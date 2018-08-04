Topper Nationals - Final Day results

Jones finished 22 points ahead of second placed George Vincent of Parkstone YC, counting three race wins in his score-line to take the 5.3 Topper title.

In third place was Toby Pearce of Horning SC, and fourth Leo Wilkinson of Maidenhead SC.

Lowri Boorman of Dale SC finished fifth and was first female overall, sixth was Zoe Belben of Stokes Bay SC.

In the 4.2 class event, James Crossley of Datchet Water SC was the overall winner, 13 points ahead of Oscar Fry from Warsash SC. Third overall and first female was Chloe Mills of the Pennine SC.

GJW Direct Topper Nationals - Final 5.3 Leaders, 8 races (226 entries)

1st Sam Jones - - Hill Head SC 13 pts

2nd George Vincent - - Parkstone YC 35 pts

3rd Toby Pearce - - Horning SC 51 pts

4th Leo Wilkinson - - Maidenhead SC 56 pts

5th Lowri Boorman - - Dale YC 61 pts

6th Zoe Belben - - Stokes Bay SC 76 pts

7th Ben Purrier - - Parkstone YC 95 pts

8th Lily Barrett - - Island Barn Reservoir SC 98 pts

9th Yana Skvortsova - - IBRSC 99 pts

10th Aled Llewellyn-Jones - - Saundersfoot SC 106 pts

GJW Direct Topper Nationals - Final 4.2 Leaders, 21 races (42 entries)

1st James Crossley - - Datchet Water SC 53 pts

2nd Oscar Fry - - Warsash SC 69 pts

3rd Chloe Mills - - Pennine SC 100 pts

4th Bjorn Handley - - Queen Mary SC 103 pts

5th Daniel Holborn - - Parkstone YC 106 pts

6th Daniel Perkins - - Warsash SC 127 pts

7th Yu Shuo Liao - - Vanhang SA 127 pts

8th Alissa Marshall - - Rhs 128 pts

9th Charlie Hopkinson - - Notts County SC 188 pts

10th River Green - - Poole YC 204 pts

