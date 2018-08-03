Contender European Championship - Day 4

Ferrari extended his overall lead to 24 points despite posting his worst scores of the week, a 9 and 11.

Man of the penultimate day of the championship was Soren Dulong Andreasen of Denmark with a 1 - 2 scoreline, who moves into second place overall.

Not that this should worry Ferrari who has only to survive Friday's racing without incident to confirm the European title.

Sitting in third place on the podium is Britain's Simon Mussell, although he could come under attack from Antonio Lambertini, currently fourth and just three points back.

Also looking for a podium finish are Graham Scott GBR, Davide Fontana ITA and German Muller GER.

Contender - European Championship leaders (130 entries)

1st ITA 384 MARCO FERRARI, 27,0 pts

2nd DEN 1 SOREN DULONG ANDREASEN, 51,0 pts

3rd GBR 2420 SIMON MUSSELL, 63,0 pts

4th ITA 2561 ANTONIO LAMBERTINI, 66,0 pts

5th GBR 720 GRAHAM SCOTT, 69,0 pts

6th ITA 59 DAVIDE FONTANA, 70,0 pts

7th GER 2527 DIRK MULLER, 71,0 pts

8th GBR 2618 NICK NOBLE, 86,0 pts pts

9th NED 9 PAUL VERHALLEN, 90,0

10th AUS 2263 RICHARD BATTEN, 94,0 pts

