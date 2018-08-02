Contender European Championship - Day 3

Ferrari extended his overall lead to 22 points after finishing second in races 5 and 6 on Wednesday.

Winner of the first race was Britain's Simon Mussell (1,10) and the second went to Graham Scott (4,1).

Mussell now sits in second place overall and Scott is in third place.

Davide Fontana (2,6) of Italy is fourth and Antonio Lambertini (23,8) of Italy is in fifth place.

