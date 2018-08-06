RS Tera Worlds - Day 1

The 121 young competitors are racing in two RS Tera fleets, the Pro and Sport rigs.

In the Tera Pro class, Ben Tuttle with a 1, 1, 3 score-line, has a massive 21 point lead ahead of the first discard.

In second place is Beth Miller from New Zealand (18,6,2) tied on 26 points with Nils Christensen of Denmark (7,15,4) in third place. Jakey Wood (4,2,22) is in fourth place.

The other race winner was Jamie Tylecote (19,10,1) who is in fifth place overall.

In the RS Tera Sport class, which is racing in two flights, Max Steele of Poland leads (1,3,1) tied on five points with Britain's Alice Davis (2,1,2).

In third place with seven points is Olly Peters (1,2,4) and fourth is William James (3,5,1) with nine points.

The other Sport flight race winner was Felix Stewart 8,1,8) who is in eleventh place overall.

The RS Tera Worlds join the RS Games party from Saturday 4 to Friday 10 August.

RS Tera Pro - Leaders after 3 races (66 entries)

1st GBR 2359 Ben Tuttle - - Hayling Island SC 1 1 3 5 pts

2nd NZL 2111 Beth Miller - - Yorkshire Dales SC 18 6 2 26 pts

3rd DEN 2097 Nils Christensen - - Frederikshavn Sejlklub 7 15 4 26 pts

4th GBR 3442 Jakey Wood - - Hayling Island SC 4 2 22 28 pts

5th GBR 2037 Jamie Tylecote - - Rutland SC 19 10 1 30 pts

6th GBR 2560 Jake Thompson - - Frensham Pond SC 6 19 5 30 pts

7th GBR 2612 Jack Oakley - - Royal Hospital School 2 18 15 35 pts

8th GBR 2764 Tom Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 13 9 14 36 pts

9th GBR 2025 Abby Hire - - Royal Lymington YC 9 21 7 37 pts

10th GBR 1484 Felix Powell - - Orwell Yacht Club 17 11 11 39 pts

11th GBR 2879 Eilish Graham - - Derwent Reservoir SC 12 12 16 40 pts

12th GBR 2703 Sophie Johnson - - SC TBA 5 17 19 41 pts

13th GBR 2897 Blake Tudor - - Brightlingsea SC 21 20 6 47 pts

14th GBR 2442 Dylan McPherson - - Burnham SC 15 16 17 48 pts

15th GBR 1880 Tom Ahlheid - - Frensham Pond SC 16 5 30 51 pts

16th GBR 2584 Becky Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 8 25 18 51 pts

17th GBR 2167 Oliver Johnson - - Alton Water SC 10 14 28 52 pts

18th GBR 2602 Oliver Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales SC 23 7 27 57 pts

19th GBR 1769 Caspar Barton - - Bough Beech 20 3 35 58 pts

20th GBR 2410 Albert Gillmore - - Paignton SC / RDYC 11 23 26 60 pts

RS Tera Sport - Leaders after 3 races (2 flights) (81 entries)

1st POL 2505 Max Steele - - Welsh Harp SC 1 3 1 5 pts

2nd GBR 798 Alice Davis - - Great Moor SC 2 1 2 5 pts

3rd GBR 2287 Olly Peters - - Hayling Island SC 1 2 4 7 pts

4th GBR 2671 William James - - PSC TCYC 3 5 1 9 pts

5th GBR 2162 Freddie Sunderland - - Olton Mere SC 6 3 2 11 pts

6th GBR 1874 Tristan Ahlheid - - FPSC 3 5 4 12 pts

7th GBR 3159 William Bailey - - Ripon SC 8 2 3 13 pts

8th GBR 2743 Joeseph Blaker - - Benfleet YC 5 4 5 14 pts

9th GBR 2386 Teddy Dunn - - Isle of Man YC 2 6 7 15 pts

10th GBR 1906 Toby Hatsell - - MIddle Nene SC 6 4 5 15 pts

11th GBR 2969 Felix Stewart - - Windermere School 8 1 8 17 pts

12th ROU 3582 Noel Matei Voinescu - - Clubul Sportiv SC 10 8 9 27 pts

13th GBR 3587 Samuel Griffiths - - RLymYC 15 10 3 28 pts

14th GBR 2603 Matthew Rayner - - Yorkshire Dales 9 13 7 29 pts

15th SWE 3593 Vilgot Hjort - - LJSS 11 7 11 29 pts

16th GBR 2114 Thomas Bates - - Ripon SC 4 10 18 32 pts

17th GBR 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown - - Frensham Pond SC 4 12 16 32 pts

18th LTU 2853 Evelina Jokubauskaite - - TBK 11 11 10 32 pts

19th GBR 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith - - Hayling Island SC 20 7 6 33 pts

20th GBR 2611 Freddie MacLaverty - - Llandudno 19 6 9 34 pts

