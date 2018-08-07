RS Tera Worlds - Day 2

Racing continued for the 121 young competitors racing in two RS Tera fleets, the Pro and Sport rigs at Weymouth.
In the Tera Pro class, Ben Tuttle (1,1,2) bettered Monday's score-line and increased his lead to 26 points ahead of New Zealand's Beth Miller (6,1,24).
In third place is now Tom Ahlheid (8,6,7) who had a much better day, he has a one point advantage over fourth placed Oliver Johnson (3,12,4).
Oliver Rayner (19,17,1) was the other Pro race winner Tuesday and moves up seven places to 11th overall.
In the RS Tera Sport class, racing in two flights, Britain's Alice Davis (1,DNC) takes the lead, one point ahead of Max Steele of (6,2) and Olly Peters (2,2) tied on seven points.
In fourth place is William James (1,3) a point ahead of William Bailey (3,1) in fifth.
Max Sydenham (4,1) was the other flight race winner and is 11th overall.
RS Tera Pro - Leaders after 6 races , 1 discard (66 entries)
1st GBR Ben Tuttle - - Hayling Island SC 1 1 -3 1 2 2 7 pts
2nd NZL Beth Miller - - Yorkshire Dales SC 18 6 2 6 1 -24 33 pts
3rd GBR Tom Ahlheid - - Frensham Pond SC 16 5 -30 8 6 7 42 pts
4th GBR Oliver Johnson - - Alton Water SC 10 14 -28 3 12 4 43 pts
5th GBR Luke Anstey - - Frensham Pond SC -41 4 20 7 7 6 44 pts
6th GBR Abby Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 9 -21 7 18 15 5 54 pts
7th GBR Jake Thompson - - Frensham Pond SC 6 19 5 5 20 -40 55 pts
8th GBR Theo Stewart - - Windermere School 24 -30 12 9 3 8 56 pts
9th GBR Jack Oakley - - Royal Hospital School 2 18 15 -36 21 3 59 pts
10th GBR Jamie Tylecote - - Rutland 19 10 1 4 26 -37 60 pts
11th GBR Oliver Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales SC 23 7 -27 19 17 1 67 pts
12th DEN Nils Christensen - - Frederikshavn Sejlklub 7 15 4 26 -38 18 70 pts
13th GBR Blake Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 21 20 6 -25 4 20 71 pts
14th GBR Tom Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 13 9 14 -35 5 32 73 pts
15th GBR James Johnson - - Windermere School 14 -26 24 15 11 9 73 pts
16th GBR Jakey Wood - - Hayling Island SC 4 2 22 10 -47 43 81 pts
17th GBR Becky Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 8 25 18 -34 16 14 81 pts
18th GBR Albert Gillmore - - Paignton SC 11 23 26 -32 9 13 82 pts
19th NZL James Russell - - Royal Harwich YC -29 27 21 12 8 21 89 pts
20th DEN Viktor Jensen - - SKB Denmark -30 8 25 28 18 11 90 pts
RS Tera Sport - Leaders after 5 races (2 flights) 1 discard (81 entries)
1st GBR 798 Alice Davis - - Great Moor SC 2 1 2 1 DNC 6 pts
2nd POL 2505 Max Steele - - Welsh Harp SC 1 3 1 -6 2 7 pts
3rd GBR 2287 Olly Peters - - Hayling Island SC 1 2 -4 2 2 7 pts
4th GBR 2671 William James - - PSC TCYC 3 -5 1 1 3 8 pts
5th GBR 3159 William Bailey - - Ripon SC -8 2 3 3 1 9 pts
6th GBR 2162 Freddie Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 6 3 2 3 -16 14 pts
7th GBR 1874 Tristan Ahlheid - - FPSC 3 5 4 -9 3 15 pts
8th GBR 2743 Joeseph Blaker - - Benfleet YC -5 4 5 5 4 18 pts
9th GBR 2969 Felix Stewart - - Windermere School -8 1 8 6 4 19 pts
10th GBR 2386 Teddy Dunn - - Isle of Man YC 2 6 -7 7 5 20 pts
11th GBR 1901 Max Sydenham - - Dell Quay SC 7 -14 13 4 1 25 pts
12th GBR 1906 Toby Hatsell - - MIddle Nene SC 6 4 5 -16 12 27 pts
13th GBR 1922 Fflur Pierce - - PDSC/Rydal Penrhos 12 8 -14 4 7 31 pts
14th ROU 3582 Noel Matei Voinescu - - CS Stiinta Constanta -10 8 9 9 6 32 pts
15th GBR 2114 Thomas Bates - - Ripon SC 4 10 -18 2 18 34 pts
16th GBR 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith - - Hayling Island SC -20 7 6 11 10 34 pts
17th LTU 2853 Evelina Jokubauskaite - - TBK 11 11 10 7 -13 39 pts
18th GBR 3587 Samuel Griffiths - - RLymYC -15 10 3 14 14 41 pts
19th DEN 1111 Jeppe Krat - - Sejlklubben Køge Bugt 12 -13 12 8 9 41 pts
20th GBR 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 4 12 16 13 -26 45 pts
Full results available here
