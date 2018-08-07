RS Aero Worlds - Day 2 Update

Second day of The RS Games at WPNSA and the RS Aero World Championships
The three different rigs, the RS Aero 5, 7 and 9, each completed three races each for the 206 competitors.
In the Aero 5 class there is a new leader. Will Caiger took back-to-back wins Tuesday and after the discard he is tied on 11 points with Ben Hutton-Penman (14,3,3)
In third place is Jonathan Bailey (4,4,23) and fourth Liina Kolk EST.
In the Aero 7 event, Sam Whaley moves into the lead, with three flight race wins.
Jack Hopkins (3,2,2) drops to second place, and in third is Steve Cockerill (8,1,1) who picked up two wins.
Craig Williamson (2,6,2) now fourth and in fifth is Richard Pye (2,3,7).
The other flight race winner was Alistair Goodwin (1,4,3) who comes into sixth place overall.
More of the same in the big rig Aero 9 where Marc Jacobi of the USA won all three races to keep a clean score-sheet.
He now has a six point lead from George Cousins (3,2,2) with Liam Willis (6,4,7) in third place.
Pete Barton (4,3,3) holds onto fourth place, with Chris Larr (2,5,6) scoring well to take fifth overall.
Wednesday after racing we have RS Aero International Mixed Pairs Stadium Racing starting and finishing in the marina.
Pairs of male and females sailors will race in a small fleet race and have their scores combined to progress to the finals and then the medals.
RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (60 entries)
1st GBR William Caiger -11 1 1 1 8 11 pts
2nd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman 3 2 -14 3 3 11 pts
3rd GBR Jonathan Bailey 5 4 4 4 -23 17 pts
4th EST Liina Kolk 6 10 2 DNC 2 20 pts
5th GBR Andrew Frost 9 -14 8 5 1 23 pts
6th GBR Kate Sargent 7 3 3 -13 10 23 pts
7th EST Sander Puppart 1 12 6 -16 6 25 pts
8th GBR Lucy Greenwood 2 6 7 15 -16 30 pts
9th GBR Ben Poe 10 8 -16 2 15 35 pts
10th GBR Roscoe Martin -14 9 5 9 12 35 pts
11th GBR Toby Schofield 12 13 -23 6 5 36 pts
12th GBR Alastair Brown 16 5 10 7 -36 38 pts
13th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 4 11 20 -24 11 46 pts
14th GBR Charlie Pearce -33 23 11 18 7 59 pts
15th GBR Raulf Berry 19 7 9 -52 28 63 pts
16th GBR Caitlin Morley 24 20 13 8 -27 65 pts
17th GBR Ralph Nevile 18 16 21 12 -26 67 pts
18th GBR Deborah Degge 8 18 15 -32 32 73 pts
19th GBR Jack Hardie 29 17 -36 20 9 75 pts
20th RUS Vladislav Ivanovskiy 20 28 19 -40 14 81 pts
RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (103 entries)
1st GBR Sam Whaley -3 1 1 1 1 4 pts
2nd GBR Jack Hopkins 1 2 -3 2 2 7 pts
3rd GBR Stephen Cockerill 1 5 -8 1 1 8 pts
4th GBR Craig Williamson 2 3 2 -6 2 9 pts
5th GBR Richard Pye 3 3 2 3 -7 11 pts
6th GBR Alistair Goodwin -6 6 1 4 3 14 pts
7th GBR Greg Kelly 5 2 3 -12 5 15 pts
8th GBR Cameron Smith 6 1 -7 7 4 18 pts
9th EST Ants Haavel 7 4 (53.0,BFD) 5 4 20 pts
10th USA Hank Saurage 4 -13 12 2 3 21 pts
11th GBR Noah Rees 5 4 -9 7 6 22 pts
12th GBR Steve Norbury 8 8 4 -11 5 25 pts
13th GBR John Warburton -16 9 6 4 7 26 pts
14th GBR Pierce Seward 9 7 7 6 -11 29 pts
15th GER Juliane Barthel 2 -23 12 8 10 32 pts
16th GBR Jack Miller 10 5 9 -14 8 32 pts
17th GBR Chris Jenkins 8 6 8 -16 11 33 pts
18th GBR James Clapham 12 -17 10 5 10 37 pts
19th GBR George Sunderland 14 -16 11 3 12 40 pts
20th GBR Paul Gardner 10 11 4 13 -22 43 pts
RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (43 entries)
1st USA Marc Jacobi -1 1 1 1 1 4 pts
2nd GBR George Cousins 3 -5 3 2 2 10 pts
3rd GBR Liam Willis 2 3 6 4 -7 15 pts
4th GBR Peter Barton 5 -6 4 3 3 15 pts
5th GBR Chris Larr 6 -10 2 5 6 19 pts
6th USA Madhavan Thirumalai 9 9 7 -11 9 34 pts
7th GBR Jeff Davison -14 12 8 10 5 35 pts
8th GBR Ben Charnley 4 14 12 6 -23 36 pts
9th GRE Ben Rolfe 10 7 11 8 -18 36 pts
10th GBR Greg Bartlett 7 13 14 7 -17 41 pts
11th GER Marcus Walther 20 8 9 9 (44.0,RET) 46 pts
12th GBR Daniel Martin -23 17 5 13 14 49 pts
13th GBR Richard Watsham 16 11 -25 12 10 49 pts
14th GBR Gareth Griffiths 8 4 19 19 -27 50 pts
15th GBR Tom Kennedy 13 15 -23 14 8 50 pts
16th GBR Rory Cohen 11 -24 20 20 4 55 pts
17th GBR Ffinlo Wright -22 21 18 17 11 67 pts
18th GBR Robbie Lawson -25 19 17 18 15 69 pts
19th GBR Andy Warren 18 25 -36 15 13 71 pts
20th GBR Tom Ehler 17 22 -32 25 12 76 pts
