RS Aero Worlds - Day 2

The three different rigs, the RS Aero 5, 7 and 9, each completed two races each for the 206 competitors.

In the Aero 5 class there is a new leader. Will Caiger took back-to-back wins Tuesday and before the discard he has a three point lead ahead of Jonathan Bailey (4,4).

In third place is Ben Hutton-Penman (14,3) and fourth is Kate Sargent (3,13).

In the Aero 7 event, Sam Whaley moves into the lead, again with two two flight race wins.

Jack Hopkins (3,2) drops to second place, and in third is Richard Pye (2,3) with Craig Williamson (3,2) now fourth.

Steve Cockerill (8,1) picked up another win but drops a place to fifth overall.

The other flight race winner was Alistair Goodwin (1,4) who is down in 29th overall, but still carrying a DNC from Monday's racing, until the discard kicks in.

More of the same in the big rig Aero 9 where Marc Jacobi of the USA won both races to keep a clean score-sheet.

He now has a nine point lead from George Cousins (3,2) with Liam Willis (6,4) in third place.

Pete Barton (4,3) holds onto fourth place, with Chris Larr (2,5) scoring well to take fifth overall.

RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 4 races (60 entries)

1st GBR William Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 11 1 1 1 14 pts

2nd GBR Jonathan Bailey - - Hunts SC 5 4 4 4 17 pts

3rd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman - - BurnhamSC 3 2 14 3 22 pts

4th GBR Kate Sargent - - Hill Head SC 7 3 3 13 26 pts

5th GBR Lucy Greenwood - - Oxford SC 2 6 7 15 30 pts

6th EST Sander Puppart - - Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 1 12 6 16 35 pts

7th GBR Ben Poe - - Sutton Bingham SC 10 8 16 2 36 pts

8th GBR Andrew Frost - - Sutton Bingham SC 9 14 8 5 36 pts

9th GBR Roscoe Martin - - Ogston SC 14 9 5 9 37 pts

10th GBR Alastair Brown - - Great Moor SC 16 5 10 7 38 pts

11th GBR Toby Schofield - - Felpham SC 12 13 23 6 54 pts

12th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson - - Maidenhead SC 4 11 20 24 59 pts

13th GBR Caitlin Morley - - Burnham SC 24 20 13 8 65 pts

14th GBR Ralph Nevile - - Frensham Pond SC 18 16 21 12 67 pts

15th GBR Deborah Degge - - Bartley SC 8 18 15 32 73 pts

16th EST Liina Kolk - - Pirita SK 6 10 2 DNC 79 pts

17th GBR Charlie Pearce - - Dabchicks SC 33 23 11 18 85 pts

18th GBR Raulf Berry - - Emsworth SC 19 7 9 52 87 pts

19th GBR Samuel Blaker - - Benfleet YC 22 45 17 10 94 pts

20th GBR Kate Wharmby - - Royal Lymington YC 42 31 12 11 96 pts

RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 4 races (103 entries)

1st GBR Sam Whaley - - Swanage SC 3 1 1 1 6 pts

2nd GBR Jack Hopkins - - Delph SC 1 2 3 2 8 pts

3rd GBR Richard Pye - - Draycote Water SC 3 3 2 3 11 pts

4th GBR Craig Williamson - - Staunton Harold SC 2 3 2 6 13 pts

5th GBR Stephen Cockerill - - Stokes Bay SC 1 5 8 1 15 pts

6th GBR Cameron Smith - - Chelmarsh SC 6 1 7 7 21 pts

7th GBR Greg Kelly - - Isle of Man YC 5 2 3 12 22 pts

8th GBR Noah Rees - - Cawsand Bay SC 5 4 9 7 25 pts

9th GBR Pierce Seward - - Broadstairs SC 9 6 7 6 28 pts

10th GBR Steve Norbury - - Warsash SC 8 7 4 11 30 pts

11th USA Hank Saurage - - Pontchartrain YC 4 13 12 2 31 pts

12th GBR John Warburton - - Chew Valley LSC 16 8 6 4 34 pts

13th GBR Paul Gardner - - Stokes Bay SC 10 11 4 13 38 pts

14th GBR Jack Miller - - Felpham SC 10 5 9 14 38 pts

15th GBR Chris Jenkins - - Bowmoor SC 8 6 8 16 38 pts

16th GBR George Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 14 15 11 3 43 pts

17th GBR James Clapham - - Royal Torbay YC 12 16 10 5 43 pts

18th GER Juliane Barthel - - SC Dummer 2 23 12 8 45 pts

19th GBR Ned Stattersfield - - Wells-Next-The-Sea 15 19 5 9 48 pts

20th GBR Tim Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 13 10 14 14 51 pts

RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 4 races (43 entries)

1st USA Marc Jacobi - - Cedar Point YC 1 1 1 1 4 pts

2nd GBR George Cousins - - Mounts Bay SC 3 5 3 2 13 pts

3rd GBR Liam Willis - - Lymington Town SC 2 3 6 4 15 pts

4th GBR Peter Barton - - Lymington Town SC 5 6 4 3 18 pts

5th GBR Chris Larr - - Northampton SC 6 10 2 5 23 pts

6th GBR Ben Charnley - - Snettisham Beach SC 4 14 12 6 36 pts

7th GRE Ben Rolfe - - Peligoni Club 10 7 11 8 36 pts

8th USA Madhavan Thirumalai - - Cedar Point YC 9 9 7 11 36 pts

9th GBR Greg Bartlett - - Starcross YC 7 13 14 7 41 pts

10th GBR Jeff Davison - - Island Barn RSC 14 12 8 10 44 pts

11th GER Marcus Walther - - DSCL Frankfurt 20 8 9 9 46 pts

12th GBR Gareth Griffiths - - Island Barn RSC 8 4 19 19 50 pts

13th GBR Daniel Martin - - Lymington Town SC 23 17 5 13 58 pts

14th GBR Richard Watsham - - RNSA / Starcross YC 16 11 25 12 64 pts

15th GBR Tom Kennedy - - Emsworth Slipper SC 13 15 23 14 65 pts

16th GBR Rory Cohen - - Frampton-on-Severn SC 11 24 20 20 75 pts

17th GBR Ffinlo Wright - - Isle of Man YC 22 21 18 17 78 pts

18th GBR Robbie Lawson - - East Lothian YC 25 19 17 18 79 pts

19th SWE Christer Bath - - Royal Gothenburg YC 15 16 26 23 80 pts

20th GBR Jim Fifield - - King George SC 26 2 10 DNC 82 pts

Full results available here

