Mirror Nationals at Ullswater YC

Chris and Daisy Fuller are the 2018 Mirror Class Champions
Chris and Daisy Fuller of Hayling Island SC had three wins in their score-line to finish four points ahead of Edward Coady and Abi Cowley of the Derwent Reservoir SC.
In third place were Chris and Alex Balding from Island Barn SC and then the 4th, 5th and 6th placed boats were all equal on points.
In fourth place Alle and Anna Roodbergen from Holland, fifth Simon and Louis Hiscocks, and in sixth place George and Richard Bullock.
Ullswater YC in the Lake District provided the stunning holiday venue and excellent, family friendly, facilities for this years Mirror Nationals from Tuesday 24 to Friday 27 July.
44 boats entered, comprising 24 family teams and a staggering 62 related sailors.
A fantastic mixture of adult + child teams competing against teams of older children, and it was a close run thing.
Mirror - National Championship - Final after 6 races
1st Chris & Daisy Fuller - - Hayling Island SC 9 pts
2nd Edward Coady & Abi Cowley - - Derwent Reservoir SC 13 pts
3rd Chris & Alex Balding - - Island Barn SC 18 pts
4th Alle & Anna Roodbergen - - K.W.V.L. / KWVL 22 pts
5th Simon & Louis Hiscocks - - WPNSA / Castle Cove SC 22 pts
6th George & Richard Bullock - - Itchenor SC 22 pts
7th David & Olivia Coady - - Derwent Reservoir SC 23 pts
8th Angus & Lou Lou Hemmings - - TBA SC 34 pts
9th Sandy & Douglas Simpson - - Bassenthwaite SC 35 pts
B1 Oscar Shilling & Patrick Beukenholdt - - Derwent Reservoir SC 5 pts
10th Paul & Harrison Smalley - - Chew Valley Lake SC 57 pts
11th David & Tamara Leach - - Crawley Mariners YC 60 pts
12th Ellie Clark & Daisy Desorgher - - Ripon SC 62 pts
13th Eoghan Duffy & Cathal Langan - - Lough Ree YC / Clontarf Y&BC 63 pts
14th Katy & Rachael Jenkins - - Bowmoor SC 67 pts
15th Luke Stewart & Sebastian Shilling - - Derwent Reservoir SC 69 pts
B2 George Stewart & Pete Cowley - - Kielder Water SC 11 pts
B3 David & Elizabeth Shilling - - Derwent Reservoir SC 12 pts
16th George Lenney & Martin Egan - - Restronguet SC 85 pts
17th Tom Ewart Smith & Ollie Clifford Bowles - - Itchenor SC 86 pts
18th Tom Glaister & Fred Langhorne - - Itchenor SC 87 pts
19th Nuala Sellwood & Oscar Phypers - - Restronguet SC 90 pts
20th Alice Bullock & Alice Turner - - Itchenor SC 92 pts
21st Bella Cockwell & Tamsyn Stacey - - Restronguet SC 102 pts
22nd Ron Vass & Levi Woodroffe-Vass - - Reading SC 107 pts
23rd Paul & Gabriel Nichols - - Chew Valley Lake SC 108 pts
24th Maxwell Phypers & Emma Sellwood - - Restronguet SC 109 pts
25th Bob Towler & Joshua Scott - - Beaver SC 111 pts
26th Steven & Joe Bland - - Poole YC 111 pts
27th Henry Jones & Anthony Harvey - - Itchenor SC 115 pts
B4 George & Rosie Harston - - Oxford & Cambridge SS 21 pts
28th Isabel & George Massey - - Itchenor SC 125 pts
29th John-Paul & Daniel Marks - - Cambridge University CC 131 pts
30th Freya Brown & Poppy Luxton - - Restronguet SC 132 pts
31st Emma & Chloe Brisley - - Dalgety Bay SC 137 pts
B5 Julie Vass & Shiloh Woodroffe-Vass - - Reading SC 23 pts
B6 Barrie Phypers & Florence Luxton - - Restronguet SC 26 pts
32nd Kyle & Torrunn Brown - - Restronguet SC 155 pts
33rd Erin Young & Erin Tinkler - - Scaling Dam SC 155 pts
34th Hattie Glaister & Allegra Massey - - Itchenor SC 162 pts
B7 Richard & James Trevithick - - Whitefriars SC 35 pts
35th Emilia House & Lottie Glaister - - Itchenor SC 162 pts
36th William & Tristan Sellwood - - Restronguet SC 174 pts
37th Polly Ewart-Smith & Eleanor Thomas - - Itchenor SC 177 pts
Note: Bronze boats are indicated in the positions they would have finished if they had been measured.
