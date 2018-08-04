Sailing World Championships - Day 3 Results

The Finn reached the end of qualifying with Britain's Ed Wright (2,2) topping the leaderboard in a three-way tie with Max Salminen (4,1) SWE and Nicholas Heiner (9,1) NED.

Tom Ramshaw (17,2) CAN is in fourth place and Britain's Ben Cornish (2,8) in fifth.

The Laser men have completed four races with Sam Meech (1,2) NZL leading by two points from Finland's Kaarle Tapper (1,8) with Tom Burton (6,1) AUS third and Matt Wearn (1,4) in fourth place.

Britain's Nick Thompson (4,13) slips to fifth, and Elliot Hanson (11,1) moves to 11th overall.

In the women's Radial it was a big scoring day for most of the leaders, Paige Railey (16,5) of the USA now leads, with Anne-Marie Rindom (2,18) in second. Line Flem Host (5,27) of Norway is now in third place.

Britain's Hannah Snellgrove (14,1) moves up to eighth place after her flight win, Alison Young (5,32) is 19th and Georgina Povall (17,9) is 22nd overall.



Ai Konda Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka

In the women's 470, Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (5,3) remain in second place behind Japan's Ai Konda Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (2,5).

In third place are Camille Lecoitre and Aloise Retornaz (8,36) of France. Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (24,9) are now 7th overall.

The men's 470 have finished qualification. Anton Dahlberg and Frederik Bergstrom (5,5,1) of SWE lead by five points from Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono (4,2,6) JPN.

Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube (4,6,1) gain places to finish fifth overall after six races.

The women's 49erFX joined the fun Saturday and Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey, scored well with an 8, 2, and discard a 16, but finish a low scoring day in seventh place.

Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (13,7,9) are 19th overall.

49erFX leaders are Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen of Denmark counting two race wins and an 18 discard, with second Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens (2,1,4) NED.

In the men's 49er Logan Dunning and Oscar Gunn (8,2,1) NZL head a four-way tie after three flight races.

Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (9,4,12) are 22nd and James Grummett and Dan Budden (11,6,24) are 29th, and Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (15,23,3) are 31st overall.

The 470s and Finns have a rest day on Sunday as the Nacra 17 mixed multihull, the men’s and women’s RS:X and men’s and women’s kiteboard get their world championships underway.

Sailing World Championships - Day 3 Leaders

Finn Men - Leaders after 6 races (90 entries)

1st GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 12 -14 1 5 2 2 22 pts

2nd SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 3 4 -16 10 4 1 22 pts

3rd NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 6 7 5 3 -9 1 22 pts

4th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW 9 1 9 2 -17 2 23 pts

5th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 5 6 3 -18 2 8 24 pts

6th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC 1 -15 2 9 3 10 25 pts

7th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR -25 3 8 4 8 3 26 pts

8th NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA 14 1 3 3 -19 6 27 pts

9th GER 259 Phillip KASUESKE 7 2 -21 7 1 12 29 pts

10th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN 8 5 13 1 7 -24 34 pts

Laser Men - Leaders after 4 races (165 entries)

1st NZL 214435 Sam MEECH 1 1 1 -2 3 pts

2nd FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER 2 2 1 -8 5 pts

3rd AUS 199012 Tom BURTON 1 5 -6 1 7 pts

4th AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN -7 4 1 4 9 pts

5th GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 3 2 4 -13 9 pts

6th AUS 212796 Luke ELLIOTT -13 1 2 7 10 pts

7th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 4 3 -19 3 10 pts

8th SWE 213457 Jesper STALHEIM 4 6 -9 1 11 pts

9th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES -8 3 7 2 12 pts

10th USA 160189 Charlie BUCKINGHAM 9 3 4 -17 16 pts

Radial Women - Leaders after 4 races (119 entries)

1st USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 2 1 -16 5 8 pts

2nd DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 4 3 2 -18 9 pts

3rd NOR 213841 Line FLEM HØST 3 2 5 -27 10 pts

4th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 1 8 4 -23 13 pts

5th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT 5 7 1 -15 13 pts

6th NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 3 2 11 -28 16 pts

7th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 4 5 9 -15 18 pts

8th GBR 213972 Hannah SNELLGROVE 8 10 -14 1 19 pts

9th POL 211313 Magdalena KWASNA 18 -20 1 4 23 pts

10th NED 212980 Daphne van der VAART -29 21 3 1 25 pts

470 Men - Leaders after 6 races (165 entries)

1st 4 SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 1 3 -6 5 5 1 15 pts

2nd 23 JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO -10 6 2 4 2 6 20 pts

3rd 5 JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 5 6 2 7 1 -25 21 pts

4th 1 AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN 3 -13 8 4 2 4 21 pts

5th 14 GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE 7 4 4 6 1 -13 22 pts

6th 9 ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ 2 5 4 -18 8 3 22 pts

7th 11 SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 11 7 3 2 -16 1 24 pts

8th 13 FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION -11 11 3 1 9 2 26 pts

9th 16 JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA 15 1 5 3 -20 7 31 pts

10th 6 USA 1 Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES -25 1 12 1 12 9 35 pts

470 Women - Leaders after 6 races (47 entries)

1st JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA -12 1 3 6 2 5 17 pts

2nd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh McINTYRE 9 -14 1 1 5 3 19 pts

3rd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 2 6 4 7 8 -36 27 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA -8 7 7 3 6 6 29 pts

5th CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO -22 2 5 11 18 14 50 pts

6th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 10 8 -32 4 22 8 52 pts

7th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 18 12 2 15 -24 9 56 pts

8th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY -23 3 22 17 17 1 60 pts

9th BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN -32 5 23 20 10 2 60 pts

10th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIAß 13 -33 24 9 1 13 60 pts

49erFX Women - Leaders after 3 races (60 entries)

1st DEN 71 Jena HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 -18 1 2 pts

2nd NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS 2 1 -4 3 pts

3rd DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie Thusgaard OLSEN 1 -16 3 4 pts

4th SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 2 4 -24 6 pts

5th BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE -11 6 1 7 pts

6th AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 7 2 -25 9 pts

7th GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 8 -16 2 10 pts

8th CAN 821 Alexandra TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN -19 3 7 10 pts

9th AUS 131 Amelia STABBACK and Ella CLARK 5 5 -13 10 pts

10th NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 3 -26 8 11 pts

49er Men - Leaders after 3 races (86 entries)

1st NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN -8 2 1 3 pts

2nd FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 2 1 -6 3 pts

3rd FRA 14 Mathieu FREI and Noe DELPECH 2 1 -10 3 pts

4th POR 27 Jorge LIMA and José COSTA 1 2 -16 3 pts

5th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 3 -8 2 5 pts

6th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 1 -5 5 6 pts

7th AUS 91 David GILMOUR and Joel TURNER 5 1 -15 6 pts

8th POL 4 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI -14 4 2 6 pts

9th BRA 20 Carlos ROBLES LORENTE and Marco SOFFIATTI GRAEL -16 3 3 6 pts

10th NZL 34 Josh POREBSKI and Trent RIPPEY 4 3 -25 7 pts

