Mirror Nationals at Ullswater YC

Chris and Daisy Fuller of Hayling Island SC had three wins in their score-line to finish four points ahead of Edward Coady and Abi Cowley of the Derwent Reservoir SC.

In third place were Chris and Alex Balding from Island Barn SC and then the 4th, 5th and 6th placed boats were all equal on points.

In fourth place Alle and Anna Roodbergen from Holland, fifth Simon and Louis Hiscocks, and in sixth place George and Richard Bullock.

Ullswater YC in the Lake District provided the stunning holiday venue and excellent, family friendly, facilities for this years Mirror Nationals from Tuesday 24 to Friday 27 July.

44 boats entered, comprising 24 family teams and a staggering 62 related sailors.

A fantastic mixture of adult + child teams competing against teams of older children, and it was a close run thing.

Mirror - National Championship - Final after 6 races

1st Chris & Daisy Fuller - - Hayling Island SC 9 pts

2nd Edward Coady & Abi Cowley - - Derwent Reservoir SC 13 pts

3rd Chris & Alex Balding - - Island Barn SC 18 pts

4th Alle & Anna Roodbergen - - K.W.V.L. / KWVL 22 pts

5th Simon & Louis Hiscocks - - WPNSA / Castle Cove SC 22 pts

6th George & Richard Bullock - - Itchenor SC 22 pts

7th David & Olivia Coady - - Derwent Reservoir SC 23 pts

8th Angus & Lou Lou Hemmings - - TBA SC 34 pts

9th Sandy & Douglas Simpson - - Bassenthwaite SC 35 pts

B1 Oscar Shilling & Patrick Beukenholdt - - Derwent Reservoir SC 5 pts

10th Paul & Harrison Smalley - - Chew Valley Lake SC 57 pts

11th David & Tamara Leach - - Crawley Mariners YC 60 pts

12th Ellie Clark & Daisy Desorgher - - Ripon SC 62 pts

13th Eoghan Duffy & Cathal Langan - - Lough Ree YC / Clontarf Y&BC 63 pts

14th Katy & Rachael Jenkins - - Bowmoor SC 67 pts

15th Luke Stewart & Sebastian Shilling - - Derwent Reservoir SC 69 pts

B2 George Stewart & Pete Cowley - - Kielder Water SC 11 pts

B3 David & Elizabeth Shilling - - Derwent Reservoir SC 12 pts

16th George Lenney & Martin Egan - - Restronguet SC 85 pts

17th Tom Ewart Smith & Ollie Clifford Bowles - - Itchenor SC 86 pts

18th Tom Glaister & Fred Langhorne - - Itchenor SC 87 pts

19th Nuala Sellwood & Oscar Phypers - - Restronguet SC 90 pts

20th Alice Bullock & Alice Turner - - Itchenor SC 92 pts

21st Bella Cockwell & Tamsyn Stacey - - Restronguet SC 102 pts

22nd Ron Vass & Levi Woodroffe-Vass - - Reading SC 107 pts

23rd Paul & Gabriel Nichols - - Chew Valley Lake SC 108 pts

24th Maxwell Phypers & Emma Sellwood - - Restronguet SC 109 pts

25th Bob Towler & Joshua Scott - - Beaver SC 111 pts

26th Steven & Joe Bland - - Poole YC 111 pts

27th Henry Jones & Anthony Harvey - - Itchenor SC 115 pts

B4 George & Rosie Harston - - Oxford & Cambridge SS 21 pts

28th Isabel & George Massey - - Itchenor SC 125 pts

29th John-Paul & Daniel Marks - - Cambridge University CC 131 pts

30th Freya Brown & Poppy Luxton - - Restronguet SC 132 pts

31st Emma & Chloe Brisley - - Dalgety Bay SC 137 pts

B5 Julie Vass & Shiloh Woodroffe-Vass - - Reading SC 23 pts

B6 Barrie Phypers & Florence Luxton - - Restronguet SC 26 pts

32nd Kyle & Torrunn Brown - - Restronguet SC 155 pts

33rd Erin Young & Erin Tinkler - - Scaling Dam SC 155 pts

34th Hattie Glaister & Allegra Massey - - Itchenor SC 162 pts

B7 Richard & James Trevithick - - Whitefriars SC 35 pts

35th Emilia House & Lottie Glaister - - Itchenor SC 162 pts

36th William & Tristan Sellwood - - Restronguet SC 174 pts

37th Polly Ewart-Smith & Eleanor Thomas - - Itchenor SC 177 pts

Note: Bronze boats are indicated in the positions they would have finished if they had been measured.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here