RS Tera Worlds - Day 2

In the Tera Pro class, Ben Tuttle (1,1,2) bettered Monday's score-line and increased his lead to 26 points ahead of New Zealand's Beth Miller (6,1,24).

In third place is now Tom Ahlheid (8,6,7) who had a much better day, he has a one point advantage over fourth placed Oliver Johnson (3,12,4).

Oliver Rayner (19,17,1) was the other Pro race winner Tuesday and moves up seven places to 11th overall.



In the RS Tera Sport class, racing in two flights, Britain's Alice Davis (1,DNC) takes the lead, one point ahead of Max Steele of (6,2) and Olly Peters (2,2) tied on seven points.

In fourth place is William James (1,3) a point ahead of William Bailey (3,1) in fifth.

Max Sydenham (4,1) was the other flight race winner and is 11th overall.

RS Tera Pro - Leaders after 6 races , 1 discard (66 entries)

1st GBR Ben Tuttle - - Hayling Island SC 1 1 -3 1 2 2 7 pts

2nd NZL Beth Miller - - Yorkshire Dales SC 18 6 2 6 1 -24 33 pts

3rd GBR Tom Ahlheid - - Frensham Pond SC 16 5 -30 8 6 7 42 pts

4th GBR Oliver Johnson - - Alton Water SC 10 14 -28 3 12 4 43 pts

5th GBR Luke Anstey - - Frensham Pond SC -41 4 20 7 7 6 44 pts

6th GBR Abby Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 9 -21 7 18 15 5 54 pts

7th GBR Jake Thompson - - Frensham Pond SC 6 19 5 5 20 -40 55 pts

8th GBR Theo Stewart - - Windermere School 24 -30 12 9 3 8 56 pts

9th GBR Jack Oakley - - Royal Hospital School 2 18 15 -36 21 3 59 pts

10th GBR Jamie Tylecote - - Rutland 19 10 1 4 26 -37 60 pts

11th GBR Oliver Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales SC 23 7 -27 19 17 1 67 pts

12th DEN Nils Christensen - - Frederikshavn Sejlklub 7 15 4 26 -38 18 70 pts

13th GBR Blake Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 21 20 6 -25 4 20 71 pts

14th GBR Tom Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 13 9 14 -35 5 32 73 pts

15th GBR James Johnson - - Windermere School 14 -26 24 15 11 9 73 pts

16th GBR Jakey Wood - - Hayling Island SC 4 2 22 10 -47 43 81 pts

17th GBR Becky Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 8 25 18 -34 16 14 81 pts

18th GBR Albert Gillmore - - Paignton SC 11 23 26 -32 9 13 82 pts

19th NZL James Russell - - Royal Harwich YC -29 27 21 12 8 21 89 pts

20th DEN Viktor Jensen - - SKB Denmark -30 8 25 28 18 11 90 pts

RS Tera Sport - Leaders after 5 races (2 flights) 1 discard (81 entries)

1st GBR 798 Alice Davis - - Great Moor SC 2 1 2 1 DNC 6 pts

2nd POL 2505 Max Steele - - Welsh Harp SC 1 3 1 -6 2 7 pts

3rd GBR 2287 Olly Peters - - Hayling Island SC 1 2 -4 2 2 7 pts

4th GBR 2671 William James - - PSC TCYC 3 -5 1 1 3 8 pts

5th GBR 3159 William Bailey - - Ripon SC -8 2 3 3 1 9 pts

6th GBR 2162 Freddie Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 6 3 2 3 -16 14 pts

7th GBR 1874 Tristan Ahlheid - - FPSC 3 5 4 -9 3 15 pts

8th GBR 2743 Joeseph Blaker - - Benfleet YC -5 4 5 5 4 18 pts

9th GBR 2969 Felix Stewart - - Windermere School -8 1 8 6 4 19 pts

10th GBR 2386 Teddy Dunn - - Isle of Man YC 2 6 -7 7 5 20 pts

11th GBR 1901 Max Sydenham - - Dell Quay SC 7 -14 13 4 1 25 pts

12th GBR 1906 Toby Hatsell - - MIddle Nene SC 6 4 5 -16 12 27 pts

13th GBR 1922 Fflur Pierce - - PDSC/Rydal Penrhos 12 8 -14 4 7 31 pts

14th ROU 3582 Noel Matei Voinescu - - CS Stiinta Constanta -10 8 9 9 6 32 pts

15th GBR 2114 Thomas Bates - - Ripon SC 4 10 -18 2 18 34 pts

16th GBR 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith - - Hayling Island SC -20 7 6 11 10 34 pts

17th LTU 2853 Evelina Jokubauskaite - - TBK 11 11 10 7 -13 39 pts

18th GBR 3587 Samuel Griffiths - - RLymYC -15 10 3 14 14 41 pts

19th DEN 1111 Jeppe Krat - - Sejlklubben Køge Bugt 12 -13 12 8 9 41 pts

20th GBR 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 4 12 16 13 -26 45 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here