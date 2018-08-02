29er Class Nationals - Final Day

Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong are the 2018 29er Class National Champions
Wilson and Armstrong (1,2,1,3) kept control of the final day of the 29er Championship at Hayling Island SC to finish ten points ahead of James Hammett and Piers Nicholls (7,5,2,8).
In third place were Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells (8,4,3,2) with the all female crew, Freya Black and Millie Aldridge (9,1,4,1), taking fourth place overall.
Winners of the Silver Fleet were Sian Talbot and Madeleine Bristow.
Zhik UK 2018 29er Class Nationals - Gold Fleet - Final Leaders
1st Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong, Wormit Boating Club 13 pts
2nd James Hammett and Piers Nicholls, Hayling Island SC 23 pts
3rd Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells, Hayling Island SC 27 pts
4th Freya Black and Millie Aldridge, Hayling Island SC 33 pts
5th Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton, Hayling Island SC 43 pts
6th Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock, Hayling Island SC 52 pts
7th Catherine Lindsay and Jake Hardman, 2niner Skiff Squad 69 pts
8th Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger, Windermere School 70 pts
9th Charlotte Ormerod and Jess Jobson, Oxford SC 74 pts
10th Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley, Llandudno SC 75 pts
Full results available here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here