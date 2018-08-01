Topper Nationals - Day 3 at the WPNSA

After three days of racing for the Topper UK Nationals at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, Sam Jones of Hill Head SC has a six point lead from Aled Llewellyn-Jones of Saundersfoot SC.

Just one point back in third place is Toby Pearce from Horning SC.

Leading the Topper 4.2 fleet is James Crossley of Datchet Water SC, with nine point lead ahaed of Chloe Mills of the Pennine SC. In third place is Daniel Holborn of Parkstone YC.

GJW Direct Topper Nationals - 5.3 Leaders after 5 races (226 entries)

1st Sam Jones - - Hill Head SC 1 1 1 1 -7 2 13 6 pts

2nd Aled Llewellyn-Jones - - Saundersfoot SC 4 2 3 (OCS) 2 1 126 12 pts

3rd Toby Pearce - - Horning SC 3 3 2 (OCS) 1 4 127 13 pts

4th Finlay Tulett - - Dalgety Bay SC 3 4 4 -29 3 2 45 16 pts

5th George Vincent - - Parkstone YC 2 8 2 -9 3 4 28 19 pts

6th Leo Wilkinson - - Maidenhead SC 1 2 3 -34 1 16 57 23 pts

7th Ellen Barbour - - CAYC / RNIYC 12 1 7 -21 4 3 48 27 pts

8th Daniel Keenan - - Tamworth SC -45 7 4 1 9 8 74 29 pts

9th Gregory Cornes - - The Chase SC 4 6 5 -15 14 1 45 30 pts

10th Lowri Boorman - - Dale YC 2 (OCS) 1 6 12 10 144 31 pts

GJW Direct Topper Nationals - 4.2 Leaders after 10 races (42 entries)

1st James Crossley - - Datchet Water SC 2 1 -3 1 3 1 -20 1 1 1 11 pts

2nd Chloe Mills - - Pennine SC -6 -9 5 3 2 5 6 3 3 2 29 pts

3rd Daniel Holborn - - Parkstone YC 3 6 11 8 5 6 1 2 (OCS) -40 42 pts

4th Alissa Marshall - - Rhs 1 2 1 2 10 4 -14 -18 13 11 44 pts

5th Oscar Fry - - Warsash SC (JETS) -18 13 -18 10 4 8 2 8 7 7 59 pts

6th Daniel Perkins - - Warsash SC / JETS 13 14 7 -22 7 -30 8 7 2 3 61 pts

7th Yu Shuo Liao - - Vanhang SA 7 11 12 9 1 7 -18 10 -21 9 66 pts

8th Eloise Hutchings - - Warsash SC/JETS 11 7 6 5 12 -20 11 -17 6 10 68 pts

9th Aimee Bray - - Banbury SC 5 3 2 4 -25 25 -28 4 24 8 75 pts

10th Tara Ewbank - - Staunton Harold SC 4 5 4 7 -26 10 -26 25 5 17 77 pts

