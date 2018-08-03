Contender European Championship - Day 4

Italy's Marco Ferrari continues to dominate on Lake Garda
Ferrari extended his overall lead to 24 points despite posting his worst scores of the week, a 9 and 11.
Man of the penultimate day of the championship was Soren Dulong Andreasen of Denmark with a 1 - 2 scoreline, who moves into second place overall.
Not that this should worry Ferrari who has only to survive Friday's racing without incident to confirm the European title.
Sitting in third place on the podium is Britain's Simon Mussell, although he could come under attack from Antonio Lambertini, currently fourth and just three points back.
Also looking for a podium finish are Graham Scott GBR, Davide Fontana ITA and German Muller GER.
Contender - European Championship leaders (130 entries)
1st ITA 384 MARCO FERRARI, 27,0 pts
2nd DEN 1 SOREN DULONG ANDREASEN, 51,0 pts
3rd GBR 2420 SIMON MUSSELL, 63,0 pts
4th ITA 2561 ANTONIO LAMBERTINI, 66,0 pts
5th GBR 720 GRAHAM SCOTT, 69,0 pts
6th ITA 59 DAVIDE FONTANA, 70,0 pts
7th GER 2527 DIRK MULLER, 71,0 pts
8th GBR 2618 NICK NOBLE, 86,0 pts pts
9th NED 9 PAUL VERHALLEN, 90,0
10th AUS 2263 RICHARD BATTEN, 94,0 pts
Full results here
