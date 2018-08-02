29er Class Nationals - Final Day

Wilson and Armstrong (1,2,1,3) kept control of the final day of the 29er Championship at Hayling Island SC to finish ten points ahead of James Hammett and Piers Nicholls (7,5,2,8).

In third place were Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells (8,4,3,2) with the all female crew, Freya Black and Millie Aldridge (9,1,4,1), taking fourth place overall.

Winners of the Silver Fleet were Sian Talbot and Madeleine Bristow.

Zhik UK 2018 29er Class Nationals - Gold Fleet - Final Leaders

1st Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong, Wormit Boating Club 13 pts

2nd James Hammett and Piers Nicholls, Hayling Island SC 23 pts

3rd Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells, Hayling Island SC 27 pts

4th Freya Black and Millie Aldridge, Hayling Island SC 33 pts

5th Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton, Hayling Island SC 43 pts

6th Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock, Hayling Island SC 52 pts

7th Catherine Lindsay and Jake Hardman, 2niner Skiff Squad 69 pts

8th Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger, Windermere School 70 pts

9th Charlotte Ormerod and Jess Jobson, Oxford SC 74 pts

10th Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley, Llandudno SC 75 pts

Full results available here

