10th GBR 5426 Freddie CALLAGHAN Royal Southern YC 56 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here