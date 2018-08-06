RS Aero Worlds - Day 1

The three different rigs, the RS Aero 5, 7 and 9 each completed two races each for the 206 competitors.

In the Aero 5 class Ben Hutton-Penman has a three point lead ahead of Lucy Greenwood, with Jonathan Bailey a further point back in third place.

Race 1 was won by Sander Puppart ahead of Greenwood and Hutton-Penman, and race 2 by William Caiger ahead of Hutton-Penman and Kate Sargent.

In the Aero 7 event, Jack Hopkins leads by one point from Sam Whaley, with in third place Craig Williamson.

Hopkins and Steve Cockerill were flight race winners in the first races. Then Whaley and Cameron Smith took the flight wins in the second Aero 7 race.

In the big rig Aero 9, Marc Jacobi of the USA won both races and has a three point lead ahead of Liam Willis with George Cousins in third place.

RS Aero 5 - World Championship leaders after 2 races (60 entries)

1st GBR 2350 Ben Hutton-Penman - - BurnhamSC 3 2 5 pts

2nd GBR 1685 Lucy Greenwood - - Oxford SC 2 6 8 pts

3rd GBR 2442 Jonathan Bailey - - Hunts SC 5 4 9 pts

4th GBR 2130 Kate Sargent - - Hill Head SC 7 3 10 pts

5th GBR 1844 William Caiger - - Sevenoaks School 11 1 12 pts

6th EST 1929 Sander Puppart - - Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 1 12 13 pts

7th GBR 2552 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson - - Maidenhead SC 4 11 15 pts

8th EST 2253 Liina Kolk - - Pirita SK/ Saaremaa MS 6 10 16 pts

9th GBR 1107 Ben Poe - - Sutton Bingham SC 10 8 18 pts

10th GBR 1893 Alastair Brown - - Great Moor SC 16 5 21 pts

11th GBR 2106 Roscoe Martin - - Ogston SC 14 9 23 pts

12th GBR 1312 Andrew Frost - - Sutton Bingham SC 9 14 23 pts

13th GBR 1562 Toby Schofield - - Felpham SC 12 13 25 pts

14th GBR 1149 Raulf Berry - - Emsworth SC 19 7 26 pts

15th GBR 2656 Deborah Degge - - Bartley SC 8 18 26 pts

16th GBR 2555 Giles Baker - - Datchet Water SC 15 15 30 pts

17th GBR 1964 Alice Lucy - - Rutland SC 13 19 32 pts

18th GBR 1099 Ralph Nevile - - Frensham Pond SC 18 16 34 pts

19th GBR 2435 Caitlin Morley - - Burnham SC 24 20 44 pts

20th GBR 1927 Jack Hardie - - Frensham Pond SC 29 17 46 pts

RS Aero 7 - World Championship leaders after 2 races (103 entries)

1st GBR 2666 Jack Hopkins - - Delph SC 1 2 3 pts

2nd GBR 1340 Sam Whaley - - Swanage SC 3 1 4 pts

3rd GBR 2665 Craig Williamson - - Staunton Harold SC 2 3 5 pts

4th GBR 2319 Stephen Cockerill - - Stokes Bay SC 1 5 6 pts

5th GBR 1020 Richard Pye - - Draycote Water SC 3 3 6 pts

6th GBR 1428 Cameron Smith - - Chelmarsh SC 6 1 7 pts

7th GBR 2131 Greg Kelly - - Isle of Man YC 5 2 7 pts

8th GBR 2545 Noah Rees - - Cawsand Bay SC 5 4 9 pts

9th EST 1781 Ants Haavel - - Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 7 4 11 pts

10th GBR 1843 Chris Jenkins - - Bowmoor SC 8 6 14 pts

11th GBR 2415 Jack Miller - - Felpham SC 10 5 15 pts

12th GBR 2098 Pierce Seward - - Broadstairs SC 9 6 15 pts

13th GBR 2543 Steve Norbury - - Warsash SC 8 7 15 pts

14th GBR 2553 Mark Riddington - - Emsworth Slipper SC 4 13 17 pts

15th USA 2661 Hank Saurage - - Pontchartrain YC, LA 4 13 17 pts

16th USA 2657 Yannick Gloster - - Santa BarbaraYSF 12 7 19 pts

17th FRA 2417 Tim Woodcock - - CV Mullhouse 7 12 19 pts

18th GBR 2288 Paul Gardner - - Stokes Bay SC 10 11 21 pts

19th GBR 1232 Tim Norris - - Warsash SC 14 8 22 pts

20th GBR 2320 Sarah Cockerill - - Stokes Bay SC 11 11 22 pts

RS Aero 9 - World Championship leaders after 2 races (43 entries)

1st USA 2667 Marc Jacobi - - Cedar Point YC, CT 1 1 2 pts

2nd GBR 2551 Liam Willis - - Lymington Town SC 2 3 5 pts

3rd GBR 2672 George Cousins - - Mounts Bay SC 3 5 8 pts

4th GBR 2549 Peter Barton - - Lymington Town SC 5 6 11 pts

5th GBR 2148 Gareth Griffiths - - Island Barn RSC 8 4 12 pts

6th GBR 1888 Chris Larr - - Northampton SC 6 10 16 pts

7th GRE 2428 Ben Rolfe - - Peligoni Club 10 7 17 pts

8th GBR 2193 Ben Charnley - - Snettisham Beach SC 4 14 18 pts

9th USA 2669 Madhavan Thirumalai - - Cedar Point YC 9 9 18 pts

10th GBR 2600 Greg Bartlett - - Starcross YC 7 13 20 pts

11th GBR 2441 Jeff Davison - - Island Barn RSC 14 12 26 pts

12th GBR 1298 Richard Watsham - - RNSA / Starcross YC 16 11 27 pts

13th GBR 1052 Jim Fifield - - King George SC 26 2 28 pts

14th GER 1723 Marcus Walther - - DSCL Frankfurt 20 8 28 pts

15th GBR 2626 Tom Kennedy - - Emsworth Slipper SC 13 15 28 pts

16th SWE 2512 Christer Bath - - Royal Gothenburg YC 15 16 31 pts

17th GBR 1331 Rory Cohen - - Frampton-on-Severn SC 11 24 35 pts

18th GBR 2608 Rory Fulton - - Bough Beech SC 19 18 37 pts

19th GBR 2074 Matt Evans - - Great Moor SC 12 26 38 pts

20th GBR 2369 Tom Ehler - - Lymington Town SC 17 22 39 pts

Full results available here

