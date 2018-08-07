RS Aero Worlds - Day 2 Update

The three different rigs, the RS Aero 5, 7 and 9, each completed three races each for the 206 competitors.

In the Aero 5 class there is a new leader. Will Caiger took back-to-back wins Tuesday and after the discard he is tied on 11 points with Ben Hutton-Penman (14,3,3)

In third place is Jonathan Bailey (4,4,23) and fourth Liina Kolk EST.



In the Aero 7 event, Sam Whaley moves into the lead, with three flight race wins.

Jack Hopkins (3,2,2) drops to second place, and in third is Steve Cockerill (8,1,1) who picked up two wins.

Craig Williamson (2,6,2) now fourth and in fifth is Richard Pye (2,3,7).

The other flight race winner was Alistair Goodwin (1,4,3) who comes into sixth place overall.

More of the same in the big rig Aero 9 where Marc Jacobi of the USA won all three races to keep a clean score-sheet.

He now has a six point lead from George Cousins (3,2,2) with Liam Willis (6,4,7) in third place.

Pete Barton (4,3,3) holds onto fourth place, with Chris Larr (2,5,6) scoring well to take fifth overall.

Wednesday after racing we have RS Aero International Mixed Pairs Stadium Racing starting and finishing in the marina.

Pairs of male and females sailors will race in a small fleet race and have their scores combined to progress to the finals and then the medals.

RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (60 entries)

1st GBR William Caiger -11 1 1 1 8 11 pts

2nd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman 3 2 -14 3 3 11 pts

3rd GBR Jonathan Bailey 5 4 4 4 -23 17 pts

4th EST Liina Kolk 6 10 2 DNC 2 20 pts

5th GBR Andrew Frost 9 -14 8 5 1 23 pts

6th GBR Kate Sargent 7 3 3 -13 10 23 pts

7th EST Sander Puppart 1 12 6 -16 6 25 pts

8th GBR Lucy Greenwood 2 6 7 15 -16 30 pts

9th GBR Ben Poe 10 8 -16 2 15 35 pts

10th GBR Roscoe Martin -14 9 5 9 12 35 pts

11th GBR Toby Schofield 12 13 -23 6 5 36 pts

12th GBR Alastair Brown 16 5 10 7 -36 38 pts

13th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 4 11 20 -24 11 46 pts

14th GBR Charlie Pearce -33 23 11 18 7 59 pts

15th GBR Raulf Berry 19 7 9 -52 28 63 pts

16th GBR Caitlin Morley 24 20 13 8 -27 65 pts

17th GBR Ralph Nevile 18 16 21 12 -26 67 pts

18th GBR Deborah Degge 8 18 15 -32 32 73 pts

19th GBR Jack Hardie 29 17 -36 20 9 75 pts

20th RUS Vladislav Ivanovskiy 20 28 19 -40 14 81 pts

RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (103 entries)

1st GBR Sam Whaley -3 1 1 1 1 4 pts

2nd GBR Jack Hopkins 1 2 -3 2 2 7 pts

3rd GBR Stephen Cockerill 1 5 -8 1 1 8 pts

4th GBR Craig Williamson 2 3 2 -6 2 9 pts

5th GBR Richard Pye 3 3 2 3 -7 11 pts

6th GBR Alistair Goodwin -6 6 1 4 3 14 pts

7th GBR Greg Kelly 5 2 3 -12 5 15 pts

8th GBR Cameron Smith 6 1 -7 7 4 18 pts

9th EST Ants Haavel 7 4 (53.0,BFD) 5 4 20 pts

10th USA Hank Saurage 4 -13 12 2 3 21 pts

11th GBR Noah Rees 5 4 -9 7 6 22 pts

12th GBR Steve Norbury 8 8 4 -11 5 25 pts

13th GBR John Warburton -16 9 6 4 7 26 pts

14th GBR Pierce Seward 9 7 7 6 -11 29 pts

15th GER Juliane Barthel 2 -23 12 8 10 32 pts

16th GBR Jack Miller 10 5 9 -14 8 32 pts

17th GBR Chris Jenkins 8 6 8 -16 11 33 pts

18th GBR James Clapham 12 -17 10 5 10 37 pts

19th GBR George Sunderland 14 -16 11 3 12 40 pts

20th GBR Paul Gardner 10 11 4 13 -22 43 pts

RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st USA Marc Jacobi -1 1 1 1 1 4 pts

2nd GBR George Cousins 3 -5 3 2 2 10 pts

3rd GBR Liam Willis 2 3 6 4 -7 15 pts

4th GBR Peter Barton 5 -6 4 3 3 15 pts

5th GBR Chris Larr 6 -10 2 5 6 19 pts

6th USA Madhavan Thirumalai 9 9 7 -11 9 34 pts

7th GBR Jeff Davison -14 12 8 10 5 35 pts

8th GBR Ben Charnley 4 14 12 6 -23 36 pts

9th GRE Ben Rolfe 10 7 11 8 -18 36 pts

10th GBR Greg Bartlett 7 13 14 7 -17 41 pts

11th GER Marcus Walther 20 8 9 9 (44.0,RET) 46 pts

12th GBR Daniel Martin -23 17 5 13 14 49 pts

13th GBR Richard Watsham 16 11 -25 12 10 49 pts

14th GBR Gareth Griffiths 8 4 19 19 -27 50 pts

15th GBR Tom Kennedy 13 15 -23 14 8 50 pts

16th GBR Rory Cohen 11 -24 20 20 4 55 pts

17th GBR Ffinlo Wright -22 21 18 17 11 67 pts

18th GBR Robbie Lawson -25 19 17 18 15 69 pts

19th GBR Andy Warren 18 25 -36 15 13 71 pts

20th GBR Tom Ehler 17 22 -32 25 12 76 pts

Full results available here

