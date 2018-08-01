29er Class Nationals - Leaderboard Shuffle

Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong (5,2 ,1,1,3 ) have taken the overall lead after the first day of the final gold and silver fleet racing.

Starting the day in second place they took two race wins in their five races to claim a three point lead.

They lead from James Hammett and Piers Nicholls (3,4,3,2,1) who move into second ahead of Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells (11,6,6,3,2) now in third and nine points off the leaders.

Leading female crew, Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock (2,9,8,4,4) move into fourth place, four points ahead of Freya Black and Millie Aldridge in fifth place.

Big improvers of the day were Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger (7,1,2,6,16) jumping from 22nd to 7th overall after adding a 1 - 2 in their scoreline.

Leading the Silver fleet are Ellie Walton and Eve Townsend, ten points clear of second placed Charlotte Gordon and Anna Rowe.

Racing finishes Thursday.

29er Class Nationals - Gold Fleet - Leaders

1st 2787 Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong 2 -5 2 1 1 3 9 pts

2nd 2344 James Hammett and Piers Nicholls 3 3 -4 3 2 1 12 pts

3rd 2788 Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells 1 -11 6 6 3 2 18 pts

4th 2343 Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock 7 2 -9 8 4 4 25 pts

5th 2347 Freya Black and Millie Aldridge 9 1 3 5 -12 11 29 pts

6th 2816 Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton 5 4 12 4 7 -22 32 pts

7th 2828 Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger 22 7 1 2 6 -16 38 pts

8th 2849 Charlotte Ormerod and Jess Jobson 15 -17 7 10 5 8 45 pts

9th 2826 Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley 6 -25 8 7 19 5 45 pts

10th 2225 Catherine Lindsay and Jake Hardman 8 8 5 -18 16 14 51 pts

11th 2545 Chris James and James Hall 10 13 -17 9 13 6 51 pts

12th 2539 Luke Gribbin and Ewan Gribbin 4 -23 21 21 8 7 61 pts

13th 2414 Elodie Edwards and Amy Bale 18 -22 16 11 9 10 64 pts

14th 2203 Hattie Rogers and Pippa Cropley 17 6 11 15 17 -25 66 pts

15th 2025 Sarah Jarman and Hanna Brant 21 9 13 -20 15 18 76 pts

16th 2696 Michael Dyer and Samuel Dyer 13 10 24 -25 11 20 78 pts

17th 2029 Nick Walters and Joe Bradley 16 21 10 12 -22 19 78 pts

18th 2241 Ben Hutton-Penman and Louis Johnson 20 16 -27 14 14 15 79 pts

19th 2229 Hannah Roberts-Straw and Harry Pulford 14 26 23 -30 10 12 85 pts

20th 2327 Annie Hammett and Alice Masterman 30 12 15 19 -21 13 89 pts

Full results available here

