Topper Nationals - Day 3 at the WPNSA

Sam Jones of leads the 5.3 Topper fleet and James Crossley the 4.2 fleet
After three days of racing for the Topper UK Nationals at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, Sam Jones of Hill Head SC has a six point lead from Aled Llewellyn-Jones of Saundersfoot SC.
Just one point back in third place is Toby Pearce from Horning SC.
Leading the Topper 4.2 fleet is James Crossley of Datchet Water SC, with nine point lead ahaed of Chloe Mills of the Pennine SC. In third place is Daniel Holborn of Parkstone YC.
GJW Direct Topper Nationals - 5.3 Leaders after 5 races (226 entries)
1st Sam Jones - - Hill Head SC 1 1 1 1 -7 2 13 6 pts
2nd Aled Llewellyn-Jones - - Saundersfoot SC 4 2 3 (OCS) 2 1 126 12 pts
3rd Toby Pearce - - Horning SC 3 3 2 (OCS) 1 4 127 13 pts
4th Finlay Tulett - - Dalgety Bay SC 3 4 4 -29 3 2 45 16 pts
5th George Vincent - - Parkstone YC 2 8 2 -9 3 4 28 19 pts
6th Leo Wilkinson - - Maidenhead SC 1 2 3 -34 1 16 57 23 pts
7th Ellen Barbour - - CAYC / RNIYC 12 1 7 -21 4 3 48 27 pts
8th Daniel Keenan - - Tamworth SC -45 7 4 1 9 8 74 29 pts
9th Gregory Cornes - - The Chase SC 4 6 5 -15 14 1 45 30 pts
10th Lowri Boorman - - Dale YC 2 (OCS) 1 6 12 10 144 31 pts
GJW Direct Topper Nationals - 4.2 Leaders after 10 races (42 entries)
1st James Crossley - - Datchet Water SC 2 1 -3 1 3 1 -20 1 1 1 11 pts
2nd Chloe Mills - - Pennine SC -6 -9 5 3 2 5 6 3 3 2 29 pts
3rd Daniel Holborn - - Parkstone YC 3 6 11 8 5 6 1 2 (OCS) -40 42 pts
4th Alissa Marshall - - Rhs 1 2 1 2 10 4 -14 -18 13 11 44 pts
5th Oscar Fry - - Warsash SC (JETS) -18 13 -18 10 4 8 2 8 7 7 59 pts
6th Daniel Perkins - - Warsash SC / JETS 13 14 7 -22 7 -30 8 7 2 3 61 pts
7th Yu Shuo Liao - - Vanhang SA 7 11 12 9 1 7 -18 10 -21 9 66 pts
8th Eloise Hutchings - - Warsash SC/JETS 11 7 6 5 12 -20 11 -17 6 10 68 pts
9th Aimee Bray - - Banbury SC 5 3 2 4 -25 25 -28 4 24 8 75 pts
10th Tara Ewbank - - Staunton Harold SC 4 5 4 7 -26 10 -26 25 5 17 77 pts
