Antonio Lambertini (2,6) of Italy is in second place after four races on Lake Garda. In third place is Britain's Simon Mussell (2,1).

Dutchman Paul Verhallen (6,3) is in fourth place, fifth is Jorg Schlienkamp (4,4) of Germany and sixth is Dirk Mulller (1,4) of Germany.





Results in pdf format available here in full

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here