RS Aero Worlds - Day 2

Second day of The RS Games at WPNSA and the RS Aero World Championships
The three different rigs, the RS Aero 5, 7 and 9, each completed two races each for the 206 competitors.
In the Aero 5 class there is a new leader. Will Caiger took back-to-back wins Tuesday and before the discard he has a three point lead ahead of Jonathan Bailey (4,4).
In third place is Ben Hutton-Penman (14,3) and fourth is Kate Sargent (3,13).
In the Aero 7 event, Sam Whaley moves into the lead, again with two two flight race wins.
Jack Hopkins (3,2) drops to second place, and in third is Richard Pye (2,3) with Craig Williamson (3,2) now fourth.
Steve Cockerill (8,1) picked up another win but drops a place to fifth overall.
The other flight race winner was Alistair Goodwin (1,4) who is down in 29th overall, but still carrying a DNC from Monday's racing, until the discard kicks in.
More of the same in the big rig Aero 9 where Marc Jacobi of the USA won both races to keep a clean score-sheet.
He now has a nine point lead from George Cousins (3,2) with Liam Willis (6,4) in third place.
Pete Barton (4,3) holds onto fourth place, with Chris Larr (2,5) scoring well to take fifth overall.
RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 4 races (60 entries)
1st GBR William Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 11 1 1 1 14 pts
2nd GBR Jonathan Bailey - - Hunts SC 5 4 4 4 17 pts
3rd GBR Ben Hutton-Penman - - BurnhamSC 3 2 14 3 22 pts
4th GBR Kate Sargent - - Hill Head SC 7 3 3 13 26 pts
5th GBR Lucy Greenwood - - Oxford SC 2 6 7 15 30 pts
6th EST Sander Puppart - - Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 1 12 6 16 35 pts
7th GBR Ben Poe - - Sutton Bingham SC 10 8 16 2 36 pts
8th GBR Andrew Frost - - Sutton Bingham SC 9 14 8 5 36 pts
9th GBR Roscoe Martin - - Ogston SC 14 9 5 9 37 pts
10th GBR Alastair Brown - - Great Moor SC 16 5 10 7 38 pts
11th GBR Toby Schofield - - Felpham SC 12 13 23 6 54 pts
12th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson - - Maidenhead SC 4 11 20 24 59 pts
13th GBR Caitlin Morley - - Burnham SC 24 20 13 8 65 pts
14th GBR Ralph Nevile - - Frensham Pond SC 18 16 21 12 67 pts
15th GBR Deborah Degge - - Bartley SC 8 18 15 32 73 pts
16th EST Liina Kolk - - Pirita SK 6 10 2 DNC 79 pts
17th GBR Charlie Pearce - - Dabchicks SC 33 23 11 18 85 pts
18th GBR Raulf Berry - - Emsworth SC 19 7 9 52 87 pts
19th GBR Samuel Blaker - - Benfleet YC 22 45 17 10 94 pts
20th GBR Kate Wharmby - - Royal Lymington YC 42 31 12 11 96 pts
RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 4 races (103 entries)
1st GBR Sam Whaley - - Swanage SC 3 1 1 1 6 pts
2nd GBR Jack Hopkins - - Delph SC 1 2 3 2 8 pts
3rd GBR Richard Pye - - Draycote Water SC 3 3 2 3 11 pts
4th GBR Craig Williamson - - Staunton Harold SC 2 3 2 6 13 pts
5th GBR Stephen Cockerill - - Stokes Bay SC 1 5 8 1 15 pts
6th GBR Cameron Smith - - Chelmarsh SC 6 1 7 7 21 pts
7th GBR Greg Kelly - - Isle of Man YC 5 2 3 12 22 pts
8th GBR Noah Rees - - Cawsand Bay SC 5 4 9 7 25 pts
9th GBR Pierce Seward - - Broadstairs SC 9 6 7 6 28 pts
10th GBR Steve Norbury - - Warsash SC 8 7 4 11 30 pts
11th USA Hank Saurage - - Pontchartrain YC 4 13 12 2 31 pts
12th GBR John Warburton - - Chew Valley LSC 16 8 6 4 34 pts
13th GBR Paul Gardner - - Stokes Bay SC 10 11 4 13 38 pts
14th GBR Jack Miller - - Felpham SC 10 5 9 14 38 pts
15th GBR Chris Jenkins - - Bowmoor SC 8 6 8 16 38 pts
16th GBR George Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 14 15 11 3 43 pts
17th GBR James Clapham - - Royal Torbay YC 12 16 10 5 43 pts
18th GER Juliane Barthel - - SC Dummer 2 23 12 8 45 pts
19th GBR Ned Stattersfield - - Wells-Next-The-Sea 15 19 5 9 48 pts
20th GBR Tim Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 13 10 14 14 51 pts
RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 4 races (43 entries)
1st USA Marc Jacobi - - Cedar Point YC 1 1 1 1 4 pts
2nd GBR George Cousins - - Mounts Bay SC 3 5 3 2 13 pts
3rd GBR Liam Willis - - Lymington Town SC 2 3 6 4 15 pts
4th GBR Peter Barton - - Lymington Town SC 5 6 4 3 18 pts
5th GBR Chris Larr - - Northampton SC 6 10 2 5 23 pts
6th GBR Ben Charnley - - Snettisham Beach SC 4 14 12 6 36 pts
7th GRE Ben Rolfe - - Peligoni Club 10 7 11 8 36 pts
8th USA Madhavan Thirumalai - - Cedar Point YC 9 9 7 11 36 pts
9th GBR Greg Bartlett - - Starcross YC 7 13 14 7 41 pts
10th GBR Jeff Davison - - Island Barn RSC 14 12 8 10 44 pts
11th GER Marcus Walther - - DSCL Frankfurt 20 8 9 9 46 pts
12th GBR Gareth Griffiths - - Island Barn RSC 8 4 19 19 50 pts
13th GBR Daniel Martin - - Lymington Town SC 23 17 5 13 58 pts
14th GBR Richard Watsham - - RNSA / Starcross YC 16 11 25 12 64 pts
15th GBR Tom Kennedy - - Emsworth Slipper SC 13 15 23 14 65 pts
16th GBR Rory Cohen - - Frampton-on-Severn SC 11 24 20 20 75 pts
17th GBR Ffinlo Wright - - Isle of Man YC 22 21 18 17 78 pts
18th GBR Robbie Lawson - - East Lothian YC 25 19 17 18 79 pts
19th SWE Christer Bath - - Royal Gothenburg YC 15 16 26 23 80 pts
20th GBR Jim Fifield - - King George SC 26 2 10 DNC 82 pts
