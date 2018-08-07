Optimist British Championships - Day 1

Massive wind shifts in the sunny but fickle conditions, saw a number of starts and two races abandoned for the 154-strong main fleet on Monday.

Also on the water but unable to get any racing was the 120-boat junior main fleet.

In total there are 371 sailors competing, including around 100 young helms from 13 different nations.

Breeze looks promising for Tuesday. Three races scheduled, launch 10:00 first start 11:00 hrs.

Racing continues through to Friday 10 August with more breeze forecast for later in the week.

