Contender European Championship on Lake Garda

Racing in two flight groups, the 129 competitors at the Contender Europeans on Lake Garda completed two races in a good Ora breeze.

Marco Ferrari (1,2) of Italy leads ahead of Antonio Lambertini (2,3) also of Italy, with Britain's Graham Scott (5,2) in third place and eight points off the leader.

Reports on Facebook are that in the first race the Ora built up a great start for the second race, then thunderstorms started in the mountains, and the wind varied in strength and a bit in the direction. A wonderful sailing day!

In the first flight races, the other winner was Paul Verhallen (NED) with a 1 and 9.

In the second race the flight race winners were Sören Dulong Andreasen (DEN) with 13 and 1, and Luca Bonezzi (ITA) with 32 and 1.

Results are an image as they are using pdf format available here in full

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here