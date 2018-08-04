Contender Europeans Final day Turn-over

Andreasen stormed to victory with a final day score of 1-1 compared to the 11-8 of long-time leader Italy's Marco Ferrari.

Third was Antonio Lambertini of Italy and Graham Scott in fifth was best placed British competitor.

Best woman was Fiona Collins GBR in 70th place.





It really is time that the club spent some money on a decent results programme and learnt how to use it.

