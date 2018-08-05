Enterprise Nationals at Exe SC

With four wins in eight races, David and Chris Jackman finished the week at Exe SC with a three point lead.

Cancellation of the final day of racing meant that Phil Ford and Jane Humpage did not get another chance to overturn the Jackman lead, and had to settle for second.

In third place were Jeremy and Becca Stephens, and in fourth Tim Sadler and Gabe Hill.

Allen - North Sails - Gul Enterprise National Championship 2018

1st 22940 David Jackman and Chris Jackman - - Looe SC 22 pts

2nd 23270 Phil Ford and Jane Humpage - - Bristol Corinthian YC 25 pts

3rd 22652 Jeremy Stephens and Becca Stephens - - Penzance SC 38 pts

4th 23384 Tim Sadler and Gabe Hill - - Yorkshire Dales SC 41 pts

5th 22814 Darren Roach and Natalie Roach - - Royal Navy SA 45 pts

6th 23310 Steve Blackburn and Phil Manning - - West Lancs YC 51 pts

7th 23170 Jamie Lea and Thomas Dorr - - Exe SC 52 pts

8th 23349 Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens - - Burghfield SC 55 pts

9th 22619 Martin Honnor and Abigail Honnor - - Ogston SC 56 pts

10th 23015 Nick Jackson and Laurence Dorr - - Burghfield SC 62 pts

11th 22762 Steve Sargent and Eloise Jaycock - - Looe SC 62 pts

12th 22702 Jane Scutt and Nick Scutt - - Middle Nene SC 67 pts

13th 23275 Matthew Jaycock and Ivan Jaycock - - Looe SC 69 pts

14th 23443 Jon Woodward and Marc Heger - - South Staffordshire SC 82 pts

15th 23411 Richard Pryke and Amelia Pryke - - Ripon SC 92 pts

16th 22501 Alice Allen and Chris Keatley - - Bristol Corinthian YC 95 pts

17th 23089 Charles Morrish and Julie Moore - - St Mary's Loch SC 110 pts

18th 2250 James Ward and Katie Ward - - Warsash SC 121 pts

19th 23347 Callum Dingle and Conor Langan - - Looe SC 123 pts

20th 22353 Lloyd Walker and Nigel James - - Leigh on Sea SC 128 pts

21st 23351 Johnny Allen and Ray Toomer - - Bristol Corinthian YC 143 pts

22nd 22807 John Matthews and Diane Stephens - - Penzance SC 148 pts

23rd 2940 Joe Jackman and Jack Sargent - - Looe SC 160 pts

24th 22901 Paul Young and Alex Homer - - Midland SC 163 pts

25th 22935 Chris Palmer and Helen Cummins - - Penarth YC 165 pts

26th 21889 Jeremy Williams and Lloyd Williams - - Penzance SC 175 pts

27th 22461 Molly Nixon and James Hobson - - West Lancs YC 178 pts

28th 22903 Mark Matthews and Liz Matthews - - Castle Cove SC 179 pts

29th 19054 Liz Teague and Fred Mainwaring - - Exe SC 179 pts

30th 23140 Richard Leach and Jackie Franklin - - Penarth YC 186 pts

31st 23307 Simon Bennett and Fleur Bennett - - Looe SC 195 pts

32nd 2335 Archie Hawkins and Aidan Hawkins - - Looe SC 202 pts

33rd 22345 Paul Dunn and Jack Pope - - Looe SC 213 pts

34th 22705 Robin Broomfield and Paul Bloomfield - - Minima YC 221 pts

35th 22130 Tom Langan and Jacob Owen - - Looe SC 230 pts

36th 23008 Barry Moss and - - Westerly OA 259 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here